Evercore Wealth Management Appoints Eva Anthony as Managing Director, Wealth and Fiduciary Advisor

Ms. Anthony joins Evercore from BNY Mellon Wealth Management, where she worked as a senior fiduciary specialist, providing fiduciary and planning advice to high net worth clients. Prior to joining BNY Mellon in 2015, she worked as a lead trust officer at Morgan Stanley Private Bank, N.A. and, earlier, as senior trust officer and trust counsel at Fiduciary Trust Company International. Ms. Anthony began her career as a trusts and estate lawyer.

“We are pleased to welcome Eva to our firm,” said Chris Zander, CEO of Evercore Wealth Management and Evercore Trust Company. “Her professional experience and team approach in serving families with complex wealth planning and fiduciary needs will contribute to our continued growth.”

Ms. Anthony is based in the New York office of Evercore Wealth Management.

Ms. Anthony received a B.A. from the Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art and a J.D. from Brooklyn Law School. She is admitted to the bar in both New York and New Jersey and is a member of the New York State Bar Association. She currently serves on the board of the New York Civil Liberties Union as Chair of the Audit and Oversight Committee. She previously served on the board of the LGBT Bar Association of Greater New York.

About Evercore Wealth Management

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Evercore, serves high net worth families, endowments and foundations, delivering customized investment management, financial planning and trust and custody services. Evercore Wealth Management is a registered investment advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, with offices in New York, Minneapolis, Palm Beach, San Francisco and Tampa. The firm manages $10.6 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2021. Additionally, Evercore Wealth Management offers personal trust and custody services to its clients through its Wilmington, Delaware-based affiliate Evercore Trust Company, N.A. More information about planning, investing and personal fiduciary services at Evercore Wealth Management can be found at www.evercorewealthandtrust.com.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

