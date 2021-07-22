checkAd

OverActive Announces Investor Webinar

TORONTO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media ("OverActive") (TSXV:OAM), a leading global esports organization, is pleased to announce that it will host an investor webinar on Thursday, July 29th 2021 at 1:00pm EST. The webinar will feature President & CEO Chris Overholt, who will provide an update on the Company’s operations after its recent public listing.

To register for the investor webinar, please visit click here (full link: https://bit.ly/OverActiveIRWebinar)

If you would like to submit questions in advance, please email info@virtusadvisory.com

For more information, please contact:

Babak Pedram, Virtus Advisory Group Inc. (Investor Relations)
(416) 995-8651
bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV:OAM) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive’s mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today’s generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, (iii) the League of Legends European Championship (“LEC”), operating as the MAD Lions, (iv) the Superliga, operating as the MAD Lions Madrid, and (v) Flashpoint, operating as MAD Lions Counter Strike:Global Offensive (a franchised league operated by B Site Inc., a company in which OverActive holds a minority interest), as well as other non-affiliated CS:GO tournaments and leagues. OverActive also operates both live and online events, operating as OAM Live and maintains an active social media presence with its fans and community members, operates fan clubs, and other fan related activities that increase the reach of its brands.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 





