checkAd

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. Announces Extension of Exchange Offer of 5.75% Senior Notes due 2026

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NYMT) announced today that it has extended the expiration date of its offer to exchange up to $100,000,000 of new 5.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Exchange Notes”) that have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, for an equal amount of outstanding unregistered 5.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Existing Notes”). As a result of the extension, the exchange offer is now scheduled to expire at 5:00 P.M., New York City time, on July 23, 2021, unless further extended.

The exchange offer was originally set to expire at 5:00 P.M., New York City time, on July 21, 2021. As of this date, tenders of approximately $98,750,000 aggregate principal amount, or 98.75%, of the Existing Notes have been received pursuant to the exchange offer. Except for the extension of the expiration date, all of the other terms of the exchange offer remain as set forth in the exchange offer prospectus, dated June 21, 2021.

This press release is not an offer to exchange the Exchange Notes for the Existing Notes or the solicitation of an offer to exchange, which we are making only through the exchange offer prospectus.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for federal income tax purposes. NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets.

For Further Information

AT THE COMPANY        
Investor Relations
Phone: 212-792-0107
Email: InvestorRelations@nymtrust.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. Announces Extension of Exchange Offer of 5.75% Senior Notes due 2026 NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NYMT) announced today that it has extended the expiration date of its offer to exchange up to $100,000,000 of new 5.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Isabell Moessler Appointed New Head Of Distribution EMEA At Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Adding 5 New ...
Generation Mining maintains operatorship and majority control of Marathon Project as ...
Sorrento Announces That Its Subsidiary Levena and Its Partner Escugen Have Received Clearance to ...
The Dallas Morning News names Gannett executive Katrice Hardy Executive Editor
Brookfield Announces Pricing of US$600 Million Green Note Offering and US$250 Million Re-Opening of ...
Eargo and VARTA Empower Better Hearing Through all New Eargo 5 Hearing Aid
Major Precious Metals Completes Final Tranche of $10 Million Private Placement
Eldorado Gold Acquires Shares of Probe Metals Inc.
Further encouraging results confirm the prospectivity of the São Domingos Project
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Versus Systems to Power Fan Engagement for New English and Welsh Cricket Competition The Hundred
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board