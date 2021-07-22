checkAd

Zogenix to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 5

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing rare disease therapies, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and host a corporate update conference call and webcast after the market close on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details
Thursday, August 5, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time / 1:30 PM Pacific Time
Toll Free:                 800-347-6311
International:                 323-994-2131
Conference ID:         6229003
Webcast:                 http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145894

About Zogenix
Zogenix is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapies with the potential to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases. The company’s first rare disease therapy, FINTEPLA (fenfluramine) oral solution, has been approved by the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency and is in development in Japan for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, a rare, severe lifelong epilepsy. The company has two additional late-stage development programs: one in a rare epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and one in a mitochondrial disease called TK2 deficiency. Zogenix also plans to initiate a study of FINTEPLA in a genetic epilepsy called CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder (CDD) and is collaborating with Tevard Biosciences to identify and develop potential next-generation gene therapies for Dravet syndrome and other genetic epilepsies.

CONTACTS:

Zogenix
Melinda Baker
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
+1 (510) 788-8732 | corpcomms@zogenix.com

Investors
Brian Ritchie 
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors LLC
+1 (212) 915-2578 | britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

Media
Trish McCall
Porter Novelli
+1 (805) 390-3279
trish.mcall@porternovelli.com





