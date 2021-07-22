Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Medison Pharma Partner to Commercialize IMCIVREE (setmelanotide) in Israel

IMCIVREE was approved on November 2020 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for chronic weight management in adults and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older with obesity due to proopiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1 (PCSK1) or leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency confirmed by genetic testing.

BOSTON and PETACH TIKVA, Israel, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYTM), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the care of people living with rare genetic diseases of obesity, and Medison Pharma, a leading commercial partner for highly innovative therapies in international markets, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement for Medison to commercialize Rhythm’s melanocortin-4 (MC4) receptor agonist IMCIVREE (setmelanotide) in Israel.

“We are committed to delivering IMCIVREE to people living with rare genetic diseases of obesity around the world, and we believe Medison will be a strong partner as we extend our commercial footprint into Israel,” said Yann Mazabraud, Rhythm’s Executive Vice President and Head of International. “Medison has a robust platform and a track record of successfully advancing programs through the registration and reimbursement processes, and we look forward to working together to bring IMCIVREE to patients with POMC, PCSK1 and LEPR deficiency obesity.”



“Our partnership with Rhythm reflects our shared commitment to improving the lives of patients who suffer from life-threatening, rare genetic diseases through highly innovative therapies”, said Meir Jakobsohn, Founder and CEO of Medison Pharma. “IMCIVREE perfectly fits in our portfolio of novel medicines, and we look forward to providing patients and physicians with this much-needed treatment”.

Obesity due to POMC, PCSK1 or LEPR deficiency are ultra-rare diseases caused by variants in POMC, PCSK1 or LEPR genes that impair the MC4 receptor pathway, which is a pathway in the hypothalamus that is responsible for regulating hunger, energy expenditure and consequently body weight. People living with obesity due to POMC, PCSK1 or LEPR deficiency struggle with extreme, insatiable hunger beginning at a young age, resulting in early-onset, severe obesity. As an MC4 receptor agonist, IMCIVREE is designed to restore impaired MC4 receptor pathway activity arising due to genetic deficits upstream of the MC4 receptor.