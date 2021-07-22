Atlas Mara Limited Announces Successful Dismissal of TLG Petition

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Atlas Mara Limited (LON:ATMA) ('Atlas Mara' or the 'Company,' and including its subsidiaries, the 'Group'), the sub-Saharan African financial services group, hereby provides an update on …

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Atlas Mara Limited (LON:ATMA) ('Atlas Mara' or the 'Company,' and including its subsidiaries, the 'Group'), the sub-Saharan African financial services group, hereby provides an update on …

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Atlas Mara Limited (LON:ATMA) ('Atlas Mara' or the 'Company,' and including its subsidiaries, the 'Group'), the sub-Saharan African financial services group, hereby provides an update on the outcome of the application by TLG to appoint joint liquidators in respect of the Company. As announced on 17 February 2021, TLG ATMA Ltd ('TLG') had filed an application with the High Court of Justice (Commercial Division) of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, British Virgin Islands seeking to appoint joint liquidators in respect of the Company (the 'Application').