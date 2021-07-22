checkAd

Delta Variant Testing Device Developed by UAT Group Affiliate, Bacter Scientific

Austin, TX, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bacter Scientific, Inc. a medical research company and its strategic partner Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc (OTC Pink: UATG), announced today that its hand-held Covid-19 and virus test unit dubbed Novi, will be delivered with the capability to test for variants.

Genetic variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been emerging and circulating around the world throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Viruses constantly change through mutation. A variant has one or more mutations that differentiate it from other variants in circulation. As expected, multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been documented in the United States and globally throughout this pandemic. To inform local outbreak investigations and understand national trends, scientists compare genetic differences between viruses to identify variants and how they are related to each other.

Bacter Scientific, CEO and lead designer stated, “Like all viruses, the coronavirus takes control of cells in its host, and it uses those cells to print more copies of itself. Each new copy of a virus contains tiny copying errors or variations in its genome which is what is referred to as a variant. Most of these variations are insignificant, but occasionally, one offers a significant evolutionary advantage. It might be harder for immune systems to detect. It might be more transmissible. Sometimes and quite rapidly, it can become the dominant strain. This can render existing testing processes obsolete, and this is where Novi becomes the only real solution for infectious screening”.

The hand-held portable Novi testing unit fits in the palm of your hand and is capable of delivering fast, accurate results in minutes using loop-mediated isothermal ampliﬁcation (LAMP) based technology. The unit tests patient saliva in disposable tubes that can be used to screen for various respiratory dwelling viruses and their variants such as COVID-19, MERS, TB, Zika Virus, Influenza variants, Human Metapneumovirus and many others.

LAMP reactions rapidly generate large quantities of amplified material when pathogenic bacteria/viruses are present in a patient sample delivering results in minutes exceeding standard PCR testing times which can take days not minutes.  Due to the large number of binding sites on target DNA/RNA, the LAMP method is inherently highly specific.  The isothermal nature of the reaction means that no thermal cycling is required, facilitating the use of a hand-held, portable, analyzer like Bacter Scientifics Novi device.

