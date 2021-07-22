checkAd

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Results

OAK RIDGE, N.J., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Lakeland Bank (“Lakeland”), reported net income of $27.4 million and earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.53 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to net income of $11.9 million and diluted EPS of $0.23 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. For the second quarter of 2021, annualized return on average assets was 1.41%, annualized return on average common equity was 14.07% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 17.67%.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $50.6 million and earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.98 compared to net income of $24.2 million and diluted EPS of $0.47 for the first six months of 2020. Annualized return on average assets was 1.32%, annualized return on average common equity was 13.15% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 16.55% for the first six months of 2021.

The second quarter and year-to-date 2021 results were favorably impacted by negative provisions for credit losses of $6.0 million and $8.6 million, respectively, compared to provisions of $9.0 million and $18.2 million for the same periods last year as forecasted macroeconomic conditions have improved and Lakeland's asset quality continues to be strong.

Thomas Shara, Lakeland Bancorp’s President and CEO commented, “We are pleased with the Company’s record earnings for the quarter and our continued improvement in asset quality with non-performing assets to total assets dropping to 29 basis points. Notwithstanding the negative provision for credit losses for the quarter, Lakeland continues to effectively navigate the current economic environment with increased net interest margin, prudent expense management and excellent credit metrics.”

Regarding last week’s announced merger agreement to acquire 1st Constitution Bancorp, Mr. Shara continued, “We are extremely excited to bring together two high performing banks who each were recently recognized by national news media outlets as the best banks in New Jersey. Lakeland was named Best In-State Bank in New Jersey by Forbes and 1st Constitution was awarded Best Small Bank in New Jersey by Newsweek.” This transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021 or early first quarter 2022.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Net interest margin increased to 3.27% compared to 3.19% in the first quarter of 2021 and 3.06% in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Nonperforming assets decreased $8.5 million or 27% to $22.6 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $31.1 million at March 31, 2021.
  • Deposit growth was strong as saving and interest-bearing transaction accounts increased $148.8 million during the second quarter, while higher priced time deposits were allowed to run off. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $51.9 million to $1.68 billion at June 30, 2021.
  • Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans totaled $207.0 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $346.2 million at March 31, 2021. New PPP loans booked during the second quarter totaled $14.2 million while $153.3 million in previously booked PPP loans were forgiven resulting in a net decrease of $139.1 million. Unamortized net deferred fees on PPP loans totaled $6.1 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $8.1 million at March 31, 2021.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 of 3.27% increased 21 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2020 and increased 8 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2021. Net interest margin for the first six months of 2021 was 3.23% as compared to 3.16% for the same period in 2020. The increase in net interest margin compared to the second quarter 2020 and year-to-date 2020 was due primarily to a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, while the increase in net interest margin compared to the linked quarter was due primarily to an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets as well as a reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

The yield on interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2021 was 3.57% as compared to 3.69% for the second quarter of 2020 and 3.56% for the first quarter of 2021. The yield on interest-earning assets for the first six months of 2021 was 3.57% as compared to 3.92% during the same period in 2020. The current quarter decrease in yield on interest-earning assets, when compared to the second quarter of 2020 was due primarily to a reduction in the yield on securities as well as an increase in average securities balances. The current quarter increase in yield on interest-earning assets compared to the first quarter of 2021 was due primarily to an increase in yield on loans resulting from an increase in prepayment fees and interest recoveries on non-performing assets. The 35 basis point reduction in yield on interest-earning assets for the first six months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 was due primarily to a reduction in the yield on loans due to decreases in the prime rate and LIBOR during 2020, an increase in lower yielding federal funds sold, as well as the origination of PPP loans during 2020, which earn an effective yield of 2.50% including amortization of fees and costs.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2021 was 0.42% compared to 0.86% for the second quarter of 2020 and 0.51% for the first quarter of 2021. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the first six months of 2021 was 0.47% compared to 1.02% during the same period in 2020. The reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities compared to prior periods was largely driven by reductions in market interest rates as well as a change in the mix of interest-bearing liabilities. Higher cost time deposit and borrowings balances have decreased while lower cost interest-bearing transaction account balances have increased.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 of $59.7 million increased $9.2 million and $3.0 million, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021. Net interest income for the first six months of 2021 was $116.5 million as compared to $100.4 million for the first six months of 2020. The increase in net interest income compared to prior periods was due primarily to a reduction in the cost of interest-bearing deposits as well as growth in the volume of interest-earning assets.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $212,000 to $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2021 from $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. Service charges on deposit accounts for the second quarter of 2021 increased $570,000 compared to the second quarter of 2020 due primarily to changes in customer behavior relating to the pandemic. Commissions and fees for the second quarter of 2021 increased $559,000 compared to the second quarter of 2020 due primarily to increases in commercial loan fees and investment commission income. Swap income decreased $695,000 compared to the second quarter of 2020 due primarily to the steepness of the yield curve which makes new swap agreements less attractive. Other income decreased $343,000 due primarily to a $400,000 write-down on a branch location held for sale.

For the first six months of 2021, noninterest income decreased $2.5 million to $11.0 million compared to the first six months of 2020 primarily due to a $3.0 million decrease in swap income resulting from the changes to the yield curve discussed above. Service charges on deposit accounts and commissions and fees increased $366,000 and $517,000, respectively, compared to the first half of 2020 due to the same reasons discussed in the quarterly comparison. Losses on equity securities totaled $133,000 in the first six months of 2021 compared to losses of $455,000 in the first six months of 2020. Other income decreased $497,000 due primarily to the same reason discussed in the quarterly comparison. Additionally, the first half of 2020 included gains on sales of investment securities of $342,000 compared to $9,000 for the same period in 2021.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $34.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 and increased $2.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2020. Compensation and employee benefit expense for the second quarter of 2021 increased $1.9 million or 10% compared to the same quarter of 2020 as a result of staff additions and normal merit increases. Premises and equipment increased $807,000 compared to the second quarter of 2020 predominately driven by an increase in costs associated with the Company's digital strategy initiative. Other operating expenses in the second quarter of 2021 were $123,000 less than the second quarter of 2020 due primarily to decreased consulting and professional fees.

Noninterest expense for the first half of 2021 of $68.0 million increased $4.0 million compared to the first half of 2020. Compensation and employee benefit expense and premises and equipment expense increased $2.7 million and $1.7 million, respectively, compared to the first half of 2020 due to the same reasons discussed in the quarterly comparison. FDIC insurance expense in the first six months of 2021 increased $584,000 due primarily to deposit growth and assessment credits recorded in the first half of 2020. Other operating expenses decreased $852,000 in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 due primarily to a decrease in consulting and professional fees. Additionally, other operating expenses in the first half of 2020 included a long-term debt prepayment fee of $356,000 resulting from the payoff of $10.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank debt yielding 2.89%.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 25.7% compared to 23.7% for the second quarter of 2020. The increased effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was primarily a result of tax advantaged items declining as a percentage of pretax income due to the increase in pretax income.

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2021, total assets were $7.85 billion, an increase of $189.9 million compared to December 31, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, total loans decreased $32.4 million to $5.99 billion and investment securities increased $134.4 million to $1.11 billion. On the funding side, total deposits increased $259.3 million to $6.72 billion, while borrowings decreased $74.6 million to $238.2 million. At June 30, 2021, total loans as a percent of total deposits was 89.2%.

Asset Quality

At June 30, 2021, non-performing assets decreased 47% to $22.6 million or 0.29% of total assets compared to $42.8 million or 0.56% of total assets at December 31, 2020. Non-accrual loans as a percent of total loans decreased to 0.38% at June 30, 2021 compared to 0.71% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for credit losses decreased to $60.4 million, 1.01% of total loans, at June 30, 2021, compared to $71.1 million, 1.18% of total loans, at December 31, 2020. In the second quarter of 2021, the Company had net charge-offs of $1.5 million or 0.10% of average loans, on an annualized basis, compared to $45,000 or 0% for the same period in 2020. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2021 was a benefit of $6.0 million compared to a provision of $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. In addition, the second quarter of 2021 included a sale of nonperforming residential mortgages and consumer loans totaling $5.0 million and resulted in an improvement of asset quality ratios.

Capital

At June 30, 2021, stockholders' equity was $796.7 million compared to $763.8 million at December 31, 2020, a 4% increase. Lakeland Bank remains above FDIC “well capitalized” standards, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.70% at June 30, 2021. The book value per common share and tangible book value per common share increased 7% and 9% to $15.74 and $12.60, respectively, compared to $14.77 and $11.60 at June 30, 2020 (see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible book value). At June 30, 2021, the Company’s common equity to assets ratio and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 10.14% and 8.29%, respectively, compared to 9.97% and 8.05% at December 31, 2020. On July 21, 2021, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per share to be paid on August 13, 2021, to shareholders of record as of August 2, 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information disclosed in this document includes various forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipates,” “projects,” “intends,” “estimates,” “expects,” “believes,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are necessarily speculative and speak only as of the date made, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, all of which may change over time. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition to the specific risk factors disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements: changes in the financial services industry and the U.S. and global capital markets, changes in economic conditions nationally, regionally and in the Company’s markets, the nature and timing of actions of the Federal Reserve Board and other regulators, the nature and timing of legislation and regulation affecting the financial services industry, government intervention in the U.S. financial system, changes in federal and state tax laws, changes in levels of market interest rates, pricing pressures on loan and deposit products, credit risks of the Company’s lending and leasing activities, successful implementation, deployment and upgrades of new and existing technology, systems, services and products, customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services, competition, and failure to realize anticipated efficiencies and synergies from the merger of 1st Constitution Bancorp into Lakeland Bancorp and the merger of 1st Constitution Bank into Lakeland Bank. Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the continuing effects that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and results of operations. The pandemic and related local and national economic disruption may, among other effects, result in a material adverse change for the demand for our products and services; increased levels of loan delinquencies, problem assets and foreclosures; branch disruptions, unavailability of personnel and increased cybersecurity risks as employees work remotely. Any statements made by the Company that are not historical facts should be considered to be forward-looking statements. The Company is not obligated to update and does not undertake to update any of its forward-looking statements made herein.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results.

The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

Specifically, the Company also uses an efficiency ratio that is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio that the Company uses excludes amortization of core deposit intangibles, and, where applicable, long-term debt prepayment fees and merger-related expenses. Income for the non-GAAP ratio is increased by the favorable effect of tax-exempt income and excludes gains and losses from the sale of investment securities, which can vary from period to period. The Company uses this ratio because it believes the ratio provides a relevant measure to compare the operating performance period to period.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. See accompanying "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

About Lakeland

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), which had $7.85 billion in total assets at June 30, 2021. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, New York, the Bank offers business and retail banking products and services. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset-based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as one of New Jersey's Best-In State Banks by Forbes and Statista, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey's 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ. Visit LakelandBank.com or 973-697-2000 for more information.

Thomas J. Shara Thomas F. Splaine
President & CEO EVP & CFO

                

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021   2020   2021   2020
Income Statement              
Net interest income $ 59,740       $ 50,519       $ 116,468       $ 100,418    
Provision for credit losses (2) 5,959       (9,000 )     8,601       (18,223 )  
Gains on sales of investment securities 9             9       342    
Gains on sales of loans 607       710       1,315       1,125    
Gain (loss) on equity securities 11       198       (133 )     (455 )  
Other noninterest income 4,642       4,573       9,837       12,480    
Long-term debt prepayment fee                   (356 )  
Other noninterest expense (34,097 )     (31,462 )     (68,000 )     (63,610 )  
Pretax income 36,871       15,538       68,097       31,721    
Provision for income taxes (9,464 )     (3,687 )     (17,515 )     (7,478 )  
Net income $ 27,407       $ 11,851       $ 50,582       $ 24,243    
               
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.53       $ 0.23       $ 0.99       $ 0.48    
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.53       $ 0.23       $ 0.98       $ 0.47    
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.135       $ 0.125       $ 0.260       $ 0.250    
Weighted average shares - basic 50,636       50,522       50,606       50,554    
Weighted average shares - diluted 50,858       50,593       50,821       50,660    
               
Selected Operating Ratios              
Annualized return on average assets 1.41   %   0.67   %   1.32   %   0.71   %
Annualized return on average common equity 14.07   %   6.42   %   13.15   %   6.59   %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1) 17.67   %   8.19   %   16.55   %   8.42   %
Annualized yield on interest-earning assets 3.57   %   3.69   %   3.57   %   3.92   %
Annualized cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.42   %   0.86   %   0.47   %   1.02   %
Annualized net interest spread 3.15   %   2.83   %   3.10   %   2.91   %
Annualized net interest margin 3.27   %   3.06   %   3.23   %   3.16   %
Efficiency ratio (1) 51.98   %   55.62   %   52.85   %   55.46   %
Stockholders' equity to total assets         10.14   %   9.96   %
Book value per common share         $ 15.74       $ 14.77    
Tangible book value per common share (1)         $ 12.60       $ 11.60    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)         8.29   %   7.99   %
               
Asset Quality Ratios         June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans (2)         1.01   %   1.00   %
Non-performing loans to total loans         0.38   %   0.57   %
Non-performing assets to total assets         0.29   %   0.44   %
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans         0.09   %   0.01   %
               
(1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures            
(2) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("ASU 2016-13") on December 31, 2020, with a $6.7 million transition adjustment retroactive to January 1, 2020. Periods prior to December 31, 2020 do not reflect the adoption of ASU 2016-13.
        
               
               
               
               
               
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
               
(dollars in thousands)         June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
Selected Balance Sheet Data at Period End            
Loans         $ 5,988,832       $ 5,756,155    
Allowance for credit losses (1)         60,389       57,839    
Investment securities         1,107,601       957,985    
Total assets         7,854,238       7,488,516    
Total deposits         6,715,035       6,125,502    
Short-term borrowings         100,190       183,116    
Other borrowings         138,045       273,954    
Stockholders' equity         796,676       745,489    
               
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data              
Loans $ 6,080,408       $ 5,572,865       $ 6,085,057       $ 5,390,481    
Investment securities 1,066,086       891,037       1,034,956       885,512    
Interest-earning assets 7,342,952       6,650,993       7,286,856       6,391,998    
Total assets 7,784,385       7,137,529       7,744,714       6,851,415    
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,660,825       1,364,785       1,603,714       1,237,212    
Savings deposits 639,540       525,224       622,331       511,011    
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 3,495,610       2,908,299       3,442,116       2,869,539    
Time deposits 880,079       1,093,760       962,042       983,379    
Total deposits 6,676,054       5,892,068       6,630,203       5,601,141    
Short-term borrowings 85,325       82,694       79,441       121,260    
Other borrowings 140,162       273,904       141,703       275,828    
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,240,716       4,883,881       5,247,633       4,761,017    
Stockholders' equity 781,299       742,050       775,808       739,385    
               

(1) Periods prior to December 31, 2020 do not reflect the adoption of ASU 2016-13.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended June 30,   For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)   2021   2020   2021   2020
Interest Income                
Loans and fees   $ 60,529     $ 55,825     $ 119,307     $ 113,682  
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks   52     36     89     195  
Taxable investment securities and other   4,029     4,763     8,010     9,992  
Tax-exempt investment securities   631     349     1,243     681  
Total Interest Income   65,241     60,973     128,649     124,550  
Interest Expense                
Deposits   4,238     8,094     9,362     18,957  
﻿Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase   16     75     39     504  
Other borrowings   1,247     2,285     2,780     4,671  
Total Interest Expense   5,501     10,454     12,181     24,132  
Net Interest Income   59,740     50,519     116,468     100,418  
Provision for credit losses (1)   (5,959 )   9,000     (8,601 )   18,223  
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses   65,699     41,519     125,069     82,195  
Noninterest Income                
Service charges on deposit accounts   2,445     1,875     4,741     4,375  
Commissions and fees   1,755     1,196     3,353     2,836  
Income on bank owned life insurance   643     665     1,277     1,330  
Gain (loss) on equity securities   11     198     (133 )   (455 )
Gains on sales of loans   607     710     1,315     1,125  
Gains on sales of investment securities, net   9         9     342  
Swap income   72     767     634     3,610  
Other income   (273 )   70     (168 )   329  
Total Noninterest Income   5,269     5,481     11,028     13,492  
Noninterest Expense                
Compensation and employee benefits   20,407     18,490     40,925     38,217  
Premises and equipment   6,078     5,271     12,396     10,667  
FDIC insurance   621     450     1,332     748  
Data processing   1,299     1,436     2,554     2,689  
Other operating expenses   5,692     5,815     10,793     11,645  
Total Noninterest Expense   34,097     31,462     68,000     63,966  
Income before provision for income taxes   36,871     15,538     68,097     31,721  
Provision for income taxes   9,464     3,687     17,515     7,478  
Net Income   $ 27,407     $ 11,851     $ 50,582     $ 24,243  
Per Share of Common Stock            
Basic earnings   $ 0.53     $ 0.23     $ 0.99     $ 0.47  
Diluted earnings   $ 0.53     $ 0.23     $ 0.98     $ 0.47  
Dividends   $ 0.135     $ 0.125     $ 0.260     $ 0.250  

(1) Periods prior to December 31, 2020 do not reflect the adoption of ASU 2016-13.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021   December 31, 2020
  (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Cash $ 358,052     $ 262,327  
Interest-bearing deposits due from banks 17,348     7,763  
Total cash and cash equivalents 375,400     270,090  
Investment securities available for sale, at estimated fair value (allowance for credit losses of $21 at June 30, 2021 and $2 at December 31, 2020 ) 988,673     855,746  
Investment securities held to maturity (estimated fair value of $96,311 at June 30, 2021 and $93,868 at December 31, 2020, allowance for credit losses of $137 at June 30, 2021 and none at December 31, 2020) 94,278     90,766  
Equity securities, at fair value 15,440     14,694  
Federal Home Loan Bank and other membership stocks, at cost 9,210     11,979  
Loans held for sale 816     1,335  
Loans, net of deferred fees 5,988,832     6,021,232  
Less: Allowance for credit losses 60,389     71,124  
Net loans 5,928,443     5,950,108  
Premises and equipment, net 47,641     48,495  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,513     16,772  
Accrued interest receivable 18,309     19,339  
Goodwill 156,277     156,277  
Other identifiable intangible assets 2,841     3,288  
Bank owned life insurance 116,398     115,115  
Other assets 84,999     110,293  
Total Assets $ 7,854,238     $ 7,664,297  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Liabilities      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing $ 1,683,887     $ 1,510,224  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 4,198,709     3,867,303  
Time deposits $250 thousand and under 685,583     895,056  
Time deposits over $250 thousand 146,856     183,200  
Total deposits 6,715,035     6,455,783  
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 100,190     169,560  
Other borrowings 25,000     25,000  
Subordinated debentures 113,045     118,257  
Operating lease liabilities 16,847     18,183  
Other liabilities 87,445     113,730  
Total Liabilities 7,057,562     6,900,513  
Stockholders' Equity      
Common stock, no par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued 50,732,384 shares and outstanding 50,601,349 shares at June 30, 2021 and issued 50,610,681 shares and outstanding 50,479,646 shares at December 31, 2020 563,980     562,421  
Retained earnings 228,803     191,418  
Treasury shares, at cost, 131,035 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (1,452 )   (1,452 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,345     11,397  
Total Stockholders' Equity 796,676     763,784  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 7,854,238     $ 7,664,297  


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
  For the Quarter Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020
Income Statement          
Net interest income $ 59,740     $ 56,728     $ 55,135     $ 52,134     $ 50,519    
Provision for credit losses (1) 5,959     2,642     (789 )   (8,000 )   (9,000 )  
Gains on sales of investment securities 9         871            
Gains on sales of loans 607     708     760     1,437     710    
Gain (loss) on equity securities 11     (144 )   73     (170 )   198    
Other noninterest income 4,642     5,195     5,141     5,506     4,573    
Long-term debt prepayment fee         (3,777 )          
Other noninterest expense (34,097 )   (33,903 )   (33,168 )   (32,097 )   (31,462 )  
Pretax income 36,871     31,226     24,246     18,810     15,538    
Provision for income taxes (9,464 )   (8,051 )   (5,398 )   (4,383 )   (3,687 )  
Net income $ 27,407     $ 23,175     $ 18,848     $ 14,427     $ 11,851    
           
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.53     $ 0.45     $ 0.37     $ 0.28     $ 0.23    
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.53     $ 0.45     $ 0.37     $ 0.28     $ 0.23    
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.135     $ 0.125     $ 0.125     $ 0.125     $ 0.125    
Dividends paid $ 6,828     $ 6,369     $ 6,364     $ 6,365     $ 6,365    
Weighted average shares - basic 50,636     50,576     50,527     50,526     50,522    
Weighted average shares - diluted 50,858     50,780     50,672     50,620     50,593    
           
Selected Operating Ratios          
Annualized return on average assets 1.41   % 1.22   % 0.98   % 0.76   % 0.67   %
Annualized return on average common equity 14.07   % 12.20   % 9.96   % 7.64   % 6.42   %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (2) 17.67   % 15.39   % 12.64   % 9.71   % 8.19   %
Annualized net interest margin 3.27   % 3.19   % 3.08   % 2.96   % 3.06   %
Efficiency ratio (2) 51.98   % 53.75   % 53.74   % 53.96   % 55.62   %
Common stockholders' equity to total assets 10.14   % 9.88   % 9.97   % 10.02   % 9.96   %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 8.29   % 8.00   % 8.05   % 8.06   % 7.99   %
Tier 1 risk-based ratio 10.78   % 10.47   % 10.22   % 10.34   % 10.45   %
Total risk-based ratio 13.11   % 13.02   % 12.85   % 12.93   % 12.98   %
Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.70   % 8.51   % 8.37   % 8.36   % 8.69   %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.29   % 9.98   % 9.73   % 9.83   % 9.93   %
Book value per common share $ 15.74     $ 15.18     $ 15.13     $ 14.93     $ 14.77    
Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 12.60     $ 12.03     $ 11.97     $ 11.77     $ 11.60    

(1) Periods prior to December 31, 2020 do not reflect the adoption of ASU 2016-13.
(2) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
  For the Quarter Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020
Selected Balance Sheet Data at Period End        
Loans $ 5,988,832   $ 6,108,946   $ 6,021,232   $ 5,843,591   $ 5,756,155  
Allowance for credit losses on loans (1) 60,389   67,252   71,124   65,242   57,839  
Investment securities 1,107,601   1,078,750   973,185   909,535   957,985  
Total assets 7,854,238   7,771,761   7,664,297   7,522,184   7,488,516  
Total deposits 6,715,035   6,635,226   6,455,783   6,266,516   6,125,502  
Short-term borrowings 100,190   111,999   169,560   97,874   183,116  
Other borrowings 138,045   143,267   143,257   253,359   273,954  
Stockholders' equity 796,676   768,065   763,784   753,572   745,489  
           
Loans          
Non-owner occupied commercial $ 2,330,376   $ 2,375,024   $ 2,398,946      
Owner occupied commercial 870,535   857,506   827,092      
Multifamily 902,394   858,168   813,225      
Non-owner occupied residential 189,765   195,534   200,229      
Total commercial, secured by real estate (1) $ 4,293,070   $ 4,286,232   $ 4,239,492   $ 4,042,946   $ 3,955,045  
Commercial, industrial and other 358,659   394,416   433,553   418,813   393,017  
Construction 335,167   291,252   266,883   275,716   298,180  
Paycheck Protection Program 207,045   346,150   284,636   325,115   325,999  
Equipment financing 121,096   119,428   116,690   118,320   117,569  
Residential mortgages 391,589   385,778   377,380   343,317   335,135  
Consumer and home equity 282,206   285,690   302,598   319,364   331,210  
Total loans $ 5,988,832   $ 6,108,946   $ 6,021,232   $ 5,843,591   $ 5,756,155  
           
Deposits          
Noninterest-bearing $ 1,683,887   $ 1,631,942   $ 1,510,224   $ 1,474,847   $ 1,486,273  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 4,198,709   4,049,914   3,867,303   3,647,328   3,510,723  
Time deposits 832,439   953,370   1,078,256   1,144,341   1,128,506  
Total deposits $ 6,715,035   $ 6,635,226   $ 6,455,783   $ 6,266,516   $ 6,125,502  
           
Total loans to total deposits ratio 89.2 % 92.1 % 93.3 % 93.3 % 94 %
           
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data          
Loans $ 6,080,408   $ 6,089,757   $ 5,939,904   $ 5,775,093   $ 5,572,865  
Investment securities 1,066,086   1,003,479   912,723   873,066   891,037  
Interest-earning assets 7,342,952   7,230,136   7,137,884   7,009,939   6,650,993  
Total assets 7,784,385   7,704,603   7,625,458   7,516,069   7,137,529  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,660,825   1,545,968   1,499,093   1,475,422   1,364,785  
Savings deposits 639,540   604,931   571,794   548,662   525,224  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 3,495,610   3,388,027   3,313,556   3,086,260   2,908,299  
Time deposits 880,079   1,044,915   1,112,053   1,176,181   1,093,760  
Total deposits 6,676,054   6,583,841   6,496,496   6,286,525   5,892,068  
Short-term borrowings 85,325   73,492   68,962   58,845   82,694  
Other borrowings 140,162   143,261   155,943   269,093   273,904  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,240,716   5,254,626   5,222,308   5,139,042   4,883,881  
Stockholders' equity 781,299   770,255   753,059   751,099   742,050  

(1) Periods prior to December 31, 2020 do not reflect the adoption of ASU 2016-13.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
  For the Quarter Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020
Average Annualized Yields (Taxable Equivalent Basis) and Costs      
Assets          
Loans 3.99   % 3.91   % 3.92   % 3.91   % 4.03   %
Taxable investment securities and other 1.72   % 1.81   % 1.84   % 2.09   % 2.31   %
Tax-exempt securities 2.50   % 2.54   % 2.51   % 2.55   % 2.70   %
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash accounts 0.11   % 0.11   % 0.09   % 0.10   % 0.08   %
Total interest-earning assets 3.57   % 3.56   % 3.51   % 3.49   % 3.69   %
Liabilities          
Savings accounts 0.05   % 0.05   % 0.05   % 0.06   % 0.07   %
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 0.32   % 0.34   % 0.38   % 0.44   % 0.55   %
Time deposits 0.61   % 0.83   % 1.01   % 1.19   % 1.48   %
Borrowings 2.22   % 2.87   % 2.84   % 2.73   % 2.62   %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.42   % 0.51   % 0.59   % 0.72   % 0.86   %
Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 3.15   % 3.05   % 2.92   % 2.77   % 2.83   %
Annualized net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.27   % 3.19   % 3.08   % 2.96   % 3.06   %
Annualized cost of deposits 0.25   % 0.32   % 0.37   % 0.44   % 0.55   %
Asset Quality Data          
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans          
Balance at beginning of period $ 67,252     $ 71,124     $ 65,242     $ 57,839     $ 48,884    
Impact of adopting ASU 2016-13 (1)         6,656            
Provision for credit losses on loans (5,314 )   (2,808 )   (246 )   8,000     9,000    
Charge-offs (1,862 )   (1,270 )   (746 )   (682 )   (142 )  
Recoveries 313     206     218     85     97    
Balance at end of period $ 60,389     $ 67,252     $ 71,124     $ 65,242     $ 57,839    
           
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries)          
Commercial, real estate $ 1,590     $ 843     $ (47 )   $ 298     $ (36 )  
Commercial, industrial and other 5     221     478     173     (13 )  
Equipment financing 4     83     64     95     (11 )  
Residential mortgages (82 )   (58 )       (1 )      
Consumer and home equity 32     (25 )   33     32     105    
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,549     $ 1,064     $ 528     $ 597     $ 45    
Non-Performing Assets (2)          
Commercial, real estate $ 20,594     $ 23,984     $ 35,091     $ 26,145     $ 25,615    
Commercial, industrial and other 1,449     2,252     2,633     1,484     1,546    
Equipment financing 264     293     327     444     400    
Residential mortgages     2,323     2,469     2,695     2,860    
Consumer and home equity 308     2,274     2,243     2,322     2,432    
Total non-accrual loans 22,615     31,126     42,763     33,090     32,853    
Property acquired through foreclosure or repossession                 354    
Total non-performing assets $ 22,615     $ 31,126     $ 42,763     $ 33,090     $ 33,207    
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing $     $     $ 1     $ 165     $ 58    
Loans restructured and still accruing $ 3,595     $ 3,799     $ 3,856     $ 4,299     $ 4,667    
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.01   % 1.10   % 1.18   % 1.11   % 1.00   %
Total non-accrual loans to total loans 0.38   % 0.51   % 0.71   % 0.57   % 0.57   %
Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.29   % 0.40   % 0.56   % 0.44   % 0.44   %
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.10   % 0.07   % 0.04   % 0.04   %   %

(1) Periods prior to December 31, 2020 do not reflect the adoption of ASU 2016-13
(2) Includes non-accrual purchased credit deteriorated loans from December 31, 2020 forward

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
  At or for the Quarter Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020
Calculation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share        
Total common stockholders' equity at end of period - GAAP $ 796,676     $ 768,065     $ 763,784     $ 753,572     $ 745,489    
Less: Goodwill 156,277     156,277     156,277     156,277     156,277    
Less: Other identifiable intangible assets 2,841     3,063     3,288     3,538     3,788    
Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 637,558     $ 608,725     $ 604,219     $ 593,757     $ 585,424    
Shares outstanding at end of period 50,601     50,598     50,480     50,468     50,463    
Book value per share - GAAP $ 15.74     $ 15.18     $ 15.13     $ 14.93     $ 14.77    
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $ 12.60     $ 12.03     $ 11.97     $ 11.77     $ 11.60    
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets      
Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 637,558     $ 608,725     $ 604,219     $ 593,757     $ 585,424    
Total assets at end of period - GAAP $ 7,854,238     $ 7,771,761     $ 7,664,297     $ 7,522,184     $ 7,488,516    
Less: Goodwill 156,277     156,277     156,277     156,277     156,277    
Less: Other identifiable intangible assets 2,841     3,063     3,288     3,538     3,788    
Total tangible assets at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 7,695,120     $ 7,612,421     $ 7,504,732     $ 7,362,369     $ 7,328,451    
Common equity to assets - GAAP 10.14   % 9.88   % 9.97   % 10.02   % 9.96   %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP 8.29   % 8.00   % 8.05   % 8.06   % 7.99   %
Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity      
Net income - GAAP $ 27,407     $ 23,175     $ 18,848     $ 14,427     $ 11,851    
Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 781,299     $ 770,255     $ 753,059     $ 751,099     $ 742,050    
Less: Average goodwill 156,277     156,277     156,277     156,277     156,277    
Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets 2,979     3,192     3,433     3,689     3,942    
Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $ 622,043     $ 610,786     $ 593,349     $ 591,133     $ 581,831    
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 14.07   % 12.20   % 9.96   % 7.64   % 6.42   %
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 17.67   % 15.39   % 12.64   % 9.71   % 8.19   %
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio          
Total noninterest expense $ 34,097     $ 33,903     $ 36,945     $ 32,097     $ 31,462    
Amortization of core deposit intangibles (221 )   (226 )   (249 )   (250 )   (261 )  
Long term debt prepayment fees         (3,777 )          
Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 33,876     $ 33,677     $ 32,919     $ 31,847     $ 31,201    
Net interest income $ 59,740     $ 56,728     $ 55,135     $ 52,134     $ 50,519    
Total noninterest income 5,269     5,759     6,845     6,773     5,481    
Total revenue 65,009     62,487     61,980     58,907     56,000    
Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities 167     163     149     108     93    
Gains on sales of investment securities (9 )       (871 )          
Total revenue, as adjusted $ 65,167     $ 62,650     $ 61,258     $ 59,015     $ 56,093    
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 51.98   % 53.75   % 53.74   % 53.96   % 55.62   %


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
  For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2021   2020
Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity      
Net income - GAAP $ 50,582       $ 24,243    
       
Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 775,808       $ 739,385    
Less: Average goodwill 156,277       156,277    
Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets 3,085       4,073    
Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $ 616,446       $ 579,035    
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 13.15   %   6.59   %
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 16.55   %   8.42   %
       
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio      
Total noninterest expense $ 68,000       $ 63,966    
Amortization of core deposit intangibles (447 )     (526 )  
Long-term debt prepayment fee       (356 )  
Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 67,553       $ 63,084    
       
Net interest income $ 116,468       $ 100,418    
Noninterest income 11,028       13,492    
Total revenue $ 127,496       $ 113,910    
Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities 330       181    
Gains on sales of investment securities (9 )     (342 )  
Total revenue, as adjusted $ 127,817       $ 113,749    
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 52.85   %   55.46   %




Lakeland Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Results OAK RIDGE, N.J., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Lakeland Bank (“Lakeland”), reported net income of $27.4 million and earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.53 for the …

