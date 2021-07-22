UnitedHealthcare Donates $300,000 to Nonprofits in South Carolina

In total, UnitedHealthcare is donating $11.4 million through Empowering Health grants across 18 states and the District of Columbia. The grants will assist individuals and families experiencing challenges from food insecurity, social isolation and behavioral health issues, and support local health promotion and health literacy efforts.

UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) company, is awarding $300,000 in Empowering Health grants to four community-based organizations in South Carolina to expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities.

Grant recipients in South Carolina include:

Senior Resources – $120,000 to implement a post-discharge nutrition pilot program with Prisma Health that will provide seniors recently discharged from the hospital with nutritionally balanced meals to help prevent readmission and support long-term health goals.

Ruth’s Gleanings – $70,000 to purchase a refrigerated truck to expand distribution of healthy fresh food to more rural communities.

Harvest Hope Food Bank – $60,000 to expand the diabetic food pantry program to provide more clients with diabetic-appropriate food boxes and diabetes management information.

American Diabetes Association – $50,000 to implement Project Power, a free after-school diabetes prevention program for youth at risk for obesity and type 2 diabetes.

“Social and economic factors have a profound impact on achieving and maintaining good health,” said Wanda Coley, vice president of strategy, UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement of South Carolina. “Through Empowering Health grants, we’re working with local organizations to provide of South Carolinians with greater access to essential resources in high-risk and high-need communities so they can live healthier lives.”

Good health encompasses more than simply visiting a doctor’s office. According to the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, nearly 80% of what influences a person’s health relates to nonmedical issues such as food, housing, transportation and the financial means to pay for basic daily needs. And for so many, the global pandemic has caused additional social and economic challenges that continue to affect healthy behaviors and exacerbate health disparities.

Since launching its Empowering Health commitment in 2018, UnitedHealthcare has now invested more than $40 million in Empowering Health grants reaching more than 6 million people through partnerships with community-based organizations in 29 states.

UnitedHealth Group, including UnitedHealthcare and Optum, and its affiliated companies, is committed to reducing health disparities and building healthier communities by supporting programs to improve access to care and address key determinants of health. In South Carolina, this includes more than $2.6 million in contributions from 2018-2020 representing its businesses, foundations and employees.

Additionally, UnitedHealth Group has invested more than $500 million in affordable housing communities since 2011, partnered with food banks and meal-delivery services, and in 2019 joined with the American Medical Association to standardize how social determinants of health data is collected and used to create more holistic care plans.

