Amwell Names Brendan O’Grady Chief Commercial & Growth Officer

Brendan O'Grady (Photo: Business Wire)

“Brendan has been a meaningful contributor to Amwell’s strategy and growth since joining our Board in 2015,” said Ido Schoenberg, Chairman and Co-CEO. “His long and impressive track record successfully leading large scale growth in sizable healthcare organizations fits well with our plans. Having had the benefit of seeing his impact as a Board member, we are confident he understands our company, mission, and the tremendous opportunity ahead.”

In his new role, Mr. O’Grady will be responsible for driving strategic growth initiatives and leading the business development, sales and commercial enablement, marketing, channel partner, and account management teams. He will support the expansion of Amwell’s strategy across geographies and new markets, as well as identify new pathways for growth.

Mr. O’Grady joins the Company with over 30 years of experience in the healthcare sector, bringing a successful track record of growing and scaling large organizations. Much of his career has concentrated on creating and implementing innovative solutions and teams to drive organizational growth and to advance healthcare access through medicine. In his most recent role, Mr. O’Grady served as President and CEO of Teva Pharmaceuticals’ North America Business, where he was responsible for managing and scaling the productivity, profitability, and overall growth of all Teva’s North American business operations.

Mr. O’Grady commented, “Amwell has done an incredible job growing into one of healthcare’s most distinct, impactful companies, sitting at the center of care delivery. I am excited to join Ido, Roy and the team full-time with an eye on growing the company’s presence in familiar ways and exploring the unique opportunity that comes with the company’s deep connections to all the major players in healthcare, from providers, to insurers, employers and innovators.”