Marble Passes 20,000 Member Milestone on the MyMarble Financial Wellness Platform

Today’s announcement has been fuelled by growing partnerships and brand awareness initiatives combined with multiple new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) digital financial wellness products through Marble’s AI-powered technology ecosystem, MyMarble . Since launching the first iteration of MyMarble to its member base in November 2020, the company has seen a healthy average member growth of 30% month over month with an average of attachment rate to the Premium subscription of 7%.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL; OTC: MRBLF; FSE:2V0) (“Marble” or the “Company”), an AI-driven financial technology company that educates and helps Canadians better understand and manage their current cash flow and credit towards a better financial future, is pleased to announce it has surpassed the 20,000 member milestone as it continues to establish itself as the most effective digital financial technology wellness solution for all goal driven Canadians.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the SaaS industry was one of only three business sectors that showed growth according to Stats Canada (1). This was mainly due to beneficial business circumstances when it came to continual growth when navigating the global pandemic in early 2020. In Marble’s case, it enabled the business to adapt quickly through launching multiple products in a short space of time while acquiring new members, improving efficiencies and staying true to its mission and strategy. The business was perfectly suited to working remotely, the supply chain was healthy and continual technological development while working under tight financial conditions was par for the course.

All of Marble's 20,000 members have exclusive access to the MyMarble community, a freemium based platform that empowers Canadians to build the perfect foundation of budgeting and cash flow analysis, credit insights, and financial literacy discussion. MyMarble members can act on the insights gleaned through the credit and banking data collected through Marble's proprietary data verification solution, Inverite and Point Deduction TechnologyTM. Through Marble's algorithmic audience segmentation, the data accumulated on each member month over month showcased member behaviour in respective areas of personal finance to recommend further revenue-generating solutions to accelerate the members' goal toward optimal financial wellness.