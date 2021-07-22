B2Digital’s B2 Fighting Series Heads to Bowling Green for Two Huge Nights of Live MMA Action

Tampa, FL, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to announce that the B2 Fighting Series (“B2FS”) is primed and ready to roll into the Sloan Convention Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky, for back-to-back nights of hard-hitting live MMA action this weekend.

In-person tickets for the event have nearly sold out, but interested fans can stream it live on Pay-Per-View here, or enjoy it live over the B2 Fighting Series apps on Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV.

Brandon ‘Hardrock’ Higdon, B2’s Matchmaker, commented, “This weekend, we head back to Bowling Green for back-to-back nights of brutal MMA action. On Friday night, we have another USA vs Canada main event as champion Chance Beck looks to stay undefeated as a pro and move one step closer to the bright lights of the UFC. In his way is Adam Assenza, one of the top lightweight pros in Canada, who hopes to board his flight home with a shiny new belt and a four-fight win streak. The winner of this fight could be in the Big Show sooner than later. Friday will also showcase the return of The Ultimate Fighter alumni, Prince McLean. Saturday night’s action will feature the pro-170-lb title on the line as champ Cameron VanCamp looks for his 4th win in a row and Virginia’s very tough Kenny Gaudreau looks to upset the apple cart.”

Between the two nights, B2FS 127 and B2FS 128 represent 27 professional and amateur MMA bouts – 25 male matchups and 2 female matchups. The B2FS Lightweight Championship, B2FS Welterweight Championship, and B2FS Bantamweight Championship belts are all on the line. Many of the most prominent and successful MMA fight teams in North America will be represented at the events.

This two-night event represents two opportunities for the Company to continue benefit from increasing average revenues per event and the absence of crowd capacity limitations due to the virus. Last weekend’s event in Kokomo, Indiana, was the first post-pandemic event without crowd capacity limitations, which resulted in a new B2 Fighting Series record in terms of total event-related revenues.