Atos delivers Next-Generation Employee Experience for EY

The evolution to a ‘Next-Generation’ employee experience is a growth area in the marketplace, driven by new frictionless work styles and the new generation of digitally-savvy employees that expect the same level of digital flexibility at work wherever they are.

Paris (France) July 22, 2021 - Atos today announces that it will provide a Next-Generation Global Employee Experience to EY, one of the largest global professional services organizations. The 7+ year contract will see Atos personalize and improve the IT experience for more than 300,000 EY people through its Proactive Experience Center , a team of dedicated experts, supported by advanced tooling and processes, driving towards the highest levels of proactive, pre-emptive and automated employee experience seen in the sector to date. This new contract reinforces Atos' position as a leading enabler in the new frontier of work and employee experience.

Proactive Experience Center

Atos’ Proactive Experience Center is designed to intelligently support all employee needs by offering an integrated omni-channel experience with personalised and contextualised support. Employees will be able to easily access self-help and virtual assistance through automated and self-learning AI chatbots. Critically, support will be tailored to employees’ individual needs and preferences, using sentiment analysis to ensure the best possible experience is received. As a result of this employees will experience less disruption to their Digital services, with most of the requests being fulfilled automatically and immediately.

A dedicated team of data scientists, sentiment and journey analysts, as well as experts in multiple areas such as AI, knowledge, organizational change management, digital adoption, and employee engagement, will work together in real-time to react to sentiment feedback and enhance the employee experience. Atos’ data analysts will monitor and understand trends over time to consistently improve the overall service experience, and to identify, address and ultimately reduce call volume.

“Each day, 300,000 EY people are supporting businesses and governments to help solve their toughest challenges as part of the EY purpose to build a better working world. We are focused on providing EY people with innovative tools, like these from Atos to help them in providing exceptional services to clients,” said Steve Krouskos, EY Global Managing Partner – Business Enablement. “We are looking forward to deploying this agile and responsive solution, using transformational initiatives and new-generation technologies, so we can drive improved client and people experiences.”