BioDelivery Sciences to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 4, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), a rapidly growing specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with serious and complex chronic conditions, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations.

Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information:

Date:  Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time
Domestic: 877-407-0789
International: 201-689-8562
Conference ID: 13720500
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145242

About BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions. BDSI has built a portfolio of products that includes utilizing its novel and proprietary BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) technology to develop and commercialize, either on its own or in partnership with third parties, new applications of proven therapies aimed at addressing important unmet medical needs. BDSI's marketed products address serious and debilitating conditions, including chronic pain and opioid-induced constipation.

2021 BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contact:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
646-597-6989
Bob@LifeSciAdvisors.com





