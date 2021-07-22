Builders FirstSource to Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

DALLAS, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the "Company") will hold a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 5, 2021 to discuss the Company's second quarter 2021 financial results and other business matters. The teleconference will begin at 8:00 a.m. Central Time and will be hosted by Dave Flitman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Jackson, Chief Financial Officer. A copy of the Company’s press release announcing its financial results will be made available at 6:00 a.m. Central Time prior to the market open on Thursday, August 5, 2021 in the Investors section of the Builders FirstSource website at www.bldr.com.



To participate in the teleconference, please dial into the call a few minutes before the start time: 866-269-4261 (U.S. and Canada) and 1-773-341-1661 (international), Conference ID: 3825770. A replay of the call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Central Time through Sunday, August 29, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 888-203-1112 (U.S. and Canada) and 719-457-0820 (international) and refer to pass code 3825770. The live webcast and archived replay can also be accessed on the Company's website at www.bldr.com under the Investors section. The online archive of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.