checkAd

Consumer Health Apps and Digital Health Tools Proliferate, Improving Quality and Health Outcomes for Patients, Says New Report from IQVIA Institute

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

Digital health tools are increasingly having a positive impact on health outcomes. Some are becoming integral parts of mainstream medicine, according to findings released today by the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science in a new report, Digital Health Trends 2021: Innovation, Evidence, Regulation, and Adoption.

The number of consumer health apps continues to grow with more than 90,000 news apps released in 2020. According to the report, that makes more than 350,000 apps currently available for consumers. Furthermore, apps are increasingly focused on helping consumers manage their health conditions rather than on wellness management. Consumer disease management apps now account for 47 percent of the most widely used digital health apps in 2020, up from 28 percent in 2015. Apps for mental health, diabetes, and cardiovascular care account for almost half of the disease-specific apps. Simultaneously, digital therapeutics and digital care products are growing in volume and gaining reimbursements.

Evidence of the positive impact on health outcomes from the use of digital tools is also increasing and becoming more robust. This evidence supports inclusion of these tools in treatment guidelines for an expanded set of health conditions. At the same time, validated wearables and digital biomarkers are more numerous. These devices are gaining adoption in clinical trials and are enabling remote monitoring of patients.

“We are finding evidence of a growing maturity of digital health tools in mainstream medicine,” said Murray Aitken, IQVIA senior vice president and executive director of the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science. “While there has been a significant growth in apps and digital health tools since 2013, we are beginning to detect improved quality of the digital health tools in the management of health conditions. These quality improvements result in robust evidence of their impact on patient outcomes and subsequent inclusion in clinical practice. The growing success of digital health is a testament to the value and sustained impact of its innovation that bodes well for further advances in medicine and healthcare moving forward.”

Seite 1 von 3
IQVIA Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Consumer Health Apps and Digital Health Tools Proliferate, Improving Quality and Health Outcomes for Patients, Says New Report from IQVIA Institute Digital health tools are increasingly having a positive impact on health outcomes. Some are becoming integral parts of mainstream medicine, according to findings released today by the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science in a new report, Digital …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
AT&T Selling Vrio Operations to Grupo Werthein
Metro by T-Mobile is First and Only in Prepaid to Offer iPhone 12 mini on Us
Coinbase Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Wells Fargo Names Tanya Sanders to Lead Auto Business
Electronic Arts and LPGA Partner to Bring Authentic Representation of Women’s Golf to EA SPORTS ...
Single-Engine Denali Aircraft Joins the Legendary Beechcraft Turboprop Family as Program Progresses ...
Distributors Announce Proposed Opioid Settlement Agreement
Teradata Joins TM Forum to Support the Cloud Journeys of Global Communications Services Providers
Bloom Energy to Power Korea’s First Utility-Scale Combined Heat and Power Project with Solid ...
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
CytRx Corporation Announces Closing of $10 Million Offering to Healthcare-Focused Institutional ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.07.21IQVIA to Announce Second-Quarter 2021 Results on July 27, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21IQVIA Launches the Clinical Data Analytics Suite (CDAS) to Enable Smarter, Faster Clinical Trials
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten