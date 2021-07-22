Aqua Metals Announces Schedule for Second Quarter Financial Results

checkAd

MCCARRAN, Nev., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) ("Aqua Metals" or the "Company"), which is reinventing metals recycling with its AquaRefining technology, will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the United States financial markets close on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss results the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing: (833) 579-0902 or (778) 560-2608 for international callers and referencing conference ID: 9895125. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call, that will include presentation slides, will be available at: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=B46272FC-73AD-42A4-8 .... In addition, the live webcast or a replay of the conference call will be available via the Company website at: https://ir.aquametals.com/ir-calendar. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available until August 29, 2021, by dialing (800) 585-8367 (toll free) or (416) 621-4642 and using conference ID: 9895125.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is reinventing metals recycling with its patented hydrometallurgical AquaRefining technology. Unlike smelting, AquaRefining is a room temperature, water-based process that emits less pollution. The modular Aqualyzers cleanly generates ultra-pure metal one atom at a time, closing the sustainability loop for the rapidly growing energy storage economy. The Company’s offerings include equipment supply, services, and licensing of the AquaRefining technology to recyclers across the globe. Aqua Metals is based in McCarran, Nevada. To learn more, please visit: www.aquametals.com.

Contact: Glen Akselrod, Bristol Capital
(905) 326-1888, Ext. 1
glen@bristolir.com

 





