Lumos Pharma to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 5, 2021

22.07.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, today announced it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results before market open on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 AM ET that day to discuss these financial results and provide an update on clinical and corporate activities. There will be a question-and-answer session following the prepared remarks.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call, which may be accessed five minutes prior to the start of the call by dialing (855) 469-0612 (U.S.) or (484) 756-4268 (international) or through the link, https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kfnwndzq. The link to the live webcast may also be found in the “Investors & Media” section of the Lumos Pharma website, under “Events & Presentations.” A replay of the call will be available for two weeks from the date of the call and may be accessed through the same link above or by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and using the passcode: 8050625.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development and received early funding by leading healthcare investors, including Deerfield Management, a fund managed by Blackstone Life Sciences, Roche Venture Fund, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Santé Ventures, and UCB. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial, the OraGrowtH210 Trial, and a PK/PD clinical trial, the OraGrowtH212 Trial, for the treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD). If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to daily injections that current PGHD patients endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit www.lumos-pharma.com.

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller
Lumos Pharma Investor Relations
512-792-5454
ir@lumos-pharma.com

Source: Lumos Pharma, Inc.





