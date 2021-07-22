checkAd

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust appoints Dennis Blasutti as new Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

TORONTO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced the appointment of Dennis Blasutti as Chief Financial Officer of RioCan, effective September 7, 2021.

Mr. Blasutti joins RioCan from Brookfield Asset Management where he most recently served as Managing Director, Infrastructure, and Chief Financial Officer for Enwave Energy, Brookfield’s district energy business, during a period of robust organic growth and capital investment. In his time at Brookfield, Mr. Blasutti also held progressively senior roles, within the corporate finance and infrastructure groups. Prior to this, he held senior finance roles in the mining industry and started his career in the audit practice of KPMG. Over the course of his career, Mr. Blasutti has led various finance functions, at both the corporate and operations levels, with experience including corporate finance and treasury; public company financial reporting; investor relations; financial and strategic planning; valuations; supply chain management; and information technology.

“I am delighted to welcome Dennis to RioCan’s Executive Team. His breadth of financial knowledge and relevant experience as well as his background in sustainable technologies will be important assets to RioCan,” said Jonathan Gitlin, President and CEO of RioCan. “Dennis’ strong financial and leadership skills will serve us well as we continue to responsibly enhance the strengths of our well-positioned portfolio and unlock the value of our rich development pipeline to drive growth and long-term value creation.”

Mr. Blasutti earned a Bachelor of Arts (Honors) in Economics and Accounting from Wilfred Laurier University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

About RioCan
RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at March 31, 2021, our portfolio is comprised of 223 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.0 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 15 development properties. RioCan’s development pipeline as at March 31, 2021, is estimated at 41.8 million square feet, of which 14.1 million square feet is already zoned primarily for mixed-use developments. To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com. 

CONTACT: Contact Information
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
Jonathan Gitlin
President and Chief Executive Officer
416-866-3033 | www.riocan.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust appoints Dennis Blasutti as new Chief Financial Officer TORONTO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced the appointment of Dennis Blasutti as Chief Financial Officer of RioCan, effective September 7, 2021. Mr. Blasutti joins RioCan …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Isabell Moessler Appointed New Head Of Distribution EMEA At Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Adding 5 New ...
Generation Mining maintains operatorship and majority control of Marathon Project as ...
Sorrento Announces That Its Subsidiary Levena and Its Partner Escugen Have Received Clearance to ...
The Dallas Morning News names Gannett executive Katrice Hardy Executive Editor
Brookfield Announces Pricing of US$600 Million Green Note Offering and US$250 Million Re-Opening of ...
Eargo and VARTA Empower Better Hearing Through all New Eargo 5 Hearing Aid
Major Precious Metals Completes Final Tranche of $10 Million Private Placement
Eldorado Gold Acquires Shares of Probe Metals Inc.
Further encouraging results confirm the prospectivity of the São Domingos Project
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Venus Concept Announces Health Canada Authorization and CE Mark for Venus Fiore Feminine Health ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board