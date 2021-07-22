BetterLife-Carleton University Research Team Secure Mitacs Accelerate Funding to Study the Therapeutic Effect of TD-010 in Chronic Anxiety

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on developing compounds to treat neurological conditions, is pleased to announce funding of its joint application with Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles at Carleton University (“Carleton”) Department of Neuroscience by the Accelerate program at Mitacs for research into the anxiolytic potential of TD-010 in preclinical models of chronic anxiety and depression.



TD-010 or dihydrohonokiol-B (“DHH-B”) is a compound that BetterLife is developing primarily for benzodiazepine dependency in addition to anxiety. It is a derivative of the anxiolytic compounds honokiol, which has demonstrated more potent anxiolytic-like effects in animal studies than the parent compound.

Dr. Ahmad Doroudian, Chief Executive Officer of BetterLife, stated: “TD-010 is a potential novel therapy to treat debilitating anxiety disorders that show resistance to benzodiazepine and other therapies or require a long-term use and therefore put patients at risk for dependency. BetterLife’s goal is to bring this treatment to the Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application and the clinic as soon as possible because it is non-addictive yet potentially highly effective. We thank Mitacs for the funding and Carleton University’s team, headed by Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles at the Department of Neuroscience, for being an ideal partner to help us realize this vision."

As part of the research agreement, Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles’s team will work with BetterLife to test TD-010 in both in vitro and in vivo models that are established in their lab. The team’s expertise is understanding the molecular mechanisms that underlie psychiatric and neurodevelopmental disorders. To do this they use a combination of biochemistry, molecular biology, neuronal culture, and animal models.

Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles commented: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to examine TD-010 in our established animal anxiety models. The high rate of resistance to benzodiazepine and SSRIs for chronic anxiety disorder indicates an urgent unmet need for alternative anxiolytic treatments. TD-010 has shown to have more potent anxiolytic effects than its parent compound honokiol and it can be a promising alternative in the treatment of chronic anxiety.”