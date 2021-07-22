AMG to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 28, 2021

In addition to quarterly results, the conference call may include discussion of management’s expectations of future financial and operating results. Jay C. Horgen, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas M. Wojcik, Chief Financial Officer, will host the session.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) will report financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. A conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day.

Parties interested in listening to the conference call should dial 1-877-407-8291 (U.S. calls) or 1-201-689-8345 (non-U.S. calls) shortly before the call begins.

The conference call will also be available for replay beginning approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call. To hear a replay of the call, please dial 1-877-660-6853 (U.S. calls) or 1-201-612-7415 (non-U.S. calls) and provide conference ID 13721463. The live call and replay of the session, and a presentation highlighting the Company's performance, can also be accessed via AMG’s website at https://ir.amg.com/.

For more information on AMG, please visit www.amg.com.

Investor Relations:

Anjali Aggarwal



Media Relations:

Ann Imes



(617) 747-3300

ir@amg.com

pr@amg.com