VistaGen Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Maggie FitzPatrick to its Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc . (NASDAQ: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing a new generation of medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders, today announced the appointment of Maggie FitzPatrick to its Board of Directors (“Board”), replacing Dr. Brian J. Underdown who recently retired from the Board.

“Maggie is a highly-regarded public affairs strategist with extensive experience developing and executing multiple high impact customer-focused marketing communications initiatives for some of the world’s largest and most successful companies, including Johnson & Johnson and Cigna,” said Shawn Singh, Chief Executive Officer of VistaGen. “Her expertise in positioning companies and products through public relations, marketing and digital media campaigns will be valuable both before and after commercial launch of our product candidates. We are excited to have Maggie on our Board as we continue to progress through key stages of our corporate growth with a steadfast commitment to improving mental health and well-being for individuals all around the world.”

Ms. FitzPatrick is a globally recognized corporate affairs executive who has been honored with several prestigious awards, including the Washington Business Journal’s C-Suite Executive of the Year Class (2019), PR Week’s Top 50 Most Powerful People in PR (2015) and PR Week’s Hall of Femme (2019). Recently, she served as a member of the Exelon Corporation executive committee. At Exelon, she led communications, customer engagement, digital and crisis reputation management and philanthropy for the Fortune 100 Company. Prior to Exelon, Maggie served as Global Chief Communications Officer and led public affairs at Johnson & Johnson, the world's largest and most broadly-based healthcare company. She directed a global team of more than 425 professionals and oversaw the modernization and transformation of Johnson & Johnson's global public affairs, reputation management and digital content programs. She and her team implemented a customer-focused strategy to strengthen engagement initiatives across the company’s 265 operating companies, across sixty countries. Prior to Johnson & Johnson, Maggie served as Global Chief Communication Officer and President of the Foundation at Cigna, where she led a corporate re-branding effort and directed marketing communications for the company’s global expansion. Previous to that, Maggie was Executive Vice President at APCO Worldwide, a global public affairs and strategic communications consultancy. In this role she counseled executives on major global reputation efforts for notable industry leaders such as eBay and United Airlines, among others. Maggie also serves on the board of the Southeast Tennis and Learning Center in Washington, D.C. In 2020, she was appointed by DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to serve as a Commissioner on the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities.