Ballantyne Strong Creates Committee to Evaluate GreenFirst Rights

The special committee, which consists of the four independent members of the Board of Directors, will determine the extent to which Ballantyne Strong will sell rights and /or exercise additional rights beyond the amount it has previously committed to exercise. Kyle Cerminara, Chairman of Ballantyne Strong’s Board of Directors, is also a member of GreenFirst’s board of directors, and has recused himself from this process.

Charlotte, NC, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN) (“Ballantyne Strong” or the “Company”) today announced that it has designated a special committee of the independent members of its Board of Directors to evaluate actions to be taken with respect to the rights offering currently being conducted by GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSX: GFP) (“GreenFirst”), one of Ballantyne Strong’s holdings.

On June 29, 2021, GreenFirst filed a preliminary prospectus to conduct a backstopped rights offering to finance a portion of the purchase price for its previously announced acquisition of a portfolio of forest and paper product assets. GreenFirst shareholders received three rights for each common share held on the record date for the rights offering, with each right entitling the holder to subscribe for a subscription receipt at a price of $1.50 per subscription receipt, with each subscription receipt entitling the holder thereof to receive an additional common share of GreenFirst for no additional consideration at closing. Ballantyne Strong currently holds approximately 7.0 million common shares in GreenFirst, which resulted in the receipt of approximately 21.1 million rights in the rights offering. On April 12, 2021, Ballantyne Strong announced that it had entered a commitment letter with GreenFirst agreeing to exercise a minimum of approximately US$1.6 million in the rights offering.

No assurances can be given regarding the Company’s intended plan or actions or with regard to the Company’s ability to sell any rights or with regard to the future performance of any shares acquired in connection with an exercise of the rights. The Company does not intend to disclose developments regarding these matters unless and until the special committee of its Board of Directors determines there is a need to update the market.

About Ballantyne Strong, Inc.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (https://ballantynestrong.com/) is a diversified holding company with operations and holdings across a broad range of industries. The Company’s Strong Entertainment segment includes the largest premium screen supplier in the U.S. and also provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks and other entertainment-related markets. Ballantyne Strong holds a $13 million preferred stake along with Google Ventures in privately held Firefly Systems, Inc., which is rolling out a digital mobile advertising network on rideshare and taxi fleets. Finally, the Company holds an approximately 19% ownership position in GreenFirst, and an approximately 21% ownership position in FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF), a reinsurance and investment management holding company focused on opportunistic collateralized and loss capped reinsurance, while allocating capital to SPAC and SPAC sponsor-related businesses.