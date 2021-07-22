checkAd

VistaGen Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Maggie FitzPatrick to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

Ms. FitzPatrick, an internationally recognized corporate affairs executive, brings extensive healthcare consumer engagement, marketing and public relations expertise to the Company’s Board

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing a new generation of medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders, today announced the appointment of Maggie FitzPatrick to its Board of Directors (“Board”), replacing Dr. Brian J. Underdown who recently retired from the Board.

“Maggie is a highly-regarded public affairs strategist with extensive experience developing and executing multiple high impact customer-focused marketing communications initiatives for some of the world’s largest and most successful companies, including Johnson & Johnson and Cigna,” said Shawn Singh, Chief Executive Officer of VistaGen. “Her expertise in positioning companies and products through public relations, marketing and digital media campaigns will be valuable both before and after commercial launch of our product candidates. We are excited to have Maggie on our Board as we continue to progress through key stages of our corporate growth with a steadfast commitment to improving mental health and well-being for individuals all around the world.”

Ms. FitzPatrick is a globally recognized corporate affairs executive who has been honored with several prestigious awards, including the Washington Business Journal’s C-Suite Executive of the Year Class (2019), PR Week’s Top 50 Most Powerful People in PR (2015) and PR Week’s Hall of Femme (2019). Recently, she served as a member of the Exelon Corporation executive committee. At Exelon, she led communications, customer engagement, digital and crisis reputation management and philanthropy for the Fortune 100 Company. Prior to Exelon, Maggie served as Global Chief Communications Officer and led public affairs at Johnson & Johnson, the world's largest and most broadly-based healthcare company. She directed a global team of more than 425 professionals and oversaw the modernization and transformation of Johnson & Johnson's global public affairs, reputation management and digital content programs. She and her team implemented a customer-focused strategy to strengthen engagement initiatives across the company’s 265 operating companies, across sixty countries. Prior to Johnson & Johnson, Maggie served as Global Chief Communication Officer and President of the Foundation at Cigna, where she led a corporate re-branding effort and directed marketing communications for the company’s global expansion. Previous to that, Maggie was Executive Vice President at APCO Worldwide, a global public affairs and strategic communications consultancy. In this role she counseled executives on major global reputation efforts for notable industry leaders such as eBay and United Airlines, among others. Maggie also serves on the board of the Southeast Tennis and Learning Center in Washington, D.C. In 2020, she was appointed by DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to serve as a Commissioner on the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VistaGen Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Maggie FitzPatrick to its Board of Directors Ms. FitzPatrick, an internationally recognized corporate affairs executive, brings extensive healthcare consumer engagement, marketing and public relations expertise to the Company’s BoardSOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Isabell Moessler Appointed New Head Of Distribution EMEA At Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Adding 5 New ...
Generation Mining maintains operatorship and majority control of Marathon Project as ...
Sorrento Announces That Its Subsidiary Levena and Its Partner Escugen Have Received Clearance to ...
The Dallas Morning News names Gannett executive Katrice Hardy Executive Editor
Brookfield Announces Pricing of US$600 Million Green Note Offering and US$250 Million Re-Opening of ...
Eargo and VARTA Empower Better Hearing Through all New Eargo 5 Hearing Aid
Major Precious Metals Completes Final Tranche of $10 Million Private Placement
Eldorado Gold Acquires Shares of Probe Metals Inc.
Further encouraging results confirm the prospectivity of the São Domingos Project
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Venus Concept Announces Health Canada Authorization and CE Mark for Venus Fiore Feminine Health ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board