Atlas Mara Limited Announces Successful Dismissal of TLG Petition

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Atlas Mara Limited (LON:ATMA) ('Atlas Mara' or the 'Company,' and including its subsidiaries, the 'Group'), the sub-Saharan African financial services group, hereby provides an update on the outcome of the application by TLG to appoint joint liquidators in respect of the Company.

As announced on 17 February 2021, TLG ATMA Ltd ('TLG') had filed an application with the High Court of Justice (Commercial Division) of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, British Virgin Islands seeking to appoint joint liquidators in respect of the Company (the 'Application'). 

The Company is pleased to announce that it has successfully defended the TLG Application. On 21 July 2021, the High Court of Justice (Commercial Division) of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, British Virgin Islands dismissed the Application in all respects. This outcome is in the best interest of all stakeholders and is a vindication of the Company's position

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LON:ATMA) is a financial institution listed on the London Stock Exchange.  For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

