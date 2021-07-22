checkAd

Consolidated Communications Partners with DZS in Initiative to Bring Gigabit Fiber Network to 1.6M Locations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 14:01  |  30   |   |   

Fiber expansion will include overbuilding and upgrading 70% of consumer and business customers to 10 Gig capable XGS-PON networks

PLANO, Texas, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband access and software defined networking solutions, today announced that it will be a key partner in supporting Consolidated Communications, Inc.’s (CCI’s) gigabit fiber network expansion initiative which extends to over 70% of its service area nationwide. This five-year expansion already underway, which includes utilization of the latest enhancements to the DZS Velocity broadband access portfolio and DZS Helix edge access solutions. CCI will pass over 1.6 million homes and business, including 27,000 locations supported by the Rural Digital Opportunities Fund (RDOF). Moreover, these locations are targeted for symmetrical, multi-gigabit capable services enabled by XGS-PON technology, making this initiative one of the most advanced, large scale and high performance network buildouts of 10 gigabits per second (10 Gbps) capable broadband access technology in North America.

“We couldn’t be more excited about our gigabit fiber expansion initiative, and we are fortunate to have a solid long-term partner like DZS helping us bring this strategy to fruition,” said Tom White, Chief Technology Officer at Consolidated Communications. “DZS technology and solutions have over the last 20 years empowered us to deliver cutting edge services at every phase of our growth and transformation journey as we evolved from a local copper-based voice and broadband service provider, to a regional provider that was the first in the U.S. to deliver IPTV at scale, and recently to a top-ten national fiber provider. Today, DZS is helping us leap to multi-gigabit services and to build our future network today at a scale not yet seen in North America. DZS is always pushing the boundaries of technology and services, and our close partnership has helped us to elevate our game for the benefit of our business and for our customers.”

The gigabit expansion project underway utilizes a variety of DZS Velocity broadband access solutions, including plans to utilize the new DZS XCelerate line of 10 gig-class fiber access XGS-PON combo and 100 Gbps aggregation cards, and DZS Helix Edge Access solutions. The new DZS XCelerate cards feature the ability support both XGS-PON and GPON and 10 Gbps and 1 Gbps AE technology out of any port. This provides CCI with extraordinary flexibility, allowing them to choose the right technology the fits their deployment and competitive scenarios, and leap all the way to 10 Gbps services when necessary In today’s hyper-connected world where service providers face the challenges of an explosion of connected devices, applications that demand multi-gigabit speeds, and customers expecting always-on connectivity, the DZS Velocity broadband access portfolio provides industry-leading performance, open software-enabled agility, and extensive deployment flexibility to enable carrier network transformation and success.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Consolidated Communications Partners with DZS in Initiative to Bring Gigabit Fiber Network to 1.6M Locations Fiber expansion will include overbuilding and upgrading 70% of consumer and business customers to 10 Gig capable XGS-PON networksPLANO, Texas, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Isabell Moessler Appointed New Head Of Distribution EMEA At Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Adding 5 New ...
Generation Mining maintains operatorship and majority control of Marathon Project as ...
Sorrento Announces That Its Subsidiary Levena and Its Partner Escugen Have Received Clearance to ...
The Dallas Morning News names Gannett executive Katrice Hardy Executive Editor
Brookfield Announces Pricing of US$600 Million Green Note Offering and US$250 Million Re-Opening of ...
Eargo and VARTA Empower Better Hearing Through all New Eargo 5 Hearing Aid
Major Precious Metals Completes Final Tranche of $10 Million Private Placement
Eldorado Gold Acquires Shares of Probe Metals Inc.
Further encouraging results confirm the prospectivity of the São Domingos Project
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Venus Concept Announces Health Canada Authorization and CE Mark for Venus Fiore Feminine Health ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board