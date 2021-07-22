East West Bancorp Reports Net Income for Second Quarter 2021 of $225 Million and Diluted Earnings Per Share Of $1.57

“East West had a very strong quarter of robust growth, expanding profitability and improving asset quality,” stated Dominic Ng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of East West. “As of June 30, 2021, our total loans reached a record $40.1 billion and our total deposits reached a record $52.6 billion.”

East West Bancorp, Inc. (“East West” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EWBC), parent company of East West Bank, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $224.7 million, or $1.57 per diluted share. Second quarter 2021 return on average assets was 1.56% and return on average equity was 16.6%.

“Excluding the impact of the Paycheck Protection Program, loans grew by 12% annualized in the second quarter, with solid growth across our residential mortgage, commercial, and commercial real estate loan portfolios. Total deposits grew by 25% annualized, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits reached 41% of total deposits as of June 30, 2021. Our diversified growth reflects the strength of our business model, our commercial and consumer customer mix, and our geographic footprint in dynamic metropolitan areas of the United States.”

“Quarter-over-quarter, our revenue grew by 17% annualized and operating expenses decreased, driving adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income growth of 33% annualized and expanding profitability,” continued Ng. “Our solid financial performance for the second quarter resulted in adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision profitability1 of 2.0% and a return on average tangible equity2 of 18.3%.”

“Asset quality continues to be healthy. Criticized loans fell by 15% quarter-over-quarter; net charge-offs were 0.13% of average loans, annualized, and the nonperforming assets ratio declined by seven basis points to 0.38% of total assets. Accordingly, we recorded a negative $15.0 million provision for credit losses in the second quarter.”

“We are pleased with our results this quarter and are positive about our outlook for the rest of the year,” concluded Ng. “The hard work and outstanding execution by all our associates builds a strong foundation for East West’s continued growth and success in the years to come. We are well poised to help our communities and customers thrive as the economy expands.”

BALANCE SHEET

Record Assets – Total assets reached $59.9 billion as of June 30, 2021, up by $3.0 billion, or 21% annualized, from $56.9 billion as of March 31, 2021.



Second quarter 2021 average interest-earning assets of $54.9 billion grew by $2.0 billion, or 16% linked quarter annualized. The growth in average interest-earning assets consisted of a $1.5 billion increase in average available-for-sale (“AFS”) debt securities, an $893.0 million increase in average loans, and a $667.7 million increase in average assets purchased under resale agreements (“resale agreements”), partially offset by a $1.0 billion decrease in average interest-bearing cash and deposits with banks. The increase in average AFS debt securities and resale agreements largely reflected activity during the first quarter of 2021; on an end-of-period basis, AFS debt securities increased by $610.2 million and resale agreements increased by $139.1 million between June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021.

Record Loans – Total loans reached $40.1 billion as of June 30, 2021, up by $484.6 million, or 5% annualized, from $39.6 billion as of March 31, 2021. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans of $1.4 billion as of June 30, 2021, total loans grew by $1.1 billion, or 12% linked quarter annualized. During the second quarter of 2021, $695.5 million of PPP loans outstanding were forgiven by the Small Business Administration. The Company funded 5,523 new PPP loans totaling $896.5 million in the first half of 2021.



Second quarter 2021 average loans of $39.6 billion grew by $893.0 million, or 9% linked quarter annualized. Excluding PPP loans, average loans grew by $953.6 million, or 10% annualized, from the first quarter of 2021. The strong loan growth during the quarter was broad-based, with the strongest growth from average residential mortgage loans, which increased by 19% linked quarter annualized. Average total CRE loans grew by 8% linked quarter annualized, and average C&I loans, excluding PPP, grew by 6% linked quarter annualized.

Record Deposits – Total deposits reached $52.6 billion as of June 30, 2021, up by $3.0 billion, or 25% annualized, from $49.5 billion as of March 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits reached a record $21.8 billion as of June 30, 2021, up by $2.9 billion, or 61% annualized, from $18.9 billion as of March 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits made up 41% of total deposits as of June 30, 2021, up from 38% as of March 31, 2021, or 34% as of June 30, 2020.



Second quarter 2021 average deposits of $50.2 billion grew by $2.3 billion, or 20% linked quarter annualized. Growth in the second quarter was led by noninterest-bearing demand deposits, which increased by 36% linked quarter annualized. Time deposits decreased quarter-over-quarter, reflecting run-off of higher rate certificates of deposit.

Capital Levels – Capital levels for East West are strong. As of June 30, 2021, stockholders’ equity was $5.5 billion, or $39.10 per common share, and tangible equity3 per common share was $35.75. As of June 30, 2021, the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio3 was 8.54%, the common equity tier 1 (“CET1”) capital ratio was 12.8%, and the total risk-based capital ratio was 14.3%.

OPERATING RESULTS

Second Quarter Earnings – Second quarter 2021 net income was $224.7 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, an increase of 10% from $205.0 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Compared to First Quarter 2021

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income (“NII”) totaled $376.5 million, an increase of 26% annualized from $353.7 million. Net interest margin (“NIM”) of 2.75% increased by four basis points from 2.71%.

Excluding the impact of PPP loans, adjusted NII 4 totaled $361.1 million, an increase of 27% annualized from $338.7 million. Adjusted NIM 4 of 2.73% expanded by three basis points from 2.70%. PPP loans contributed $15.4 million to NII in the second quarter, compared with $15.0 million in the first quarter.

totaled $361.1 million, an increase of 27% annualized from $338.7 million. Adjusted NIM of 2.73% expanded by three basis points from 2.70%. PPP loans contributed $15.4 million to NII in the second quarter, compared with $15.0 million in the first quarter. NII growth reflected higher interest income, due to average loan, AFS debt securities and resale agreement volume growth, and decreased interest expense, due to a lower cost of deposits, a reduction of time deposit balances and pay off of FHLB advances. During the second quarter, $400.0 million of FHLB advances with an average rate of 2.25% matured.

The yield on average earning assets of 2.92% was relatively stable quarter-over-quarter, contracting by one basis point from 2.93%. The average loan yield of 3.57% was likewise relatively stable, contracting by one basis point from 3.58%. Quarter-over-quarter, yields on AFS debt securities and resale agreements were lower, but the overall mix of earning assets was higher yielding due to a reduction of average interest-bearing cash and deposits with banks.

The average cost of deposits of 0.14% decreased by four basis points from 0.18%. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits of 0.24% decreased by six basis points from 0.30%. The decrease in the cost of deposits primarily reflects continued downward repricing of time deposits to market rates, and a reduction in rates paid on money market accounts.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $68.4 million in the second quarter, down from $72.9 million in the first quarter. Quarter-over-quarter growth in foreign exchange income, lending fees, deposit account fees, and wealth management fees drove a 15% increase in customer-driven fee income. However, the growth in customer-driven fee income was offset by an unfavorable change in the credit valuation adjustment of interest rate contracts and other derivatives.

Included in interest rate contracts and other derivative income are fair value changes primarily due to the quarter-over-quarter change in the credit valuation adjustment. These fair value changes amounted to a $5.4 million loss in the second quarter, reflecting a quarter-over-quarter decline in long-term benchmark interest rates. In the first quarter, the comparable amount was a $14.1 million gain, reflecting an increase in long-term benchmark interest rates during the period.

Other investment income totaled $7.6 million in the second quarter, up from $0.9 million in the first quarter, reflecting increased valuations of Community Reinvestment Act-related investments.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $189.5 million. Second quarter noninterest expense consisted of $161.5 million of adjusted noninterest expense5, $27.3 million in amortization of tax credit and other investments, and $0.7 million in amortization of core deposit intangibles.

Adjusted noninterest expense of $161.5 million decreased by 2% from $165.0 million in the first quarter. Compensation and employee benefits expense decreased from a seasonally higher first quarter.

Amortization of tax credit and other investments totaled $27.3 million, an increase from $25.4 million in the first quarter. Second quarter amortization of tax credit and other investments included $0.9 million of recoveries related to DC Solar tax credit investments. These recoveries amounted to $0.6 million after tax.

The adjusted efficiency ratio5 was 36.3% in the second quarter, an improvement from 38.7% in the first quarter.

TAX RELATED ITEMS

Second quarter 2021 income tax expense was $45.6 million and the effective tax rate was 17%. Year-to-date for the first six months of 2021, the effective tax rate was 15%. For the full year, the Company expects the effective tax rate to be approximately 15%.

ASSET QUALITY

Quarter-over-quarter, criticized loans fell by $184.9 million, or 15%, with decreases of 23% in special mention and 9% in classified loans. The allowance for loan losses (“ALLL”) totaled $585.7 million, or 1.46% of loans held-for-investment (“HFI”), as of June 30, 2021, compared with $607.5 million, or 1.53% of loans HFI, as of March 31, 2021.

Quarter-over-quarter, the ALLL decreased by $21.8 million, and the ALLL coverage ratio of loans HFI decreased by seven basis points. The change in the ALLL reflects an improved macroeconomic forecast, improved loan risk ratings, and lower expected losses over the expected life of the loans.

As a result of the improvements noted above, during the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a negative $15.0 million provision for credit losses.

Second quarter 2021 net charge-offs were $13.3 million, or annualized 0.13% of average loans HFI, down by $131 thousand, or one basis point, from $13.4 million, or annualized 0.14% of average loans HFI, for the first quarter of 2021.

As of June 30, 2021, criticized loans totaled $1,032.0 million, or 2.58% of loans HFI, an improvement of 49 basis points from $1,216.9 million, or 3.07% of loans HFI, as of March 31, 2021. Special mention loans decreased by 23% to $386.8 million as of June 30, 2021, down from $504.2 million as of March 31, 2021. Classified loans decreased by 9% to $645.2 million as of June 30, 2021, down from $712.7 million as of March 31, 2021.

Nonperforming assets were $225.7 million, or 0.38% of total assets, as of June 30, 2021, compared with $258.1 million, or 0.45% of total assets, as of March 31, 2021.

CAPITAL STRENGTH

Capital levels for East West are strong. The following table presents the regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020.

EWBC Regulatory Capital Metrics Basel III ($ in millions) June 30, 2021 (a) March 31, 2021 (a) June 30, 2020 (a) Minimum Capital Ratio Well Capitalized Ratio Minimum Capital Ratio + Conservation Buffer (b) Risk-Based Capital Ratios: CET1 capital ratio 12.8 % 12.7 % 12.7 % 4.5 % 6.5 % 7.0 % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.8 % 12.7 % 12.7 % 6.0 % 8.0 % 8.5 % Total capital ratio 14.3 % 14.3 % 14.4 % 8.0 % 10.0 % 10.5 % Leverage ratio 9.1 % 9.1 % 9.7 % 4.0 % 5.0 % 4.0 % Risk-Weighted Assets (“RWA”) (c) $ 40,609 $ 39,572 $ 36,199 N/A N/A N/A

N/A Not applicable. (a) The Company has elected to use the 2020 CECL transition provision in the calculation of its June 30, 2021, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2020 regulatory capital ratios. The Company’s June 30, 2021 regulatory capital ratios and RWA are preliminary. (b) An additional 2.5% capital conservation buffer above the minimum capital ratios are required in order to avoid limitations on distributions, including dividend payments and certain discretionary bonus payments to executive officers. (c) Under regulatory guidelines, on-balance sheet assets and credit equivalent amounts of derivatives and off-balance sheet items are assigned to one of several broad risk categories based on the nature of the obligor, or, if relevant, the guarantor or the nature of any collateral. The aggregate dollar value in each risk category is then multiplied by the risk weight associated with that category. The resulting weighted values from each of the risk categories are aggregated for determining total RWA.

DIVIDEND PAYOUT AND CAPITAL ACTIONS

East West’s Board of Directors has declared third quarter 2021 dividends for the Company’s common stock. The common stock cash dividend of $0.33 per share is payable on August 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 2, 2021.

On March 3, 2020, East West’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $500 million of East West’s common stock. East West did not repurchase any shares during the second quarter of 2021, and has not repurchased any shares since the first quarter of 2020, under this authorization.

About East West

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a public company with total assets of $59.9 billion and is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “EWBC”. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, East West Bank, is one of the largest independent banks headquartered in California, operating over 120 locations in the United States and in China. The Company’s markets in the United States include California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas and Washington. In China, East West’s presence includes full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou and Shenzhen, and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, and Xiamen. For more information on East West, visit the Company’s website at www.eastwestbank.com.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Table 1 June 30, 2021

% or Basis Point Change June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr Assets Cash and due from banks $ 626,716 $ 582,270 $ 602,974 7.6 % 3.9 % Interest-bearing cash with banks 5,371,089 4,036,863 3,930,528 33.1 36.7 Cash and cash equivalents 5,997,805 4,619,133 4,533,502 29.8 32.3 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 830,279 741,923 531,591 11.9 56.2 Assets purchased under resale agreements (“resale agreements”) 2,299,184 2,160,038 1,260,000 6.4 82.5 Available-for-sale (“AFS”) debt securities (amortized cost of $8,411,142, $7,904,546 and $3,823,714) 8,399,460 7,789,213 3,884,574 7.8 116.2 Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”) stock 76,931 83,250 78,963 (7.6 ) (2.6 ) Loans held-for-sale (“HFS”) 1,819 — 3,875 100.0 (53.1 ) Loans held-for-investment (''HFI'') (net of allowance for loan losses of $585,724, $607,506 and $632,071) 39,485,775 38,981,242 36,597,341 1.3 7.9 Investments in qualified affordable housing partnerships, net 287,432 284,862 201,888 0.9 42.4 Investments in tax credit and other investments, net 364,187 361,438 251,318 0.8 44.9 Goodwill 465,697 465,697 465,697 — — Operating lease right-of-use assets 102,609 94,483 94,898 8.6 8.1 Other assets 1,543,698 1,292,867 1,503,946 19.4 2.6 Total assets $ 59,854,876 $ 56,874,146 $ 49,407,593 5.2 % 21.1 % Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits $ 52,582,575 $ 49,547,136 $ 40,672,678 6.1 % 29.3 % Short-term borrowings — — 252,851 — (100.0 ) FHLB advances 248,464 653,035 656,759 (62.0 ) (62.2 ) Assets sold under repurchase agreements (“repurchase agreements”) 300,000 300,000 300,000 — — Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 151,997 152,195 1,580,442 (1) (0.1 ) (90.4 ) Operating lease liabilities 110,105 101,828 102,708 8.1 7.2 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 914,187 834,925 854,912 9.5 6.9 Total liabilities 54,307,328 51,589,119 44,420,350 5.3 22.3 Stockholders’ equity 5,547,548 5,285,027 4,987,243 5.0 11.2 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 59,854,876 $ 56,874,146 $ 49,407,593 5.2 % 21.1 % Book value per common share $ 39.10 $ 37.26 $ 35.25 4.9 % 10.9 % Tangible equity (2) per common share $ 35.75 $ 33.90 $ 31.86 5.5 12.2 Number of common shares at period-end 141,878 141,843 141,486 0.0 0.3 Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio (2) 8.54 % 8.53 % 9.21 % 1 bp (67 ) bps

(1) Includes $1.43 billion of advances from the Federal Reserve Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) as of June 30, 2020. (2) See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table 13.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES TOTAL LOANS AND DEPOSITS DETAIL ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 2 June 30, 2021

% Change June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr Loans: Commercial: Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) (1) $ 13,790,461 $ 14,081,110 $ 13,422,691 (2.1 )% 2.7 % Commercial real estate (“CRE”): CRE 11,711,369 11,563,034 10,902,114 1.3 7.4 Multifamily residential 3,219,796 3,066,515 3,032,385 5.0 6.2 Construction and land 460,678 459,254 567,716 0.3 (18.9 ) Total CRE 15,391,843 15,088,803 14,502,215 2.0 6.1 Consumer: Residential mortgage: Single-family residential 8,869,370 8,524,287 7,660,094 4.0 15.8 Home equity lines of credit (“HELOCs”) 1,872,166 1,749,172 1,461,951 7.0 28.1 Total residential mortgage 10,741,536 10,273,459 9,122,045 4.6 17.8 Other consumer 147,659 145,376 182,461 1.6 (19.1 ) Total loans HFI (2) 40,071,499 39,588,748 37,229,412 1.2 7.6 Loans HFS 1,819 — 3,875 100.0 (53.1 ) Total loans (2) 40,073,318 39,588,748 37,233,287 1.2 7.6 Allowance for loan losses (585,724 ) (607,506 ) (632,071 ) (3.6 ) (7.3 ) Net loans (2) $ 39,487,594 $ 38,981,242 $ 36,601,216 1.3 7.9 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 21,816,721 $ 18,919,298 $ 13,940,420 15.3 % 56.5 % Interest-bearing checking 6,762,178 7,005,693 5,280,887 (3.5 ) 28.1 Money market 12,853,812 12,218,957 10,002,624 5.2 28.5 Savings 2,719,106 2,604,355 2,186,199 4.4 24.4 Time deposits 8,430,758 8,798,833 9,262,548 (4.2 ) (9.0 ) Total deposits $ 52,582,575 $ 49,547,136 $ 40,672,678 6.1 % 29.3 %

(1) Includes $1.43 billion, $2.07 billion and $1.75 billion of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. (2) Includes net deferred loan fees, unearned fees, unamortized premiums and unaccreted discounts of $(67.0) million, $(76.9) million and $(72.1) million as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. Net origination fees related to PPP loans were $(25.9) million, $(34.3) million and $(25.4) million as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Table 3 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

% Change June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr Interest and dividend income (1) $ 399,333 $ 381,386 $ 398,776 4.7 % 0.1 % Interest expense 22,860 27,691 55,001 (17.4 ) (58.4 ) Net interest income before provision for credit losses 376,473 353,695 343,775 6.4 9.5 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (15,000 ) — 102,443 (100.0 ) NM Net interest income after provision for credit losses 391,473 353,695 241,332 10.7 62.2 Noninterest income 68,431 72,866 55,707 (2) (6.1 ) 22.8 Noninterest expense 189,523 191,077 184,766 (2) (0.8 ) 2.6 Income before income taxes 270,381 235,484 112,273 14.8 140.8 Income tax expense 45,639 30,490 12,921 49.7 253.2 Net income $ 224,742 $ 204,994 $ 99,352 9.6 % 126.2 % Earnings per share (“EPS”) - Basic $ 1.58 $ 1.45 $ 0.70 9.5 % 125.6 % - Diluted $ 1.57 $ 1.44 $ 0.70 9.5 124.3 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - Basic 141,868 141,646 141,486 0.2 % 0.3 % - Diluted 143,040 142,844 141,827 0.1 0.9 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

% Change June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr Noninterest income: Lending fees $ 21,092 $ 18,357 $ 21,946 14.9 % (3.9 )% Deposit account fees 17,342 15,383 10,872 12.7 59.5 Interest rate contracts and other derivative (loss) income (3,172 ) 16,997 6,107 NM NM Foreign exchange income 13,007 9,526 4,562 36.5 185.1 Wealth management fees 7,951 6,911 3,091 15.0 157.2 Net gains on sales of loans 1,491 1,781 132 (16.3 ) NM Gains on sales of AFS debt securities 632 192 9,640 229.2 (93.4 ) Other investment income (expense) 7,596 925 (1,964 ) (2) 721.2 NM Other income 2,492 2,794 1,321 (10.8 ) 88.6 Total noninterest income $ 68,431 $ 72,866 $ 55,707 (2) (6.1 )% 22.8 % Noninterest expense: Compensation and employee benefits $ 105,426 $ 107,808 $ 96,955 (2.2 )% 8.7 % Occupancy and equipment expense 15,377 15,922 16,217 (3.4 ) (5.2 ) Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments 4,274 3,876 3,700 10.3 15.5 Deposit account expense 3,817 3,892 3,353 (1.9 ) 13.8 Data processing 4,035 4,478 4,480 (9.9 ) (9.9 ) Computer software expense 7,521 7,159 7,301 5.1 3.0 Consulting expense 1,868 1,475 1,413 26.6 32.2 Legal expense 1,975 1,502 1,530 31.5 29.1 Other operating expense 17,939 19,607 19,248 (8.5 ) (6.8 ) Amortization of tax credit and other investments 27,291 25,358 21,829 (2) 7.6 25.0 Repurchase agreements’ extinguishment cost — — 8,740 — (100.0 ) Total noninterest expense $ 189,523 $ 191,077 $ 184,766 (2) (0.8 )% 2.6 %

NM - Not meaningful. (1) Includes $15.4 million, $15.0 million and $21.3 million of interest income related to PPP loans for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. (2) Starting fourth quarter of 2020, the Company has reclassified certain income/losses from equity method investments from Amortization of tax credit and other investments to Other investment income, with no effect on net income. June 30, 2020 comparative amounts have been revised to conform with the current presentation.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Table 4 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

% Change June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Yr-o-Yr Interest and dividend income (1) $ 780,719 $ 847,966 (7.9)% Interest expense 50,551 141,484 (64.3) Net interest income before provision for credit losses 730,168 706,482 3.4 (Reversal of ) provision for credit losses (15,000) 176,313 NM Net interest income after provision for credit losses 745,168 530,169 40.6 Noninterest income 141,297 111,213 (2) 27.1 Noninterest expense 380,600 365,099 (2) 4.2 Income before income taxes 505,865 276,283 83.1 Income tax expense 76,129 32,107 137.1 Net income $ 429,736 $ 244,176 76.0% EPS - Basic $ 3.03 $ 1.71 77.7% - Diluted $ 3.01 $ 1.70 76.7 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - Basic 141,758 143,150 (1.0)% - Diluted 142,963 143,560 (0.4) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

% Change June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Yr-o-Yr Noninterest income: Lending fees $ 39,449 $ 37,719 4.6% Deposit account fees 32,725 21,319 53.5 Interest rate contracts and other derivative income 13,825 13,180 4.9 Foreign exchange income 22,533 12,381 82.0 Wealth management fees 14,862 8,444 76.0 Net gains on sales of loans 3,272 1,082 202.4 Gains on sales of AFS debt securities 824 11,169 (92.6) Other investment income 8,521 1,414 (2) 502.6 Other income 5,286 4,505 17.3 Total noninterest income $ 141,297 $ 111,213 (2) 27.1% Noninterest expense: Compensation and employee benefits $ 213,234 $ 198,915 7.2% Occupancy and equipment expense 31,299 33,293 (6.0) Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments 8,150 7,127 14.4 Deposit account expense 7,709 6,916 11.5 Data processing 8,513 8,306 2.5 Computer software expense 14,680 13,467 9.0 Consulting expense 3,343 2,630 27.1 Legal expense 3,477 4,727 (26.4) Other operating expense 37,546 40,367 (7.0) Amortization of tax credit and other investments 52,649 40,611 (2) 29.6 Repurchase agreements’ extinguishment cost — 8,740 (100.0) Total noninterest expense $ 380,600 $ 365,099 (2) 4.2%

NM - Not meaningful. (1) Includes $30.4 million and $21.3 million of interest income related to PPP loans for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (2) Starting fourth quarter of 2020, the Company has reclassified certain income/losses from equity method investments from Amortization of tax credit and other investments to Other investment income, with no effect on net income. June 30, 2020 comparative amounts have been revised to conform with the current presentation.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 5 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

% Change Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

% Change June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Yr-o-Yr Loans: Commercial: C&I (1) $ 13,811,966 $ 13,693,869 $ 13,560,719 0.9 % 1.9 % $ 13,753,244 $ 12,863,449 6.9 % CRE: CRE 11,616,916 11,325,679 10,812,399 2.6 7.4 11,472,102 10,649,041 7.7 Multifamily residential 3,125,001 3,042,079 2,987,311 2.7 4.6 3,083,769 2,938,577 4.9 Construction and land 477,860 549,337 594,965 (13.0 ) (19.7 ) 513,401 618,022 (16.9 ) Total CRE 15,219,777 14,917,095 14,394,675 2.0 5.7 15,069,272 14,205,640 6.1 Consumer: Residential mortgage: Single-family residential 8,650,706 8,315,052 7,506,546 4.0 15.2 8,483,806 7,381,956 14.9 HELOCs 1,800,213 1,666,233 1,444,933 8.0 24.6 1,733,593 1,443,692 20.1 Total residential mortgage 10,450,919 9,981,285 8,951,479 4.7 16.8 10,217,399 8,825,648 15.8 Other consumer 139,608 137,058 234,900 1.9 (40.6 ) 138,340 253,134 (45.3 ) Total loans (2) $ 39,622,270 $ 38,729,307 $ 37,141,773 2.3 % 6.7 % $ 39,178,255 $ 36,147,871 8.4 % Interest-earning assets $ 54,901,209 $ 52,852,045 $ 45,413,242 3.9 % 20.9 % $ 53,882,288 $ 43,887,886 22.8 % Total assets $ 57,771,837 $ 55,594,283 $ 48,228,914 3.9 % 19.8 % $ 56,689,075 $ 46,492,211 21.9 % Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 19,717,315 $ 18,093,696 $ 13,534,873 9.0 % 45.7 % $ 18,909,991 $ 12,326,291 53.4 % Interest-bearing checking 6,671,358 6,393,034 4,687,178 4.4 42.3 6,532,965 4,844,425 34.9 Money market 12,596,515 11,573,847 9,893,816 8.8 27.3 12,088,006 9,453,599 27.9 Savings 2,676,865 2,674,476 2,149,965 0.1 24.5 2,675,677 2,113,118 26.6 Time deposits 8,518,936 9,112,662 9,634,696 (6.5 ) (11.6 ) 8,814,159 9,949,351 (11.4 ) Total deposits $ 50,180,989 $ 47,847,715 $ 39,900,528 4.9 % 25.8 % $ 49,020,798 $ 38,686,784 26.7 % Interest-bearing liabilities $ 31,394,114 $ 30,863,568 $ 28,362,618 1.7 % 10.7 % $ 31,130,307 $ 27,977,979 11.3 % Stockholders’ equity $ 5,425,952 $ 5,338,098 $ 4,982,446 1.6 % 8.9 % $ 5,382,267 $ 5,002,226 7.6 %

(1) Includes average balances of PPP loans of $1.87 billion, $1.93 billion and $1.47 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively, and $1.90 billion and $732.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (2) Includes loans HFS.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTER-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 6 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing cash and deposits with banks $ 5,072,225 $ 3,628 0.29 % $ 6,117,799 $ 3,632 0.24 % Resale agreements 2,129,567 8,021 1.51 % 1,461,900 6,099 1.69 % AFS debt securities 7,997,005 34,690 1.74 % 6,459,875 29,100 1.83 % Loans (2) 39,622,270 352,453 3.57 % 38,729,307 342,008 3.58 % FHLB and FRB stock 80,142 541 2.71 % 83,164 547 2.67 % Total interest-earning assets 54,901,209 399,333 2.92 % 52,852,045 381,386 2.93 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 600,053 580,277 Allowance for loan losses (607,523) (618,589) Other assets 2,878,098 2,780,550 Total assets $ 57,771,837 $ 55,594,283 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking deposits $ 6,671,358 $ 3,777 0.23 % $ 6,393,034 $ 4,214 0.27 % Money market deposits 12,596,515 3,712 0.12 % 11,573,847 4,711 0.17 % Savings deposits 2,676,865 2,078 0.31 % 2,674,476 1,741 0.26 % Time deposits 8,518,936 8,431 0.40 % 9,112,662 11,156 0.50 % Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings 336 — — % 4,703 42 3.62 % FHLB advances 474,887 2,099 1.77 % 652,758 3,069 1.91 % Repurchase agreements 303,118 1,991 2.63 % 300,000 1,978 2.67 % Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 152,099 772 2.04 % 152,088 780 2.08 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 31,394,114 22,860 0.29 % 30,863,568 27,691 0.36 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and stockholders’ equity: Demand deposits 19,717,315 18,093,696 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,234,456 1,298,921 Stockholders’ equity 5,425,952 5,338,098 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 57,771,837 $ 55,594,283 Interest rate spread 2.63 % 2.57 % Net interest income and net interest margin $ 376,473 2.75 % $ 353,695 2.71 % Adjusted net interest income and adjusted net interest margin (3) $ 361,096 2.73 % $ 338,678 2.70 %

(1) Annualized. (2) Includes loans HFS. (3) Net interest income and net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 have been adjusted for the impact of PPP loans. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table 14.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTER-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 7 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing cash and deposits with banks $ 5,072,225 $ 3,628 0.29% $ 3,435,920 $ 4,564 0.53% Resale agreements 2,129,567 8,021 1.51% 1,037,473 5,514 2.14% AFS debt securities 7,997,005 34,690 1.74% 3,719,209 21,004 2.27% Loans (2) 39,622,270 352,453 3.57% 37,141,773 367,393 3.98% FHLB and FRB stock 80,142 541 2.71% 78,867 301 1.54% Total interest-earning assets 54,901,209 399,333 2.92 % 45,413,242 398,776 3.53 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 600,053 498,908 Allowance for loan losses (607,523) (566,473) Other assets 2,878,098 2,883,237 Total assets $ 57,771,837 $ 48,228,914 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking deposits $ 6,671,358 $ 3,777 0.23% $ 4,687,178 $ 5,404 0.46% Money market deposits 12,596,515 3,712 0.12% 9,893,816 8,093 0.33% Savings deposits 2,676,865 2,078 0.31% 2,149,965 1,445 0.27% Time deposits 8,518,936 8,431 0.40% 9,634,696 31,457 1.31% Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings 336 — —% 242,185 265 0.44% FHLB advances 474,887 2,099 1.77% 653,665 3,343 2.06% Repurchase agreements 303,118 1,991 2.63% 418,681 3,540 3.40% Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 152,099 772 2.04% 682,432 (3) 1,454 0.86% Total interest-bearing liabilities 31,394,114 22,860 0.29% 28,362,618 55,001 0.78% Noninterest-bearing liabilities and stockholders’ equity: Demand deposits 19,717,315 13,534,873 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,234,456 1,348,977 Stockholders’ equity 5,425,952 4,982,446 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 57,771,837 $ 48,228,914 Interest rate spread 2.63% 2.75% Net interest income and net interest margin $ 376,473 2.75% $ 343,775 3.04% Adjusted net interest income and adjusted net interest margin (4) $ 361,096 2.73% $ 322,949 2.96%

(1) Annualized. (2) Includes loans HFS. (3) Primarily includes average balances of PPPLF, which was repaid in full during the fourth quarter of 2020. (4) Net interest income and net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 have been adjusted for the impact of PPP loans. Net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2020 has been adjusted for advances from the PPPLF. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table 14.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 8 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing cash and deposits with banks $ 5,592,124 $ 7,260 0.26% $ 3,204,463 $ 15,672 0.98% Resale agreements (2) 1,797,578 14,120 1.58% 959,807 11,139 2.33% AFS debt securities 7,232,686 63,790 1.78% 3,496,974 41,146 2.37% Loans (3) 39,178,255 694,461 3.57% 36,147,871 779,262 4.34% FHLB and FRB stock 81,645 1,088 2.69% 78,771 747 1.91% Total interest-earning assets 53,882,288 780,719 2.92% 43,887,886 847,966 3.89% Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 590,219 504,710 Allowance for loan losses (613,026 ) (529,385 ) Other assets 2,829,594 2,629,000 Total assets $ 56,689,075 $ 46,492,211 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking deposits $ 6,532,965 $ 7,991 0.25% $ 4,844,425 $ 15,650 0.65% Money market deposits 12,088,006 8,423 0.14% 9,453,599 30,341 0.65% Savings deposits 2,675,677 3,819 0.29% 2,113,118 3,262 0.31% Time deposits 8,814,159 19,587 0.45% 9,949,351 73,549 1.49% Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings 2,508 42 3.38% 151,081 821 1.09% FHLB advances 563,331 5,168 1.85% 673,511 7,509 2.24% Repurchase agreements (2) 301,567 3,969 2.65% 375,549 7,531 4.03% Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 152,094 1,552 2.06% 417,345 (4) 2,821 1.36% Total interest-bearing liabilities 31,130,307 50,551 0.33% 27,977,979 141,484 1.02% Noninterest-bearing liabilities and stockholders’ equity: Demand deposits 18,909,991 12,326,291 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,266,510 1,185,715 Stockholders’ equity 5,382,267 5,002,226 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 56,689,075 $ 46,492,211 Interest rate spread 2.59% 2.87% Net interest income and net interest margin $ 730,168 2.73% $ 706,482 3.24% Adjusted net interest income and adjusted net interest margin (5) $ 699,774 2.71% $ 685,656 3.20%

(1) Annualized. (2) Average balances of resale and repurchase agreements for the six months ended June 30, 2020 have been reported net, pursuant to ASC 210-20-45-11, Balance Sheet Offsetting: Repurchase and Reverse Repurchase Agreements. The weighted-average yields of gross resale and gross repurchase agreements for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were 2.32% and 3.76%, respectively. (3) Includes loans HFS. (4) Primarily includes average balances of PPPLF, which was repaid in full during the fourth quarter of 2020. (5) Net interest income and net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 have been adjusted for the impact of PPP loans. Net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2020 has been adjusted for advances from the PPPLF. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table 14.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED RATIOS (unaudited) Table 9 Three Months Ended (1) June 30, 2021

Basis Point Change June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr Return on average assets 1.56 % 1.50 % 0.83 % 6 bps 73 bps Return on average equity 16.61 % 15.57 % 8.02 % 104 859 Return on average tangible equity (2) 18.28 % 17.17 % 8.96 % 111 932 Interest rate spread 2.63 % 2.57 % 2.75 % 6 (12) Net interest margin 2.75 % 2.71 % 3.04 % 4 (29) Adjusted net interest margin (2) 2.73 % 2.70 % 2.96 % 3 (23) Average loan yield 3.57 % 3.58 % 3.98 % (1) (41) Adjusted average loan yield (2) 3.58 % 3.60 % 3.90 % (2) (32) Yield on average interest-earning assets 2.92 % 2.93 % 3.53 % (1) (61) Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.24 % 0.30 % 0.71 % (6) (47) Average cost of deposits 0.14 % 0.18 % 0.47 % (4) (33) Average cost of funds 0.18 % 0.23 % 0.53 % (5) (35) Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision profitability ratio (2) 1.97 % 1.91 % 2.05 % 6 (8) Adjusted noninterest expense/average assets (2) 1.12 % 1.20 % 1.28 % (8) (16) Efficiency ratio 42.60 % 44.79 % 46.25 % (219) (365) Adjusted efficiency ratio (2) 36.30 % 38.68 % 38.37 % (238) bps (207) bps Six Months Ended (1) June 30, 2021

Basis Point Change June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Yr-o-Yr Return on average assets 1.53 % 1.06 % 47 bps Return on average equity 16.10 % 9.82 % 628 Return on average tangible equity (2) 17.73 % 10.95 % 678 Interest rate spread 2.59 % 2.87 % (28) Net interest margin 2.73 % 3.24 % (51) Adjusted net interest margin (2) 2.71 % 3.20 % (49) Average loan yield 3.57 % 4.34 % (77) Adjusted average loan yield (2) 3.59 % 4.30 % (71) Yield on average interest-earning assets 2.92 % 3.89 % (97) Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.27 % 0.94 % (67) Average cost of deposits 0.16 % 0.64 % (48) Average cost of funds 0.20 % 0.71 % (51) Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision profitability ratio (2) 1.94 % 2.18 % (24) Adjusted noninterest expense/average assets (2) 1.16 % 1.36 % (20) Efficiency ratio 43.67 % 44.65 % (98) Adjusted efficiency ratio (2) 37.47 % 38.38 % (91) bps

(1) Annualized except for efficiency ratio. (2) See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Tables 12, 13 and 14.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES & OFF-BALANCE-SHEET CREDIT EXPOSURES ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 10 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Commercial Consumer Total C&I Total CRE Total

Residential

Mortgage Other

Consumer Total Allowance for loan losses, March 31, 2021 $ 394,084 $ 192,895 $ 18,509 $ 2,018 $ 607,506 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses on loans (a) (22,586 ) 10,747 859 2,209 (8,771 ) Gross charge-offs (10,572 ) (4,456 ) — (32 ) (15,060 ) Gross recoveries 1,338 344 100 3 1,785 Total net (charge-offs) recoveries (9,234 ) (4,112 ) 100 (29 ) (13,275 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 264 — — — 264 Allowance for loan losses, June 30, 2021 $ 362,528 $ 199,530 $ 19,468 $ 4,198 $ 585,724

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Commercial Consumer Total C&I Total CRE Total

Residential

Mortgage Other

Consumer Total Allowance for loan losses, December 31, 2020 $ 398,040 $ 201,603 $ 18,210 $ 2,130 $ 619,983 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on loans (a) 3,839 (3,076 ) 398 (113 ) 1,048 Gross charge-offs (8,436 ) (7,283 ) (179 ) (1 ) (15,899 ) Gross recoveries 760 1,651 80 2 2,493 Total net (charge-offs) recoveries (7,676 ) (5,632 ) (99 ) 1 (13,406 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (119 ) — — — (119 ) Allowance for loan losses, March 31, 2021 $ 394,084 $ 192,895 $ 18,509 $ 2,018 $ 607,506

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Commercial Consumer Total C&I Total CRE Total

Residential

Mortgage Other

Consumer Total Allowance for loan losses, March 31, 2020 $ 362,629 $ 160,367 $ 30,703 $ 3,304 $ 557,003 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on loans (a) 37,862 58,749 (1,462 ) (849 ) 94,300 Gross charge-offs (20,378 ) (320 ) (221 ) (30 ) (20,949 ) Gross recoveries 602 853 161 93 1,709 Total net (charge-offs) recoveries (19,776 ) 533 (60 ) 63 (19,240 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 8 — — — 8 Allowance for loan losses, June 30, 2020 $ 380,723 $ 219,649 $ — $ 29,181 $ 2,518 $ 632,071