Caladrius Biosciences to Present at Zooming with LD

22.07.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease, today announced that its President and CEO, David J. Mazzo, PhD, will be presenting virtually at the Zooming with LD event on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 10:00am Pacific Time/1:00pm Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live via the link below on the Investors & News section of the Company’s website https://ir.caladrius.com.

Webcast Link: Zooming with LD: Caladrius

Zooming with LD allows companies to tap one of the largest investor communities in the micro-cap space and is by invite only. For more information on the event, please contact your LD Micro institutional sales representative.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease. We are developing first-in-class cell therapy products based on the finely tuned mechanisms for self-repair that exist in the human body. Our technology leverages and enables these mechanisms in the form of specific cells, using formulations and modes of delivery unique to each medical indication.

The Company’s current product candidates include: CLBS16, the subject of both a recently completed positive Phase 2a study and a newly initiated Phase 2b study (www.freedom-trial.com) in the U.S. for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction (“CMD”); CLBS12 (HONEDRA in Japan), recipient of  orphan designation for Buerger’s Disease in the U.S. as well as  SAKIGAKE designation and eligible for early conditional approval in Japan for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (“CLI”) and Buerger’s Disease based on the results of an ongoing clinical trial; CLBS201, designed to assess the safety and efficacy of CD34+ cell therapy as a treatment for diabetic kidney disease (“DKD”); and OLOGO (CLBS14), a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (“RMAT”) designated therapy for which the Company is in discussion with the FDA to finalize a Phase 3 protocol of reduced size and scope for a confirmatory trial in subjects with no-option refractory disabling angina (“NORDA”).  For more information on the Company, please visit www.caladrius.com.

Contact:

Investors:
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.
John Menditto
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Phone: 908-842-0084
Email: jmenditto@caladrius.com

Media:
Real Chemistry
Rachel Girard
Real Chemistry
Phone: 401-477-4030
Email: rgirard@realchemistry.com





