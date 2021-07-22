Cavco Industries Announces Major Expansion to Fort Worth, Texas Production Facility

New exterior building will allow facility to significantly ramp up production to meet growing demand for manufactured homes

PHOENIX, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addressing the rising demand for high-quality affordable manufactured homes, Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) today announced the completed expansion of its Palm Harbor Homes production facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The new building, completed in July 2021, allows for six additional stations for tape-and-texture (T&T) wall production in the facility’s main building and adds 22,400 sq. ft. for frame build, frame paint, floor build and decking. The expansion addresses a major market shift based on consumer demand for tape-and-texture walls.



“The timing of this expansion to our production footprint could not be better,” said Bill Boor, President and Chief Executive Officer at Cavco Industries. “At a time when demand for our homes is very high, we will now be able to build more with an improved capability to respond to changing customer trends. Increasing production capacity, improving working conditions and updating our homes are key to keeping up with the current demand, and this addition checks all the boxes in helping us to achieve that.”

Over the last few years, the manufactured home industry has seen customer demand for tape-and-texture home production increase. This expansion provides the basis to allow tape-and-texture production at the facility to increase significantly by adding six stations to the production line for T&T – as well as include time needed for hand-laid floor tile. Logistically, this will also favorably allow for wall-set, rough-wire, back-panel and cabinet-set to be completed prior to roof-set – and two additional line rolls for T&T dry time.

“These six additional stations for traditional tape-and-texture walls and ceilings will be a real game-changer toward addressing inefficiencies and improving our overall working environment for our team members,” said Eric Fletemeyer, General Manager of Cavco’s Fort Worth Palm Harbor Homes production facility. “Our plant will enjoy increased output, less rework, improved drying times, fewer delays and less defects – while helping to create a highly efficient and employee-friendly workplace. Of course, we are actively hiring for all construction positions to fill these new construction lines and holding regular open houses to work with anyone looking for employment as part of our home building team.”