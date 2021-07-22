Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call for Tuesday, August 3rd

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it will publish financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the close of market on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Management will discuss the Company’s operations and financial results in a conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific (5:00 p.m. Eastern).



Analysts and institutional investors may participate on the conference call by dialing 866-393-0674, referencing the call by ID number 4751019. The general public may access the conference call by dialing 877-344-3935. Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.kratosdefense.com / events-presentations . A replay of the webcast will be available on the Kratos website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call.