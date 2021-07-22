Lumos Pharma to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 5, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, today announced it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results before market open on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 AM ET that day to discuss these financial results and provide an update on clinical and corporate activities. There will be a question-and-answer session following the prepared remarks.



Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call, which may be accessed five minutes prior to the start of the call by dialing (855) 469-0612 (U.S.) or (484) 756-4268 (international) or through the link, https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kfnwndzq. The link to the live webcast may also be found in the “Investors & Media” section of the Lumos Pharma website, under “Events & Presentations.” A replay of the call will be available for two weeks from the date of the call and may be accessed through the same link above or by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and using the passcode: 8050625.