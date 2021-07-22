Belfrics Presents Blockchain Solutions To Tanzanian Government

AVENTURA, Fla., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Clips, Inc. (OTC Pink: LCLP) (the “Company” or “Life Clips”) announced today Belfrics Tanzania completed an awareness creation and knowledge sharing workshop discussing its blockchain solutions with the Tanzanian Government. The meeting was conducted by the Honorable Dr. Faustine Ndugulile and titled “Block Chain Technology: Opportunities and Risks.” Dr. Faustine Ndugulile is the Minister of Tanzania's Information and Communication Technologies Commission and has been a Member of Parliament since 2010. The meeting included the Commissioner and members of Tanzania's Information and Communication Technologies Commission; The Bank of Tanzania, which is the central bank of the United Republic of Tanzania; The Capital Markets and Securities Authority; The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority; The Tanzania Revenue Authority; Tanzania's e-Government Authority, as well as several academic institutions and private sector representatives.

Robert Grinberg, CEO of Life Clips, said, "While Tanzania might seem irrelevant to U.S. investors, it is the largest and most populous East African country. Tanzania has achieved high growth rates based on its vast natural resource wealth with GDP growth in 2009-17 averaging 6%-7% per year. Tanzania has transitioned to a market economy, but the government retains a presence in sectors such as telecommunications, banking, energy, and mining. Thinking in terms of the relationships some of the Big Tech companies have with the U.S. government, it becomes clear why we are enthusiastic about the relationship between Belfrics and the Tanzanian government.”

Belrium, which is Belfrics Group global blockchain technology, is one of the only blockchain to have a stringent financial framework ensuring data security, which is extremely crucial for government authorities. Belrium does not process any unverified wallet transaction on its public blockchain. The private blockchain, which is called BKVS (Belrium KYC Verification System) acts as the identity verifier for the public wallets. Public blockchains have traditionally struggled in terms of adoption with various regulators due to its nature of anonymity. Belrium, on the other hand, has been gaining traction silently due to its unique private and public combination blockchain.