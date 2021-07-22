electroCore to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5th

ROCKAWAY, NJ, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the close of the market on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30pm Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and answer questions.





Thursday, August 5, 2021, 4:30pm Eastern Time

Domestic: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Conference ID: 748491

Webcast: electroCore 2Q21 Business Update Webcast



About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy platform, initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventive treatment of cluster headache and migraine and the acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

