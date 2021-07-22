checkAd

Hong Kong Hospital Authority Selects NV5 for $5 Million Building Systems Engineering Contract

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --   NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions, announced today that the Hospital Authority of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has selected NV5 for a $5 million contract to provide Building Services Term Consultancy Engineering Services. Under this contract, NV5 will provide mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection (MEP-FP) engineering services for all six of the hospitals and the general outpatient centers located in the Hong Kong Island West Region. This is the second consecutive term NV5 has been awarded the contract, which will run through 2026.

“NV5’s capabilities in MEP-FP and technology design, commissioning, and subscription-based energy efficiency services provide a unique value for our clients in the healthcare, education, data center, hospitality, residential, and commercial sectors,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “We continue to see strong demand for these services, driving the performance of our international business and the pipeline of opportunities for our ongoing growth in the Asia and Middle East markets.”

About NV5
NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company focuses on multiple verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad.   For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on LinkedInTwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.
Jack Cochran
Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations
Tel: +1-954-637-8048
Email: ir@nv5.com  





