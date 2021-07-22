checkAd

Beacon to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Earnings on August 5, 2021

Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) (the “Company”) announced today that its third quarter 2021 earnings results for the period ended June 30, 2021 will be released after market close on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day. Analysts, investors and interested parties are invited to register and listen to the earnings call and view accompanying slides on the Company’s website at the below link. Details for the earnings release event are as follows:

What:

Beacon Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

When:

Thursday, August 5, 2021

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET

Access:

Register for the conference call or webcast by visiting:

Beacon Investor Relations – Events & Presentations

Upon registration, participants will receive a confirmation email containing details on how to access the event. To ensure timely access, participants should register for the event at least 10 minutes before the 5:00 p.m. ET start time. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations page shortly after the call has concluded.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 90,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

