UnitedHealthcare Donates $2.25 Million to Nonprofits in the Mid-Atlantic Region

UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) company, is awarding $2.25 million in Empowering Health grants to 13 community-based organizations in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia to expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities.

In total, UnitedHealthcare is donating $11.4 million through Empowering Health grants across 18 states and the District of Columbia. The grants will assist individuals and families experiencing challenges from food insecurity, social isolation and behavioral health issues, and support local health promotion and health literacy efforts.

Grant recipients in the Mid-Atlantic include:

District of Columbia

  • Bread for the City – $275,000 to expand the Southeast D.C. grocery delivery service, purchase grocery carts for the Southeast Food Pantry and purchase a new vehicle for food delivery and mobile market use.
  • D.C. Central Kitchen – $275,000 to support nutrition education and healthy food awareness in Washington, D.C., Public Schools.
  • Capital Area Food Bank (CAFB) – $200,000 to support CAFB’s Curbside Groceries truck in Washington, D.C.’s Ward 8, including new outreach to senior communities.
  • DC Greens – $45,000 to support a children’s pilot of the Produce Prescription program to improve the nutritional status of food insecure families with children ages 6 to 10 diagnosed with a BMI percentile greater than 85%.

Maryland

  • Maryland Food Bank – $255,000 to increase education about the Supporting Wellness at Pantries nutrition program and expand it to more food bank partners, including support for equipment, personnel and other activities.
  • CASA – $150,000 to support COVID-19 vaccine and health education outreach within immigrant, Latino and working-class communities by community health workers and health promoters.
  • Springboard Community Services – $95,000 to support public campaigns that normalize mental health services, particularly among communities that have stigmatized treatment.
  • Community Crisis Services – $55,000 to provide mental health first-aid training to first responders and other community members.

Virginia

