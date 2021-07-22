checkAd

GameSquare Esports Q2 2021 Financial Results to be Announced July 29

TORONTO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare”, “GameSquare Esports” or the “Company”), an international gaming and esports company, has scheduled its second-quarter 2021 financial results conference call with the investment community to be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 8:00 am EST. In addition to the financial results, management expects to provide an operational update including details on its recent acquisitions and operational progress.

To participate, please dial toll-free 1-800-319-4610 or 1-604-638-5340 in Canada and the US or 0808-101-2791 in the UK. A replay will be available until August 12, 2021 by dialing 1-800-319-6413 or 1-604-638-9010 and entering passcode 7460.

About GameSquare Esports Inc.

GameSquare Esports Inc. is an international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare owns a portfolio of companies including Complexity Gaming, a top tier esports organization based in Frisco, USA, Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency serving the UK, and Reciprocity Corp. which provides access to Asia, Latin America, and North America. Its gaming and esports assets include: a CrossFire franchise in China that it owns with its partner LGD Gaming, a 40% interest in a League of Legends team that competes in Latin America, and its wholly owned subsidiary corporation, GCN, Inc., a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA.

Contact

For further information, please contact Kevin Wright, President of GameSquare Esports Inc.:

Kevin Wright
Email: IR@gamesquare.com
Phone: (416) 861-2267

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company’s conference call with the investment community to be held on July 29, 2021, the business and operations of the Company, and the Company’s ability to execute its business plan. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





