Valley National Bancorp Reports a 26 Percent Increase in Second Quarter Net Income and Strong Net Interest Margin and Non-PPP Loan Growth

22.07.2021   

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, today reported net income for the second quarter 2021 of $120.5 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share, as compared to the second quarter 2020 earnings of $95.6 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share, and net income of $115.7 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, for the first quarter 2021. Excluding all non-core charges, our adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $126.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted common share, for the second quarter 2021, $95.9 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share, for second quarter 2020, and $115.8 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, for the first quarter 2021. See further details below, including a reconciliation of our adjusted net income in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables.

Key financial highlights for the second quarter:

  • Net Interest Income and Margin: Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $301.8 million for the second quarter 2021 increased $8.2 million and $18.2 million as compared to the first quarter 2021 and second quarter 2020, respectively. Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased by 4 basis points to 3.18 percent in the second quarter 2021 as compared to 3.14 percent for the first quarter 2021. The increases as compared to the first quarter 2021 were largely due to the continued run-off of maturing higher cost time deposits, lower overall cost of deposits, repayment of FHLB advances, and increased yield on our SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan portfolio during the second quarter 2021. See the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below for more details.
  • Loan Portfolio: Total loans decreased $229.0 million to $32.5 billion at June 30, 2021 from March 31, 2021 due to a $1.0 billion decrease in PPP loans within the commercial and industrial loan category. Offsetting this impact, our non-PPP loan portfolio increased $785.0 million, or 10.4 percent on an annualized basis to $31.1 billion at June 30, 2021 from $30.3 billion at March 31, 2021. The increase in non-PPP loans was largely driven by increases of $588.5 million, $166.5 million and $86.4 million in the commercial real estate, residential mortgage and auto loan categories, respectively. Additionally, our second quarter 2021 new and refinanced loan originations included approximately $254 million of residential mortgage loans originated for sale. Net gains on sales of residential loans were $10.1 million and $3.5 million in the second quarter 2021 and first quarter 2021, respectively. See the "Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings" section below for more details.
  • Allowance and Provision for Credit Losses for Loans: The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $353.7 million and $354.3 million at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. During the second quarter 2021, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $8.8 million as compared to $9.0 million and $41.1 million for the first quarter 2021 and second quarter 2020, respectively. The $8.8 million second quarter 2021 provision included a $3.0 million provision for unfunded credit commitments largely related to an increase of approximately $375 million in our unfunded construction loan commitments at June 30, 2021 as compared to March 31, 2021.
  • Credit Quality: Total accruing past due loans increased $27.5 million to $80.2 million, or 0.25 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2021 as compared to $52.8 million, or 0.16 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2021. Non-accrual loans represented 0.68 percent and 0.62 percent of total loans at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. Net loan charge-offs totaled $9.4 million for the second quarter 2021 as compared to $6.1 million for the first quarter 2021. The increase in second quarter 2021 net loan charge-offs was primarily related to one $8.0 million commercial and industrial loan that was fully charged-off with related reserves of $4.0 million previously recorded at March 31, 2021. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details.
  • Non-interest Income: Non-interest income increased $11.9 million to $43.1 million for the second quarter 2021 as compared to the first quarter 2021 mainly due to an increase of approximately $6.5 million in net gains on sales of residential mortgage loans, a $1.4 million increase in swap fee income related to certain new commercial loan transactions and an increase of $1.1 million in insurance commissions.
  • Non-interest Expense: Non-interest expense increased $11.7 million to $171.9 million for the second quarter 2021 as compared to the first quarter 2021 mainly due to an $8.4 million loss on extinguishment of debt recognized during the second quarter 2021. Additionally, salaries and employee benefits expense increased $3.0 million during the second quarter 2021 as compared to first quarter 2021 primarily due to higher cash incentive compensation accruals, strategic increases in our headcount to enhance lending and operations, and, to a lesser extent, increased residential mortgage commissions expense.
  • Loss on Extinguishment of Debt: In late June 2021, we prepaid approximately $248 million of long-term FHLB advances with contractual maturities through 2025 and a combined weighted average effective interest rate of 1.82 percent. The debt prepayment was funded by excess cash liquidity. As a result, the transaction was accounted for as an early debt extinguishment resulting in the aforementioned loss of $8.4 million reported within non-interest expense for the second quarter 2021.
  • Efficiency Ratio: Our efficiency ratio was 49.96 percent for the second quarter 2021 as compared to 49.46 percent and 48.01 percent for the first quarter 2021 and second quarter 2020, respectively. Our adjusted efficiency ratio was 46.64 percent for the second quarter 2021 as compared to 48.60 percent and 46.84 percent for the first quarter 2021 and second quarter 2020, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.
  • Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets (ROA), shareholders’ equity (ROE) and tangible ROE were 1.17 percent, 10.24 percent, and 14.79 percent for the second quarter 2021, respectively. Annualized ROA, ROE and tangible ROE, adjusted for non-core charges, were 1.23 percent, 10.76 percent and 15.54 percent for the second quarter 2021, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.

On June 29, 2021, Valley announced that it will acquire The Westchester Bank Holding Corporation (Westchester) and its principal subsidiary, The Westchester Bank, which is headquartered in White Plains, New York. The acquisition of this high-performing and growth-oriented commercial bank with total assets of approximately $1.3 billion and a seven branch network will provide Valley with a physical footprint and additional commercial lending expertise in the demographically attractive Westchester County, New York market. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter 2021, subject to standard regulatory approvals, approval of Westchester stockholders, as well as other customary conditions.

Ira Robbins, CEO and President commented, "Our solid second quarter 2021 core earnings were primarily driven by a net interest margin of 3.18 percent which continued to reflect our ability to lower our cost of funds, while maintaining sound loan pricing discipline in our very competitive markets. Linked quarter non-PPP loan growth was over 10 percent on an annualized basis. This exceptional growth was well-diversified across our consumer and commercial segments, and both our northeast and southeast geographies. "Mr. Robbins continued, “Additionally, we are very excited about our recently announced acquisition. We look forward to welcoming Westchester to Valley and working together to drive our future growth initiatives in the Westchester County market."

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis totaling $301.8 million for the second quarter 2021 increased $8.2 million and $18.2 million as compared to the first quarter 2021 and second quarter 2020, respectively. The increase as compared to the first quarter 2021 was mainly due to (i) continued run-off of higher cost time deposits and some account balance migration to lower cost deposits without stated maturities, (ii) repayment of FHLB advances upon their maturity, (iii) the redemption of $60 million of callable 6.25 percent subordinated notes on April 1, 2021 and (iv) a slightly higher yield on the PPP loan portfolio due to the accelerated recognition of unearned loan fees for loans forgiven during the second quarter 2021. Interest expense of $32.7 million for the second quarter 2021 decreased $6.4 million as compared to the first quarter 2021 as we continue to reduce our cost of funding in the low rate environment. Interest income on a tax equivalent basis in the second quarter 2021 increased by $1.8 million to $334.5 million as compared to the first quarter 2021 mainly due to moderately higher earned fees on our loan portfolio driven by the accelerated recognition of unearned loan fees related to PPP loans that were forgiven during the second quarter 2021, partially offset by lower yields on our investment securities portfolio. See the "Loan, Deposit and Other Borrowings" section for more information on PPP loans.

Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.18 percent for the second quarter 2021 increased by 4 basis points and 18 basis points from 3.14 percent and 3.00 percent for the first quarter 2021 and second quarter 2020, respectively. The yield on average interest earning assets decreased by 3 basis points on a linked quarter basis, mostly due to the lower yield on our investment securities portfolio, a higher mix of excess cash liquidity held in low yielding overnight investments, and one additional day in the second quarter 2021 as compared to first quarter 2021. The yield on average loans increased by 2 basis points to 3.87 percent for the second quarter 2021 as compared to the first quarter 2021 partially due to the accelerated recognition of unearned PPP loan fees during the second quarter 2021. The overall cost of average interest bearing liabilities decreased 9 basis points to 0.51 percent for the second quarter 2021 as compared to the first quarter 2021 and was largely due to continued runoff of time deposits and the customer shift to lower cost deposits without stated maturities. Additionally, the net interest margin benefited from a 7 basis point decrease in the average cost of short-term borrowings driven by our greater reliance on funding from deposits and the repayment of FHLB advances during the second quarter 2021. Our cost of total average deposits was 0.21 percent for the second quarter 2021 as compared to 0.28 percent for the first quarter 2021.

Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings

Loans. Loans decreased $229.0 million to approximately $32.5 billion at June 30, 2021 from March 31, 2021 due to a $1.0 billion decrease in PPP loans within the commercial and industrial loan category, partially offset by increases in the commercial real estate, residential mortgage and auto loan portfolios. Commercial real estate loans increased $588.5 million, or 13.9 percent on an annualized basis, to $17.5 billion at June 30, 2021 as compared to March 31, 2021 reflecting strong organic loan growth across our geographic footprint. Automobile loans increased $86.4 million, or 23.9 percent on an annualized basis, during the second quarter 2021 largely due to continued strong consumer demand seen across the auto industry during the period. Residential mortgage loans increased $166.5 million, or 16.4 percent on an annualized basis, during the second quarter 2021 mainly due to the strong new loan activity in the purchased home market, and, to a lesser extent, refinance loan volumes. During the second quarter 2021, we originated approximately $254 million of loans for sale. Residential mortgage loans held for sale at fair value totaled $159.3 million and $232.1 million at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

Deposits. Total deposits increased $609.6 million to approximately $33.2 billion at June 30, 2021 from March 31, 2021 due to increases of $1.3 billion and $475.9 million in the non-maturity interest bearing deposit and non-interest bearing deposit categories, respectively, partially offset by a $1.1 billion decrease in time deposits. The decrease in time deposits was driven by normal run-off of maturing retail and brokered CDs with some continued migration of retail balances to more liquid deposit product categories. Total brokered deposits (consisting of both time and money market deposit accounts) decreased approximately $800 million to $2.3 billion at June 30, 2021 as compared to $3.1 billion at March 31, 2021. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW and money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 32 percent, 55 percent and 13 percent of total deposits as of June 30, 2021, respectively.

Other Borrowings. Short-term borrowings decreased $230.3 million to $854.4 million at June 30, 2021 as compared to March 31, 2021 largely due to repayments of FHLB borrowings. Long-term borrowings decreased $357.2 million to $1.9 billion at June 30, 2021 as compared to March 31, 2021 mainly due to a combination of the prepayment of approximately $248 million long-term FHLB advances in June 2021, Valley's redemption of $60 million of 6.25 percent subordinated notes on April 1, 2021, and other normal repayments of maturing FHLB advances, partially offset by the issuance of $300 million of 3.00 percent subordinated notes.

On May 28, 2021, Valley issued $300 million of 3.00 percent fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due June 15, 2031, and callable in whole or in part on or after June 15, 2026 or upon the occurrence of certain events. In June 2021, Valley entered into a forward-starting interest rate swap related to the $300.0 million subordinated notes where Valley receives a fixed rate and pays a variable rate based on the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus 2.187 percent.

Credit Quality

Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). Total NPAs, consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO) and other repossessed assets increased $16.1 million to $226.6 million at June 30, 2021 as compared to March 31, 2021. The increase in NPAs was mainly due to a $17.6 million increase in non-accrual construction loans almost entirely related to one borrower relationship with $3.0 million of related allowance reserves at June 30, 2021. Non-accrual loans represented 0.68 percent of total loans at June 30, 2021 compared to 0.62 percent at March 31, 2021.

Non-performing Taxi Medallion Loan Portfolio. During second quarter 2021, we sold the majority of our Chicago taxi medallion loans for $4.5 million and charged-off $1.3 million of these loans to the reserve for credit losses for loans. We continue to closely monitor our non-performing New York City taxi medallion loans totaling $86.5 million and the remaining $721 thousand of the Chicago taxi medallion portfolio within the commercial and industrial loan category at June 30, 2021. At June 30, 2021, all taxi medallion loans totaling $87.2 million were on non-accrual status and had related reserves of $58.6 million, or 67.2 percent of such loans, within the allowance for loan losses.

Accruing Past Due Loans. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) increased $27.5 million to $80.2 million, or 0.25 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2021 as compared to $52.8 million, or 0.16 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2021 driven by a $36.8 million increase in the commercial real estate loan delinquencies, partially offset by a $7.5 million improvement in the early stage delinquencies in the residential mortgage loan category. Commercial real estate loans past due 30 to 59 days increased $28.9 million to $40.5 million at June 30, 2021 as compared to March 31, 2021 largely due to three loans totaling $18.7 million related to borrowers negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Commercial real estate loans past due 60 to 89 days totaled $11.5 million at June 30, 2021 and largely reflected one $11.2 million loan also negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forbearance. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact to certain customers, Valley implemented short-term loan modifications such as payment deferrals, fee waivers, extensions of repayment terms, or delays in payment, when requested by customers, all of which were insignificant. As of June 30, 2021, Valley had approximately $142 million of outstanding loans remaining in their payment deferral period under short-term modifications, as compared to $284 million of loans in deferral at March 31, 2021.

Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Unfunded Commitments. The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020:

  June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020
      Allocation       Allocation       Allocation
      as a % of       as a % of       as a % of
  Allowance   Loan   Allowance   Loan   Allowance   Loan
  Allocation   Category   Allocation   Category   Allocation   Category
   
  ($ in thousands)
Loan Category:                      
Commercial and industrial loans $ 109,689     1.80 %   $ 126,408     1.77 %   $ 132,039     1.92 %
Commercial real estate loans:                      
Commercial real estate 168,220     0.96 %   153,680     0.91 %   117,743     0.71 %
Construction 20,919     1.19 %   20,556     1.15 %   13,959     0.81 %
Total commercial real estate loans 189,139     0.98 %   174,236     0.93 %   131,702     0.72 %
Residential mortgage loans 25,303     0.60 %   27,172     0.67 %   29,630     0.67 %
Consumer loans:                      
Home equity 4,602     1.12 %   4,199     1.03 %   4,766     1.01 %
Auto and other consumer 10,591     0.43 %   10,865     0.46 %   11,477     0.51 %
Total consumer loans 15,193     0.53 %   15,064     0.54 %   16,243     0.59 %
Allowance for loan losses 339,324     1.05 %   342,880     1.05 %   309,614     0.96 %
Allowance for unfunded credit commitments 14,400         11,433         10,109      
Total allowance for credit losses for loans $ 353,724         $ 354,313         $ 319,723      
Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % loans     1.09 %       1.08 %       0.99 %

Our loan portfolio, totaling $32.5 billion at June 30, 2021, had net loan charge-offs totaling $9.4 million for the second quarter 2021 as compared to $6.1 million and $14.8 million for the first quarter 2021 and second quarter 2020, respectively. Net loan charge-offs increased during the second quarter 2021 mainly due to an $8.0 million full charge-off of a commercial and industrial loan to an insurance carrier in bankruptcy. Gross charge-offs of taxi medallion loans totaled $1.4 million for the second quarter 2021 as compared to $3.3 million and $2.9 million for the first quarter 2021 and second quarter 2020, respectively. Gross charge-offs of taxi medallion loans for the second quarter 2021 were mainly related to partial charge-offs of Chicago taxi medallion loans sold from the loans held for investment portfolio during the period.

The allowance for credit losses for loans, comprised of our allowance for loan losses and unfunded credit commitments, as a percentage of total loans was 1.09 percent, 1.08 percent and 0.99 percent at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. During the second quarter 2021, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $8.8 million as compared to a provision of $9.0 million and $41.1 million for the first quarter 2021 and second quarter 2020, respectively.

At June 30, 2021, the allowance allocations for credit losses as a percentage of total loans increased in most loan categories as compared to March 31, 2021. The allocated reserves as a percentage of commercial real estate loans increased 5 basis points mainly due to higher quantitative reserves for non-owner occupied loans, as well as loan growth within this category during the second quarter 2021. The allocated reserves as a percentage of commercial and industrial loans increased by 3 basis points mainly due to repayments (loan forgiveness) of PPP loans guaranteed by the SBA with no related allowance at June 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total non-PPP loans was 1.14 percent, 1.17 percent and 1.06 percent for the second quarter 2021, first quarter 2021 and second quarter 2020, respectively.

Capital Adequacy

Valley's regulatory capital ratios continue to reflect its well capitalized position. Valley's total risk-based capital, common equity Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 13.36 percent, 10.04 percent, 10.73 percent and 8.49 percent, respectively, at June 30, 2021.

Investor Conference Call

Valley will host a conference call with investors and the financial community at 11:00 AM Eastern Standard Time, today to discuss the second quarter 2021 earnings. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free 866-354-0432 Conference ID: 5767419. The teleconference will also be webcast live: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dc2uj3x4 and archived on Valley's website through Friday, August 27, 2021. Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at www.valley.com.

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $41 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about our business, new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations, including the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our businesses and financial results and conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “view,” “opportunity,” “allow,” “continues,” “reflects,” “typically,” “usually,” “anticipate,” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • the continued impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and global economies, including business disruptions, reductions in employment and an increase in business failures, specifically among our clients;
  • the continued impact of COVID-19 on our employees and our ability to provide services to our customers and respond to their needs as more cases of COVID-19 may arise in our primary markets;
  • potential judgments, claims, damages, penalties, fines and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation and regulatory and government actions, including as a result of our participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic or as a result of our actions in response to, or failure to implement or effectively implement, federal, state and local laws, rules or executive orders requiring that we grant forbearances or not act to collect our loans;
  • the impact of forbearances or deferrals we are required or agree to as a result of customer requests and/or government actions, including, but not limited to our potential inability to recover fully deferred payments from the borrower or the collateral;
  • the risks related to the discontinuation of the London Interbank Offered Rate and other reference rates, including increased expenses and litigation and the effectiveness of hedging strategies;
  • failure to obtain shareholder or regulatory approval for the acquisition of The Westchester Bank Holding Corporation (Westchester) on the anticipated terms and within the anticipated timeframe;
  • the inability to realize expected cost savings and synergies from the Westchester acquisition in amounts or in the timeframe anticipated;
  • costs or difficulties relating to Westchester integration matters might be greater than expected;
  • the inability to retain customers and qualified employees of Westchester;
  • damage verdicts or settlements or restrictions related to existing or potential class action litigation or individual litigation arising from claims of violations of laws or regulations, contractual claims, breach of fiduciary responsibility, negligence, fraud, environmental laws, patent or trademark infringement, employment related claims, and other matters;
  • a prolonged downturn in the economy, mainly in New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, as well as an unexpected decline in commercial real estate values within our market areas;
  • higher or lower than expected income tax expense or tax rates, including increases or decreases resulting from changes in uncertain tax position liabilities, tax laws, regulations and case law;
  • the inability to grow customer deposits to keep pace with loan growth;
  • a material change in our allowance for credit losses under CECL due to forecasted economic conditions and/or unexpected credit deterioration in our loan and investment portfolios;
  • the need to supplement debt or equity capital to maintain or exceed internal capital thresholds;
  • greater than expected technology related costs due to, among other factors, prolonged or failed implementations, additional project staffing and obsolescence caused by continuous and rapid market innovations;
  • the loss of or decrease in lower-cost funding sources within our deposit base, including our inability to achieve deposit retention targets under Valley's branch transformation strategy;
  • cyber-attacks, ransomware attacks, computer viruses or other malware that may breach the security of our websites or other systems to obtain unauthorized access to confidential information, destroy data, disable or degrade service, or sabotage our systems;
  • results of examinations by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require us to increase our allowance for credit losses, write-down assets, reimburse customers, change the way we do business, or limit or eliminate certain other banking activities;
  • our inability or determination not to pay dividends at current levels, or at all, because of inadequate earnings, regulatory restrictions or limitations, changes in our capital requirements or a decision to increase capital by retaining more earnings;
  • unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, and other potential negative effects on our business caused by severe weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other external events;
  • unexpected significant declines in the loan portfolio due to the lack of economic expansion, increased competition, large prepayments, changes in regulatory lending guidance or other factors; and
  • the failure of other financial institutions with whom we have trading, clearing, counterparty and other financial relationships.

A detailed discussion of factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. 

-Tables to Follow-



VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,
($ in thousands, except for share data) 2021   2021   2020   2021   2020
FINANCIAL DATA:                  
Net interest income - FTE (1) $ 301,787     $ 293,584     $ 283,540     $ 595,371     $ 549,923  
Net interest income $ 300,907     $ 292,667     $ 282,559     $ 593,574     $ 547,898  
Non-interest income 43,126     31,233     44,830     74,359     86,227  
Total revenue 344,033     323,900     327,389     667,933     634,125  
Non-interest expense 171,893     160,213     157,166     332,106     312,822  
Pre-provision net revenue 172,140     163,687     170,223     335,827     321,303  
Provision for credit losses 8,747     8,656     41,156     17,403     75,839  
Income tax expense 42,881     39,321     33,466     82,202     62,595  
Net income 120,512     115,710     95,601     236,222     182,869  
Dividends on preferred stock 3,172     3,172     3,172     6,344     6,344  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 117,340     $ 112,538     $ 92,429     $ 229,878     $ 176,525  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                  
Basic 405,963,209     405,152,605     403,790,242     405,560,146     403,654,665  
Diluted 408,660,778     407,636,765     404,631,845     408,152,458     405,043,183  
Per common share data:                  
Basic earnings $ 0.29     $ 0.28     $ 0.23     $ 0.57     $ 0.44  
Diluted earnings 0.29     0.28     0.23     0.56     0.44  
Cash dividends declared 0.11     0.11     0.11     0.22     0.22  
Closing stock price - high 14.63     14.37     9.60     14.63     11.46  
Closing stock price - low 12.91     9.74     6.29     9.74     6.29  
CORE ADJUSTED FINANCIAL DATA: (2)                  
Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted $ 123,445     $ 112,623     $ 92,721     $ 236,068     $ 177,782  
Basic earnings per share, as adjusted 0.30     0.28     0.23     0.58     0.44  
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted 0.30     0.28     0.23     0.58     0.44  
FINANCIAL RATIOS:                  
Net interest margin 3.18 %   3.13 %   2.99 %   3.15 %   3.02 %
Net interest margin - FTE (1) 3.18     3.14     3.00     3.16     3.04  
Annualized return on average assets 1.17     1.14     0.92     1.15     0.92  
Annualized return on avg. shareholders' equity 10.24     9.96     8.54     10.10     8.23  
Annualized return on avg. tangible shareholders' equity (2) 14.79     14.49     12.66     14.64     12.26  
Efficiency ratio (3) 49.96     49.46     48.01     49.72     49.33  
CORE ADJUSTED FINANCIAL RATIOS: (2)                  
Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted 1.23 %   1.14 %   0.93 %   1.18 %   0.93 %
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted 10.76     9.97     8.57     10.37     8.29  
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted 15.54     14.50     12.70     15.03     12.34  
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted 46.64     48.60     46.84     47.59     48.01  
                             
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,
($ in thousands, except for share data) 2021   2021   2020   2021   2020
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:                  
Assets $ 41,161,459   $ 40,770,731   $ 41,429,725   $ 40,967,174   $ 39,773,288
Interest earning assets 37,907,414   37,386,219   37,778,387   37,648,256   36,226,232
Loans 32,635,298   32,582,479   32,041,200   32,609,034   31,020,314
Interest bearing liabilities 25,469,526   25,954,182   27,504,952   25,710,515   26,870,010
Deposits 32,723,175   31,835,286   30,764,174   32,281,683   29,797,797
Shareholders' equity 4,708,797   4,645,400   4,477,446   4,677,273   4,443,016


  As Of
BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(In thousands) 2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Assets $ 41,274,228   $ 41,178,011   $ 40,686,076   $ 40,747,492   $ 41,626,497
Total loans 32,457,454   32,686,416   32,217,112   32,415,586   32,314,611
Deposits 33,194,774   32,585,209   31,935,602   31,187,982   31,337,237
Shareholders' equity 4,737,807   4,659,670   4,592,120   4,533,763   4,474,488
                   
LOANS:                  
(In thousands)                  
Commercial and industrial loans:                  
Commercial and industrial $ 4,733,771   $ 4,784,017   $ 4,709,569   $ 4,625,880   $ 4,670,362
Commercial and industrial PPP loans 1,350,684   2,364,627   2,152,139   2,277,465   2,214,327
Total commercial and industrial 6,084,455   7,148,644   6,861,708   6,903,345   6,884,689
Commercial real estate:                  
Commercial real estate 17,512,142   16,923,627   16,724,998   16,815,587   16,571,877
Construction 1,752,838   1,786,331   1,745,825   1,720,775   1,721,352
Total commercial real estate 19,264,980   18,709,958   18,470,823   18,536,362   18,293,229
Residential mortgage 4,226,975   4,060,492   4,183,743   4,284,595   4,405,147
Consumer:                  
Home equity 410,856   409,576   431,553   457,083   471,115
Automobile 1,531,262   1,444,883   1,355,955   1,341,659   1,369,489
Other consumer 938,926   912,863   913,330   892,542   890,942
Total consumer loans 2,881,044   2,767,322   2,700,838   2,691,284   2,731,546
Total loans $ 32,457,454   $ 32,686,416   $ 32,217,112   $ 32,415,586   $ 32,314,611
                   
CAPITAL RATIOS:                  
Book value per common share $ 11.15     $ 10.97     $ 10.85     $ 10.71     $ 10.56  
Tangible book value per common share (2) 7.59     7.39     7.25     7.12     6.96  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 7.73 %   7.55 %   7.47 %   7.32 %   7.00 %
Tier 1 leverage capital 8.49     8.37     8.06     7.89     7.70  
Common equity tier 1 capital 10.04     10.08     9.94     9.71     9.51  
Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.73     10.79     10.66     10.42     10.23  
Total risk-based capital 13.36     12.76     12.64     12.37     12.19  


  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES: June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,
($ in thousands) 2021   2021   2020   2021   2020
Allowance for credit losses for loans                  
Beginning balance $ 354,313     $ 351,354     $ 293,361     $ 351,354     $ 164,604  
Impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-13 (4)                 37,989  
Allowance for purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans                 61,643  
Beginning balance, adjusted 354,313     351,354     293,361     351,354     264,236  
Loans charged-off:                  
Commercial and industrial (10,893 )   (7,142 )   (14,024 )   (18,035 )   (17,384 )
Commercial real estate     (382 )   (27 )   (382 )   (71 )
Residential mortgage (1 )   (138 )   (5 )   (139 )   (341 )
Total consumer (1,480 )   (1,138 )   (2,601 )   (2,618 )   (5,166 )
Total loans charged-off (12,374 )   (8,800 )   (16,657 )   (21,174 )   (22,962 )
Charged-off loans recovered:                  
Commercial and industrial 678     1,589     799     2,267     1,368  
Commercial real estate 665     65     31     730     104  
Construction     4     20     4     40  
Residential mortgage 191     157     545     348     595  
Total consumer 1,474     930     509     2,404     1,303  
Total loans recovered 3,008     2,745     1,904     5,753     3,410  
Net charge-offs (9,366 )   (6,055 )   (14,753 )   (15,421 )   (19,552 )
Provision for credit losses for loans 8,777     9,014     41,115     17,791     75,039  
Ending balance $ 353,724     $ 354,313     $ 319,723     $ 353,724     $ 319,723  
Components of allowance for credit losses for loans:                  
Allowance for loan losses $ 339,324     $ 342,880     $ 309,614     $ 339,324     $ 309,614  
Allowance for unfunded credit commitments 14,400     11,433     10,109     14,400     10,109  
Allowance for credit losses for loans $ 353,724     $ 354,313     $ 319,723     $ 353,724     $ 319,723  
Components of provision for credit losses for loans:                  
Provision for credit losses for loans $ 5,810     $ 8,692     $ 41,025     $ 14,502     $ 74,876  
Provision for unfunded credit commitments 2,967     322     90     3,289     163  
Total provision for credit losses for loans $ 8,777     $ 9,014     $ 41,115     $ 17,791     $ 75,039  
Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs to average loans   0.11 %     0.07 %     0.18 %     0.09 %     0.13  
Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % of total loans   1.09       1.08       0.99       1.09       0.99  


  As of
ASSET QUALITY: June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
($ in thousands) 2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Accruing past due loans:                  
30 to 59 days past due:                  
Commercial and industrial $ 3,867     $ 3,763     $ 6,393     $ 6,587     $ 6,206  
Commercial real estate 40,524     11,655     35,030     26,038     13,912  
Construction         315     142      
Residential mortgage 8,479     16,004     17,717     22,528     35,263  
Total consumer 6,242     5,480     10,257     8,979     12,962  
Total 30 to 59 days past due 59,112     36,902     69,712     64,274     68,343  
60 to 89 days past due:                  
Commercial and industrial 1,361     1,768     2,252     3,954     4,178  
Commercial real estate 11,451     5,455     1,326     610     1,543  
Construction                  
Residential mortgage 1,608     2,233     10,351     3,760     4,169  
Total consumer 985     1,021     1,823     1,352     3,786  
Total 60 to 89 days past due 15,405     10,477     15,752     9,676     13,676  
90 or more days past due:                  
Commercial and industrial 2,351     2,515     9,107     6,759     5,220  
Commercial real estate 1,948         993     1,538      
Residential mortgage 956     2,472     3,170     891     3,812  
Total consumer 463     417     271     753     2,082  
Total 90 or more days past due 5,718     5,404     13,541     9,941     11,114  
Total accruing past due loans $ 80,235     $ 52,783     $ 99,005     $ 83,891     $ 93,133  
Non-accrual loans:                  
Commercial and industrial $ 102,594     $ 108,988     $ 106,693     $ 115,667     $ 130,876  
Commercial real estate 58,893     54,004     46,879     41,627     43,678  
Construction 17,660     71     84     2,497     3,308  
Residential mortgage 35,941     33,655     25,817     23,877     25,776  
Total consumer 4,924     7,292     5,809     7,441     6,947  
Total non-accrual loans 220,012     204,010     185,282     191,109     210,585  
Other real estate owned (OREO) 4,523     4,521     5,118     7,746     8,283  
Other repossessed assets 2,060     1,857     3,342     3,988     3,920  
Non-accrual debt securities     129     815     783     1,365  
Total non-performing assets $ 226,595     $ 210,517     $ 194,557     $ 203,626     $ 224,153  
Performing troubled debt restructured loans $ 64,080     $ 67,102     $ 57,367     $ 58,090     $ 53,936  
Total non-accrual loans as a % of loans 0.68 %   0.62 %   0.58 %   0.59 %   0.65 %
Total accruing past due and non-accrual loans as a % of loans 0.93 %   0.79 %   0.88 %   0.85 %   0.94 %
Allowance for losses on loans as a % of non-accrual loans 154.23 %   168.07 %   183.64 %   170.08 %   147.03 %

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(1 ) Net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. Valley believes that this presentation provides comparability of net interest income and net interest margin arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice and SEC rules.
(2 ) This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the Notes below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Valley's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Valley's financial results. Specifically, Valley provides measures based on what it believes are its core operating earnings on a consistent basis and excludes material non-core operating items which affect the GAAP reporting of results of operations. Management utilizes these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Management believes that Valley's presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Valley's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and Valley strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.


  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,
($ in thousands, except for share data) 2021   2021   2020   2021   2020
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders:                  
Net income, as reported $ 120,512     $ 115,710     $ 95,601     $ 236,222     $ 182,869  
Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt (net of tax) 6,024             6,024      
Add: Losses on available for sale and held to maturity securities transactions (net of tax)(a) 81     85     29     166     58  
Add: Merger related expenses (net of tax)(b)         263         1,199  
Net income, as adjusted $ 126,617     $ 115,795     $ 95,893     $ 242,412     $ 184,126  
Dividends on preferred stock 3,172     3,172     3,172     6,344     6,344  
Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted $ 123,445     $ 112,623     $ 92,721     $ 236,068     $ 177,782  
__________                  
(a) Included in gains on securities transactions, net within other non-interest income.
(b) Merger related expenses are primarily within professional and legal fees, and other non-interest expense.
 
Adjusted per common share data:                  
Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted $ 123,445     $ 112,623     $ 92,721     $ 236,068     $ 177,782  
Average number of shares outstanding 405,963,209     405,152,605     403,790,242     405,560,146     403,654,665  
Basic earnings, as adjusted $ 0.30     $ 0.28     $ 0.23     $ 0.58     $ 0.44  
Average number of diluted shares outstanding 408,660,778     407,636,765     404,631,845     408,152,458     405,043,183  
Diluted earnings, as adjusted $ 0.30     $ 0.28     $ 0.23     $ 0.58     $ 0.44  
Adjusted annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity:                  
Net income, as adjusted $ 126,617     $ 115,795     $ 95,893     $ 242,412     $ 184,126  
Average shareholders' equity $ 4,708,797     $ 4,645,400     $ 4,477,446     4,677,273     4,443,016  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 1,449,388     1,451,750     1,456,781     1,450,562     1,458,885  
Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 3,259,409     $ 3,193,650     $ 3,020,665     $ 3,226,711     $ 2,984,131  
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted 15.54 %   14.50 %   12.70 %   15.03 %   12.34 %
Adjusted annualized return on average assets:                  
Net income, as adjusted $ 126,617     $ 115,795     $ 95,893     $ 242,412     $ 184,126  
Average assets $ 41,161,459     $ 40,770,731     $ 41,429,725     $ 40,967,174     $ 39,773,288  
Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted 1.23 %   1.14 %   0.93 %   1.18 %   0.93 %


  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,
($ in thousands) 2021   2021   2020   2021   2020
Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders' equity:                  
Net income, as adjusted $ 126,617     $ 115,795     $ 95,893     $ 242,412     $ 184,126  
Average shareholders' equity $ 4,708,797     $ 4,645,400     $ 4,477,446     $ 4,677,273     $ 4,443,016  
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted 10.76 %   9.97 %   8.57 %   10.37 %   8.29 %
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity:                  
Net income, as reported $ 120,512     $ 115,710     $ 95,601     $ 236,222     $ 182,869  
Average shareholders' equity $ 4,708,797     $ 4,645,400     $ 4,477,446     4,677,273     4,443,016  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 1,449,388     1,451,750     1,456,781     1,450,562     1,458,885  
Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 3,259,409     $ 3,193,650     $ 3,020,665     $ 3,226,711     $ 2,984,131  
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity 14.79 %   14.49 %   12.66 %   14.64 %   12.26 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio:                  
Non-interest expense, as reported $ 171,893     $ 160,213     $ 157,166     $ 332,106     $ 312,822  
Less: Loss on extinguishment of debt (pre-tax) 8,406             8,406      
Less: Merger-related expenses (pre-tax)         366         1,668  
Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (pre-tax) 2,972     2,744     3,416     5,716     6,644  
Non-interest expense, as adjusted $ 160,515     $ 157,469     $ 153,384     $ 317,984     $ 304,510  
Net interest income 300,907     292,667     282,559     593,574     547,898  
Non-interest income, as reported 43,126     31,233     44,830     74,359     86,227  
Add: Losses on available for sale and held to maturity securities transactions, net (pre-tax) 113     118     41     231     81  
Non-interest income, as adjusted $ 43,239     $ 31,351     $ 44,871     $ 74,590     $ 86,308  
Gross operating income, as adjusted $ 344,146     $ 324,018     $ 327,430     $ 668,164     $ 634,206  
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted 46.64 %   48.60 %   46.84 %   47.59 %   48.01 %


   
  As of
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
($ in thousands, except for share data) 2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Tangible book value per common share:                  
Common shares outstanding 406,083,790     405,797,538     403,858,998     403,878,744     403,795,699  
Shareholders' equity $ 4,737,807     $ 4,659,670     $ 4,592,120     $ 4,533,763     $ 4,474,488  
Less: Preferred stock 209,691     209,691     209,691     209,691     209,691  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,447,965     1,450,414     1,452,891     1,449,282     1,453,330  
Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 3,080,151     $ 2,999,565     $ 2,929,538     $ 2,874,790     $ 2,811,467  
Tangible book value per common share $ 7.59     $ 7.39     $ 7.25     $ 7.12     $ 6.96  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets:                      
Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 3,080,151     $ 2,999,565     $ 2,929,538     $ 2,874,790     $ 2,811,467  
Total assets $ 41,274,228     $ 41,178,011     $ 40,686,076     $ 40,747,492     $ 41,626,497  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,447,965     1,450,414     1,452,891     1,449,282     1,453,330  
Tangible assets $ 39,826,263     $ 39,727,597     $ 39,233,185     $ 39,298,210     $ 40,173,167  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.73 %   7.55 %   7.47 %   7.32 %   7.00 %


(3 ) The efficiency ratio measures Valley's total non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus total non-interest income.
(4 ) The adjustment represents an increase in the allowance for credit losses for loans as a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13 effective January 1, 2020.
 
SHAREHOLDERS RELATIONS
Requests for copies of reports and/or other inquiries should be directed to Tina Zarkadas, Assistant Vice President, Shareholder Relations Specialist, Valley National Bancorp, 1455 Valley Road, Wayne, New Jersey, 07470, by telephone at (973) 305-3380, by fax at (973) 305-1364 or by e-mail at tzarkadas@valley.com.


VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands, except for share data)

  June 30,   December 31,
  2021   2020
  (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 329,006       $ 257,845    
Interest bearing deposits with banks 1,515,757       1,071,360    
Investment securities:      
Equity securities 33,870       29,378    
Trading debt securities 21,216          
Available for sale debt securities 1,075,538       1,339,473    
Held to maturity debt securities (net of allowance for credit losses of $1,040 at June 30, 2021 and $1,428 at December 31, 2020) 2,532,772       2,171,583    
        Total investment securities 3,663,396       3,540,434    
Loans held for sale, at fair value 159,256       301,427    
Loans 32,457,454       32,217,112    
Less: Allowance for loan losses (339,324 )     (340,243 )  
        Net loans 32,118,130       31,876,869    
Premises and equipment, net 327,517       319,797    
Lease right of use assets 235,165       252,053    
Bank owned life insurance 535,283       535,209    
Accrued interest receivable 99,068       106,230    
Goodwill 1,382,442       1,382,442    
Other intangible assets, net 65,523       70,449    
Other assets 843,685       971,961    
        Total Assets $ 41,274,228       $ 40,686,076    
Liabilities      
Deposits:      
Non-interest bearing $ 10,528,946       $ 9,205,266    
Interest bearing:      
Savings, NOW and money market 18,358,279       16,015,658    
Time 4,307,549       6,714,678    
        Total deposits 33,194,774       31,935,602    
Short-term borrowings 854,378       1,147,958    
Long-term borrowings 1,885,690       2,295,665    
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 56,239       56,065    
Lease liabilities 259,075       276,675    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 286,265       381,991    
        Total Liabilities 36,536,421       36,093,956    
Shareholders’ Equity      
Preferred stock, no par value; 50,000,000 authorized shares:      
Series A (4,600,000 shares issued at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020) 111,590       111,590    
Series B (4,000,000 shares issued at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020) 98,101       98,101    
Common stock (no par value, authorized 650,000,000 shares; issued 406,090,983 shares at June 30, 2021 and 403,881,488 shares at December 31, 2020) 142,550       141,746    
Surplus 3,658,636       3,637,468    
Retained earnings 744,768       611,158    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,735 )     (7,718 )  
Treasury stock, at cost (7,193 common shares at June 30, 2021 and 22,490 common shares at December 31, 2020) (103 )     (225 )  
        Total Shareholders’ Equity 4,737,807       4,592,120    
        Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 41,274,228       $ 40,686,076    


VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for share data)

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2021   2020
Interest Income                  
Interest and fees on loans $ 315,314     $ 313,181     $ 321,883     $ 628,495     $ 654,951  
Interest and dividends on investment securities:                  
Taxable 12,716     13,166     19,447     25,882     41,380  
Tax-exempt 3,216     3,356     3,692     6,572     7,618  
Dividends 2,167     1,871     3,092     4,038     6,493  
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 235     224     411     459     1,876  
Total interest income 333,648     331,798     348,525     665,446     712,318  
Interest Expense                  
Interest on deposits:                  
Savings, NOW and money market 11,166     11,125     16,627     22,291     51,140  
Time 6,279     11,093     29,857     17,372     72,671  
Interest on short-term borrowings 1,168     1,758     1,980     2,926     6,687  
Interest on long-term borrowings and junior subordinated debentures 14,128     15,155     17,502     29,283     33,922  
Total interest expense 32,741     39,131     65,966     71,872     164,420  
Net Interest Income 300,907     292,667     282,559     593,574     547,898  
(Credit) provision for credit losses for held to maturity securities (30 )   (358 )   41     (388 )   800  
Provision for credit losses for loans 8,777     9,014     41,115     17,791     75,039  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 292,160     284,011     241,403     576,171     472,059  
Non-Interest Income                  
Trust and investment services 3,532     3,329     2,826     6,861     6,239  
Insurance commissions 2,637     1,558     1,659     4,195     3,610  
Service charges on deposit accounts 5,083     5,103     3,557     10,186     9,237  
Gains (losses) on securities transactions, net 375     101     (41 )   476     (81 )
Fees from loan servicing 3,187     2,899     2,227     6,086     4,975  
Gains on sales of loans, net 10,061     3,513     8,337     13,574     12,887  
Gains (losses) on sales of assets, net 232     (196 )   (299 )   36     (178 )
Bank owned life insurance 2,475     2,331     5,823     4,806     8,965  
Other 15,544     12,595     20,741     28,139     40,573  
Total non-interest income 43,126     31,233     44,830     74,359     86,227  
Non-Interest Expense                  
Salary and employee benefits expense 91,095     88,103     78,532     179,198     164,260  
Net occupancy and equipment expense 32,451     32,259     33,217     64,710     65,658  
FDIC insurance assessment 3,374     3,276     6,135     6,650     10,011  
Amortization of other intangible assets 5,449     6,006     6,681     11,455     12,151  
Professional and legal fees 7,486     6,272     7,797     13,758     13,884  
Loss on extinguishment of debt 8,406             8,406      
Amortization of tax credit investments 2,972     2,744     3,416     5,716     6,644  
Telecommunication expense 2,732     3,160     2,866     5,892     5,153  
Other 17,928     18,393     18,522     36,321     35,061  
Total non-interest expense 171,893     160,213     157,166     332,106     312,822  
Income Before Income Taxes 163,393     155,031     129,067     318,424     245,464  
Income tax expense 42,881     39,321     33,466     82,202     62,595  
Net Income 120,512     115,710     95,601     236,222     182,869  
Dividends on preferred stock 3,172     3,172     3,172     6,344     6,344  
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 117,340     $ 112,538     $ 92,429     $ 229,878     $ 176,525  


  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2021   2020
Earnings Per Common Share:                  
Basic $ 0.29     $ 0.28     $ 0.23     $ 0.57     $ 0.44  
Diluted 0.29     0.28     0.23     0.56     0.44  
Cash Dividends Declared per Common Share 0.11     0.11     0.11     0.22     0.22  
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:                  
Basic 405,963,209     405,152,605     403,790,242     405,560,146     403,654,665  
Diluted 408,660,778     407,636,765     404,631,845     408,152,458     405,043,183  


VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
Quarterly Analysis of Average Assets, Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity and
Net Interest Income on a Tax Equivalent Basis

  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020
  Average       Avg.   Average       Avg.   Average       Avg.
($ in thousands) Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate
Assets                                  
Interest earning assets:                              
Loans (1)(2) $ 32,635,298     $ 315,339       3.87 %   $ 32,582,479     $ 313,206       3.85 %   $ 32,041,200     $ 321,883       4.02 %
Taxable investments (3) 3,159,842     14,883       1.88     3,111,116     15,037       1.93     3,673,090     22,539       2.45  
Tax-exempt investments (1)(3) 498,971     4,071       3.26     513,809     4,248       3.31     562,172     4,673       3.32  
Interest bearing deposits with banks 1,613,303     235       0.06     1,178,815     224       0.08     1,501,925     411       0.11  
Total interest earning assets 37,907,414     334,528       3.53     37,386,219     332,715       3.56     37,778,387     349,506       3.70  
Other assets 3,254,045             3,384,512             3,651,338          
Total assets $ 41,161,459             $ 40,770,731             $ 41,429,725          
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                                  
Interest bearing liabilities:                                  
Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 17,784,985     $ 11,166       0.25 %   $ 16,617,762     $ 11,125       0.27 %   $ 13,715,162     $ 16,627       0.48 %
Time deposits 4,609,778     6,279       0.54     5,844,524     11,093       0.76     8,585,782     29,857       1.39  
Short-term borrowings 873,927     1,168       0.53     1,168,617     1,758       0.60     2,317,992     1,980       0.34  
Long-term borrowings (4) 2,200,836     14,128       2.57     2,323,279     15,155       2.61     2,886,016     17,502       2.43  
Total interest bearing liabilities 25,469,526     32,741       0.51     25,954,182     39,131       0.60     27,504,952     65,966       0.96  
Non-interest bearing deposits 10,328,412             9,373,000             8,463,230          
Other liabilities 654,724             798,149             984,097          
Shareholders' equity 4,708,797             4,645,400             4,477,446          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 41,161,459             $ 40,770,731             $ 41,429,725          
                                   
Net interest income/interest rate spread (5)     $ 301,787       3.02 %       $ 293,584       2.96 %       $ 283,540       2.74 %
Tax equivalent adjustment     (880 )             (917 )             (981 )      
Net interest income, as reported     $ 300,907               $ 292,667               $ 282,559        
Net interest margin (6)         3.18             3.13             2.99  
Tax equivalent effect         0.00             0.01             0.01  
Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis (6)         3.18 %           3.14 %           3.00 %


____________
(1) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate.
(2) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include non-accrual loans.
(3) The yield for securities that are classified as available for sale is based on the average historical amortized cost.
(4) Includes junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts which are presented separately on the consolidated statements of condition.
(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis.
(6) Net interest income as a percentage of total average interest earning assets.

 


Contact:   Michael D. Hagedorn
    Senior Executive Vice President and
    Chief Financial Officer
    973-872-4885

 





