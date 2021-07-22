checkAd

Evercore Wealth Management Appoints Eva Anthony as Managing Director, Wealth and Fiduciary Advisor

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

Evercore Wealth Management today announced the appointment of Eva Anthony as Managing Director and Wealth & Fiduciary Advisor of Evercore Wealth Management and Evercore Trust Company, N.A.

Ms. Anthony joins Evercore from BNY Mellon Wealth Management, where she worked as a senior fiduciary specialist, providing fiduciary and planning advice to high net worth clients. Prior to joining BNY Mellon in 2015, she worked as a lead trust officer at Morgan Stanley Private Bank, N.A. and, earlier, as senior trust officer and trust counsel at Fiduciary Trust Company International. Ms. Anthony began her career as a trusts and estate lawyer.

“We are pleased to welcome Eva to our firm,” said Chris Zander, CEO of Evercore Wealth Management and Evercore Trust Company. “Her professional experience and team approach in serving families with complex wealth planning and fiduciary needs will contribute to our continued growth.”

Ms. Anthony is based in the New York office of Evercore Wealth Management.

Ms. Anthony received a B.A. from the Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art and a J.D. from Brooklyn Law School. She is admitted to the bar in both New York and New Jersey and is a member of the New York State Bar Association. She currently serves on the board of the New York Civil Liberties Union as Chair of the Audit and Oversight Committee. She previously served on the board of the LGBT Bar Association of Greater New York.

About Evercore Wealth Management

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Evercore, serves high net worth families, endowments and foundations, delivering customized investment management, financial planning and trust and custody services. Evercore Wealth Management is a registered investment advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, with offices in New York, Minneapolis, Palm Beach, San Francisco and Tampa. The firm manages $10.6 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2021. Additionally, Evercore Wealth Management offers personal trust and custody services to its clients through its Wilmington, Delaware-based affiliate Evercore Trust Company, N.A. More information about planning, investing and personal fiduciary services at Evercore Wealth Management can be found at www.evercorewealthandtrust.com.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

Evercore Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Evercore Wealth Management Appoints Eva Anthony as Managing Director, Wealth and Fiduciary Advisor Evercore Wealth Management today announced the appointment of Eva Anthony as Managing Director and Wealth & Fiduciary Advisor of Evercore Wealth Management and Evercore Trust Company, N.A. Ms. Anthony joins Evercore from BNY Mellon Wealth …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
AT&T Selling Vrio Operations to Grupo Werthein
Metro by T-Mobile is First and Only in Prepaid to Offer iPhone 12 mini on Us
Coinbase Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Wells Fargo Names Tanya Sanders to Lead Auto Business
Electronic Arts and LPGA Partner to Bring Authentic Representation of Women’s Golf to EA SPORTS ...
Single-Engine Denali Aircraft Joins the Legendary Beechcraft Turboprop Family as Program Progresses ...
Distributors Announce Proposed Opioid Settlement Agreement
Teradata Joins TM Forum to Support the Cloud Journeys of Global Communications Services Providers
Bloom Energy to Power Korea’s First Utility-Scale Combined Heat and Power Project with Solid ...
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
CytRx Corporation Announces Closing of $10 Million Offering to Healthcare-Focused Institutional ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.07.21David Markson Joins Evercore as Managing Director in the Firm’s Private Capital Advisory Group
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Evercore to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on July 28, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Evercore Wealth Management Appoints Justin Miller as Partner and National Director of Wealth Planning
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21George Karalis Joins Evercore as Managing Director in its Debt Advisory Group
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten