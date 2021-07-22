ELMS Files Patent Application for Class 1 Commercial EV Frontal Impact-Absorption Design, Preliminary Vehicle Crash Testing Yields Positive Results

“This design, just one part of our EV crash protection system, is a testament to our capability to design and engineer leading safety technologies specific to commercial EVs,” said ELMS Vice President of Engineering, Praveen Cherian. “Our most recent crash test incorporating the design yielded positive results, and we believe that these indicate we are on the right track to produce the Urban Delivery later this year.”

TROY, Mich., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: “ELMS” or “ELMSW”) (“ELMS” or “the Company”), a pure-play commercial electric vehicle (“EV”) company focused on redefining productivity for the last mile, announced today that it has filed a provisional patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) related to the development of its EV crash protection system to improve vehicle and occupant safety and battery stability in the event of a collision.

The design encompassed in ELMS’ provisional patent application allows for the hollow channel bumper, crash boxes, tubular supports and ring assembly to crumple in stages upon frontal impact to absorb and redirect the energy to protect the occupant as well as the high voltage battery.

ELMS expects to hold its next round of crash tests in August and intends to utilize the energy-absorbing front body vehicle assembly design in the Urban Delivery, which the Company intends to launch later this year.

The ELMS’ Urban Delivery is expected to be the first Class 1 commercial electric vehicle available in the U.S. market and will be produced at the Company’s 675,000 square foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELMS) is focused on defining a new era in which commercial vehicles run clean as connected and customized solutions that make our customers’ businesses more efficient and profitable. ELMS’ first vehicle, the Urban Delivery, is anticipated to be the first Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market. The company is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.electriclastmile.com .