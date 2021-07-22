Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Front Office Staff for the Hall Of Fantasy League’s Inaugural Season

Each franchise will consist of a dedicated Front Office comprised of prominent fantasy experts and former NFL players, who will serve as General Managers and Team Captains. The Front Office staffs will be responsible for the configuration and daily management of rosters as well as regular engagement with their respective franchise’s Stakeholders. The Front Office personnel for the 2021-22 season include:

Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced the Front Office staffs for the 10 franchises competing in the inaugural season of the Hall Of Fantasy League (“HOFL”), the first national league that allows sports fans to experience a fantasy football team with a community of shared Stakeholders. As a result of HOFV’s partnership with StakeKings, fans who purchase a stake in any of the HOFL’s teams are eligible to receive their pro rata share of winnings based on the success of their respective franchise during the 2021-22 season. Fans can purchase stakes today by clicking here .

Team Team Captains General Managers Atlanta Hot Wings Harry Douglas 10-year NFL career

7 seasons with Atlanta Falcons

Career totals of 310 receptions, 3,759 receiving yards, 10 receiving TDs Joe Dolan Co-Owner and Managing Editor of Fantasy Points

FantasyPros #1 Cumulative Ranker 2014-2018

Co-Host of SiriusXM Fantasy Football Gameday & the Fantasy Feast Podcast Graham Barfield Co-Owner and Director of Analytics at Fantasy Points

Formerly worked for Fantasy Guru and NFL Network

Originator of charting process Yards Created Boston Barflies Patrick Chung 11-year NFL career – 10 with New England Patriots

3x Super Bowl Champion

Career totals of 11 INTs and 778 combined tackles John Paulsen Director of Forecasting at 4for4 Fantasy Football

FantasyPros Most Accurate 2010 & 2014

FantasyPros top 6 accuracy in 9 of last 11 years Jennifer Eakins Senior Editor and Writer at 4for4 Football

Co-Host of The Most Accurate Podcast (TMAP)

Contributor for Yahoo Fantasy Sports Chicago Hogmollies Eddie Royal 9-year NFL career – 2 with Chicago Bears

Career totals of 408 receptions, 4,357 receiving yards, 28 receiving TDs

4 600+ receiving yard seasons Jeff Ratcliffe Fantasy Sports Analyst at FTN Fantasy

Host for SiriusXM Fantasy Radio

CBS Sports Network TV Analyst Los Angeles Sidekicks Ricky Proehl 17-year NFL career – 5 with St. Louis Rams

2x Super Bowl Champion

Career totals of 669 receptions, 8,878 receiving yards, 54 receiving TDs Christopher Harris Host of the Harris Football Podcast

FSWA “Best Fantasy Podcast” winner

Renowned for evaluating fantasy via game film on YouTube.com/harrisfootball New York Bodega

Cats Rashad Jennings 8-year NFL career – 3 with New York Giants

Career totals of 3,772 rushing yards, 1,469 receiving yards, 23 rushing TDs

Contestant on Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars Scott Engel Writer at RotoBaller

Host of RotoBaller Radio on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio

FSWA Hall of Famer known in the industry as “The King” Raphael Rabe Co-Founder of RotoBaller

Host of RotoBaller Radio on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio

Outspoken fantasy sports talking head known as “Real Talk Raph” Ohio GOATS Joe Thomas 11-year NFL career with Cleveland Browns

10x Pro Bowler; 6x First Team All Pro Offensive Lineman

NFL 2010s All-Decade Team Michael Fabiano Senior Fantasy Analyst for Sports Illustrated

FSWA Hall of Famer

Formerly of NFL Network and “The NFL Today” on CBS Bob Harris Senior Editor for FootballDiehards.com

FSWA Hall of Famer & first-ever Fantasy Football Writer of the Year 2005

Host for SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio Philadelphia Powderkegs Jason Avant 10-year NFL career – 8 with Philadelphia Eagles

Career totals of 346 receptions, 4,118 receiving yards, 13 receiving TDs

14th on Eagles all-time receptions list (297) Adam Caplan NFL Reporter, now in his 20 th season

season Host on SiriusXM NFL Radio & SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio

Host of “Inside the Birds” Eagles podcast Seattle Haze Justin Forsett 9-year NFL career – 4 with Seattle Seahawks

1x Pro Bowler

Career totals of 3,890 rushing yards, 210 receptions, 19 rushing TDs Melissa Jacobs Founder and Managing Editor of The Football Girl (TFG)

NFL Columnist at The Guardian

Former Fantasy Analyst at espnW and NFL Editor at Sports Illustrated Pat Fitzmaurice Winner of FantasyPros’ 2020 Ranking Accuracy Contest

Contributor to The Football Girl and Footballguys.com

Host of the Fitz on Fantasy Podcast Texas Y’allers Darren Woodson 12-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys

3x Super Bowl Champ; 5x Pro Bowler: 4x First Team All-Pro Safety

Career totals of 23 INTs, 12 forced fumbles, 967 combined tackles Sigmund Bloom Co-Owner of Footballguys.com

Current all-time #1 in the FFPC Pros vs. Joes Competition

Co-Host of The Audible & On The Couch podcasts Joe Bryant CEO & Co-Founder of Footballguys.com

FSWA Hall of Famer

Mr. Rogers > Aaron Rodgers… and he likes Aaron Rodgers Vegas Pocket

Kings Marquette King 7-year NFL career – 6 with Oakland Raiders

1x Second Team All-Pro Punter

46.7 yards per punt – tied for 4th all time Jeff Mans Part-Owner and President of Elite Sports Network

Host for SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio

Has earned over one million dollars in fantasy sports winnings

Terrell Davis, Commissioner of the HOFL and Pro Football Hall of Famer, said, “The HOFL is rolling into its inaugural season with serious momentum as the pre-season ramps up and Stakeholders lay claim to their teams. There is a high level of anticipation for the League within the NFL, fantasy and sports fan communities. I am thrilled to be part of this transformational League season and look forward to the franchise battles and trash talking ahead!”

Michael Crawford, President and Chief Executive Officer of HOFV, stated, “It’s the beginning of fantasy football season and we could not be more excited to unveil the Front Offices for the 2021-22 season of the HOFL! The HOFL offers a unique value proposition for fantasy sports fans unlike any other national league. It is the only place where fans can be part of a fantasy franchise that is managed by some of the top fantasy experts and beloved former players, and be eligible for a pro rata share of season winnings. Let the games begin!”

Each franchises’ Front Office will take input from their Stakeholders and crowdsource decisions regarding their teams, but will ultimately have sole discretion on all decision-making. General Managers will interact directly with their respective Stakeholders on the HOFL app via their team's feeds, and can take part in exclusive team chats and a direct message feature called "DM the GM." General Managers will also contribute weekly content on the HOFL app by providing commentary and analysis regarding roster decisions, trades, waiver wire pickups and previewing and recapping key matchups, while Team Captains will provide distinct fantasy insights, analysis and perspective that reflects their experience in the League. Team Captains will also periodically engage with Stakeholders on the HOFL app. The HOFL app will be available on the App Store and Google Play in the coming weeks.

The HOFL will leverage its access to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, NFL alumni and fantasy football personalities to create original video, audio and written league-focused content that will be hosted on its platform, helping to entertain, educate and engage team Stakeholders throughout each week of the season. To keep up to date on the latest news surrounding the HOFL – including the date of the first draft in League history – fans can visit www.thehofl.com or listen to The HOFL Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud or Spotify. Fans of the HOFL can also purchase team apparel of their favorite franchises via the League website.

