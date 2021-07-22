Consolidated Communications Partners with DZS in Initiative to Bring Gigabit Fiber Network to 1.6M Locations

Fiber expansion will include overbuilding and upgrading 70% of consumer and business customers to 10 Gig capable XGS-PON networks

PLANO, Texas, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband access and software defined networking solutions, today announced that it will be a key partner in supporting Consolidated Communications, Inc.’s (CCI’s) gigabit fiber network expansion initiative which extends to over 70% of its service area nationwide. This five-year expansion already underway, which includes utilization of the latest enhancements to the DZS Velocity broadband access portfolio and DZS Helix edge access solutions. CCI will pass over 1.6 million homes and business, including 27,000 locations supported by the Rural Digital Opportunities Fund (RDOF). Moreover, these locations are targeted for symmetrical, multi-gigabit capable services enabled by XGS-PON technology, making this initiative one of the most advanced, large scale and high performance network buildouts of 10 gigabits per second (10 Gbps) capable broadband access technology in North America.



“We couldn’t be more excited about our gigabit fiber expansion initiative, and we are fortunate to have a solid long-term partner like DZS helping us bring this strategy to fruition,” said Tom White, Chief Technology Officer at Consolidated Communications. “DZS technology and solutions have over the last 20 years empowered us to deliver cutting edge services at every phase of our growth and transformation journey as we evolved from a local copper-based voice and broadband service provider, to a regional provider that was the first in the U.S. to deliver IPTV at scale, and recently to a top-ten national fiber provider. Today, DZS is helping us leap to multi-gigabit services and to build our future network today at a scale not yet seen in North America. DZS is always pushing the boundaries of technology and services, and our close partnership has helped us to elevate our game for the benefit of our business and for our customers.”

The gigabit expansion project underway utilizes a variety of DZS Velocity broadband access solutions, including plans to utilize the new DZS XCelerate line of 10 gig-class fiber access XGS-PON combo and 100 Gbps aggregation cards, and DZS Helix Edge Access solutions. The new DZS XCelerate cards feature the ability support both XGS-PON and GPON and 10 Gbps and 1 Gbps AE technology out of any port. This provides CCI with extraordinary flexibility, allowing them to choose the right technology the fits their deployment and competitive scenarios, and leap all the way to 10 Gbps services when necessary In today’s hyper-connected world where service providers face the challenges of an explosion of connected devices, applications that demand multi-gigabit speeds, and customers expecting always-on connectivity, the DZS Velocity broadband access portfolio provides industry-leading performance, open software-enabled agility, and extensive deployment flexibility to enable carrier network transformation and success.