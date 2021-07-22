checkAd

Kane Biotech Expands its Wound Care and Surgical Portfolio with a coactiv+TM Antimicrobial Hydrogel

globenewswire
22.07.2021   

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. announces plans to expand its wound care and surgical portfolio with an antimicrobial hydrogel based on its best-in-class coactiv+ technology.

Kane has already demonstrated efficacy of its patented coactiv+TM technology in both clinical studies to support various veterinary products and in large-scale consumer trials in support of the recently launched DermaKBTM line of scalp care products. Use of the coactiv+TM technology in wound care products will complement the company’s disruptive DispersinB wound care product development efforts whilst enabling the pursuit of the simpler 510(k) regulatory route and potentially quicker market access. Kane estimates the US market for wound care hydrogels to be approximately US$200M.

“This is a major step forward in exploiting Kane’s biofilm research and expertise,” commented Marc Edwards, Kane’s President & CEO. “This important development for Kane is in line with our strategy of rapidly bringing to market products to treat biofilm-aggravated infections based on our own intellectual property platforms. Our coactiv+TM technology provides highly effective efficacy and is formulated from ingredients that are Generally Regarded as Safe (GRAS). We are committed to getting our coactiv+TM technology in the hands of wound care professionals and their patients as quickly as possible”.

Dr. Gregory Schultz, Emeritus Professor Obstetrics and Gynecology and prior Director of the Institute for Wound Research, University of Florida added: “Laboratory tests show that coactiv+ effectively inhibits formation of bacterial biofilms and reduces the bioburden in preformed biofilms. The active ingredients in this innovative and patented formulation are FDA approved and GRAS, thus minimizing issues of cytotoxicity and skin irritation. Coactiv+ could be incorporated into multiple product applications providing clinicians with important tools throughout the wound healing process in the fight against biofilm formation and bioburden proliferation.”

Watch Kane’s latest 2021 business update video series here.

About Kane Biotech
Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (54 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB, DispersinB, Aledex, bluestem, bluestem, silkstem, goldstem, coactiv+, coactive+, DermaKB and DermaKB Biofilm are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.

