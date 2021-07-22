checkAd

Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Front Office Staff for the Hall Of Fantasy League’s Inaugural Season

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced the Front Office staffs for the 10 franchises competing in the inaugural season of the Hall Of Fantasy League (“HOFL”), the first national league that allows sports fans to experience a fantasy football team with a community of shared Stakeholders. As a result of HOFV’s partnership with StakeKings, fans who purchase a stake in any of the HOFL’s teams are eligible to receive their pro rata share of winnings based on the success of their respective franchise during the 2021-22 season. Fans can purchase stakes today by clicking here.

Each franchise will consist of a dedicated Front Office comprised of prominent fantasy experts and former NFL players, who will serve as General Managers and Team Captains. The Front Office staffs will be responsible for the configuration and daily management of rosters as well as regular engagement with their respective franchise’s Stakeholders. The Front Office personnel for the 2021-22 season include:

Team

Team Captains

General Managers

Atlanta

Hot Wings

Harry Douglas

  • 10-year NFL career
  • 7 seasons with Atlanta Falcons
  • Career totals of 310 receptions, 3,759 receiving yards, 10 receiving TDs

 

Joe Dolan

  • Co-Owner and Managing Editor of Fantasy Points
  • FantasyPros #1 Cumulative Ranker 2014-2018
  • Co-Host of SiriusXM Fantasy Football Gameday & the Fantasy Feast Podcast

 

Graham Barfield

  • Co-Owner and Director of Analytics at Fantasy Points
  • Formerly worked for Fantasy Guru and NFL Network
  • Originator of charting process Yards Created

Boston

Barflies

Patrick Chung

  • 11-year NFL career – 10 with New England Patriots
  • 3x Super Bowl Champion
  • Career totals of 11 INTs and 778 combined tackles

 

 

John Paulsen

  • Director of Forecasting at 4for4 Fantasy Football
  • FantasyPros Most Accurate 2010 & 2014
  • FantasyPros top 6 accuracy in 9 of last 11 years

 

Jennifer Eakins

  • Senior Editor and Writer at 4for4 Football
  • Co-Host of The Most Accurate Podcast (TMAP)
  • Contributor for Yahoo Fantasy Sports

Chicago

Hogmollies

Eddie Royal

  • 9-year NFL career – 2 with Chicago Bears
  • Career totals of 408 receptions, 4,357 receiving yards, 28 receiving TDs
  • 4 600+ receiving yard seasons

Jeff Ratcliffe

  • Fantasy Sports Analyst at FTN Fantasy
  • Host for SiriusXM Fantasy Radio
  • CBS Sports Network TV Analyst

 

Los Angeles

Sidekicks

Ricky Proehl

  • 17-year NFL career – 5 with St. Louis Rams
  • 2x Super Bowl Champion
  • Career totals of 669 receptions, 8,878 receiving yards, 54 receiving TDs

Christopher Harris

  • Host of the Harris Football Podcast
  • FSWA “Best Fantasy Podcast” winner
  • Renowned for evaluating fantasy via game film on YouTube.com/harrisfootball

 

 

New York

Bodega
Cats

Rashad Jennings

  • 8-year NFL career – 3 with New York Giants
  • Career totals of 3,772 rushing yards, 1,469 receiving yards, 23 rushing TDs
  • Contestant on Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars

 

 

Scott Engel

  • Writer at RotoBaller
  • Host of RotoBaller Radio on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio
  • FSWA Hall of Famer known in the industry as “The King”

 

Raphael Rabe

  • Co-Founder of RotoBaller
  • Host of RotoBaller Radio on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio
  • Outspoken fantasy sports talking head known as “Real Talk Raph”

Ohio

GOATS

Joe Thomas

  • 11-year NFL career with Cleveland Browns
  • 10x Pro Bowler; 6x First Team All Pro Offensive Lineman
  • NFL 2010s All-Decade Team

Michael Fabiano

  • Senior Fantasy Analyst for Sports Illustrated
  • FSWA Hall of Famer
  • Formerly of NFL Network and “The NFL Today” on CBS

 

Bob Harris

  • Senior Editor for FootballDiehards.com
  • FSWA Hall of Famer & first-ever Fantasy Football Writer of the Year 2005
  • Host for SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio

Philadelphia

Powderkegs

Jason Avant

  • 10-year NFL career – 8 with Philadelphia Eagles
  • Career totals of 346 receptions, 4,118 receiving yards, 13 receiving TDs
  • 14th on Eagles all-time receptions list (297)

Adam Caplan

  • NFL Reporter, now in his 20th season
  • Host on SiriusXM NFL Radio & SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio
  • Host of “Inside the Birds” Eagles podcast

 

Seattle

Haze

Justin Forsett

  • 9-year NFL career – 4 with Seattle Seahawks
  • 1x Pro Bowler
  • Career totals of 3,890 rushing yards, 210 receptions, 19 rushing TDs

 

Melissa Jacobs

  • Founder and Managing Editor of The Football Girl (TFG)
  • NFL Columnist at The Guardian
  • Former Fantasy Analyst at espnW and NFL Editor at Sports Illustrated

 

Pat Fitzmaurice

  • Winner of FantasyPros’ 2020 Ranking Accuracy Contest
  • Contributor to The Football Girl and Footballguys.com
  • Host of the Fitz on Fantasy Podcast

Texas

Y’allers

Darren Woodson

  • 12-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys
  • 3x Super Bowl Champ; 5x Pro Bowler: 4x First Team All-Pro Safety
  • Career totals of 23 INTs, 12 forced fumbles, 967 combined tackles

Sigmund Bloom

  • Co-Owner of Footballguys.com
  • Current all-time #1 in the FFPC Pros vs. Joes Competition
  • Co-Host of The Audible & On The Couch podcasts

 

Joe Bryant

  • CEO & Co-Founder of Footballguys.com
  • FSWA Hall of Famer
  • Mr. Rogers > Aaron Rodgers… and he likes Aaron Rodgers

Vegas

Pocket
Kings

Marquette King

  • 7-year NFL career – 6 with Oakland Raiders
  • 1x Second Team All-Pro Punter
  • 46.7 yards per punt – tied for 4th all time

Jeff Mans

  • Part-Owner and President of Elite Sports Network
  • Host for SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio
  • Has earned over one million dollars in fantasy sports winnings

Terrell Davis, Commissioner of the HOFL and Pro Football Hall of Famer, said, “The HOFL is rolling into its inaugural season with serious momentum as the pre-season ramps up and Stakeholders lay claim to their teams. There is a high level of anticipation for the League within the NFL, fantasy and sports fan communities. I am thrilled to be part of this transformational League season and look forward to the franchise battles and trash talking ahead!”

Michael Crawford, President and Chief Executive Officer of HOFV, stated, “It’s the beginning of fantasy football season and we could not be more excited to unveil the Front Offices for the 2021-22 season of the HOFL! The HOFL offers a unique value proposition for fantasy sports fans unlike any other national league. It is the only place where fans can be part of a fantasy franchise that is managed by some of the top fantasy experts and beloved former players, and be eligible for a pro rata share of season winnings. Let the games begin!”

Each franchises’ Front Office will take input from their Stakeholders and crowdsource decisions regarding their teams, but will ultimately have sole discretion on all decision-making. General Managers will interact directly with their respective Stakeholders on the HOFL app via their team's feeds, and can take part in exclusive team chats and a direct message feature called "DM the GM." General Managers will also contribute weekly content on the HOFL app by providing commentary and analysis regarding roster decisions, trades, waiver wire pickups and previewing and recapping key matchups, while Team Captains will provide distinct fantasy insights, analysis and perspective that reflects their experience in the League. Team Captains will also periodically engage with Stakeholders on the HOFL app. The HOFL app will be available on the App Store and Google Play in the coming weeks.

The HOFL will leverage its access to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, NFL alumni and fantasy football personalities to create original video, audio and written league-focused content that will be hosted on its platform, helping to entertain, educate and engage team Stakeholders throughout each week of the season. To keep up to date on the latest news surrounding the HOFL – including the date of the first draft in League history – fans can visit www.thehofl.com or listen to The HOFL Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud or Spotify. Fans of the HOFL can also purchase team apparel of their favorite franchises via the League website.

About Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About Hall of Fantasy League

Hall of Fantasy League (HOFL) is the first National Fantasy League that allows you to experience a fantasy team with a community of shared Stakeholders. Launching with 10 regionally based franchises in key U.S. markets, HOFL teams will be managed by a dedicated Front Office of fantasy experts and include former NFL players as Team Captains. Participation in the league will come in the form of staking, which will allow the public to financially back individual teams, become team Stakeholders, and gain access to exclusive content, communications, and team governance features. The HOFL’s inaugural draft is expected to take place in summer of 2021 and its first season will commence alongside the 2021-22 NFL season. For more information visit www.thehofl.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as “opportunity,” “future,” “will,” “goal,” and “look forward” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; costs related to the business combination; the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of the Company’s shares on Nasdaq; the Company’s ability to manage growth; the Company’s ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections; potential litigation involving the Company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s products and services, and in particular economic and market conditions in the resort and entertainment industry; the potential adverse effects of the ongoing global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on capital markets, general economic conditions, unemployment and the Company’s liquidity, operations and personnel, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our reports and other public filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Front Office Staff for the Hall Of Fantasy League’s Inaugural Season Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced the Front Office staffs for the 10 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
AT&T Selling Vrio Operations to Grupo Werthein
Metro by T-Mobile is First and Only in Prepaid to Offer iPhone 12 mini on Us
Coinbase Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Wells Fargo Names Tanya Sanders to Lead Auto Business
Electronic Arts and LPGA Partner to Bring Authentic Representation of Women’s Golf to EA SPORTS ...
Single-Engine Denali Aircraft Joins the Legendary Beechcraft Turboprop Family as Program Progresses ...
Distributors Announce Proposed Opioid Settlement Agreement
Teradata Joins TM Forum to Support the Cloud Journeys of Global Communications Services Providers
Bloom Energy to Power Korea’s First Utility-Scale Combined Heat and Power Project with Solid ...
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
CytRx Corporation Announces Closing of $10 Million Offering to Healthcare-Focused Institutional ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.07.21Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Groundbreaking Health Initiative in Partnership with NFL Alumni Health
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21 Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Return of NFL Alumni Academy
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Partners With Venuetize to Develop HOFV-Dedicated App
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Partnership with Esports Entertainment Group
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – GPAQ, HOFV
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Initiative to Support Cleveland Clinic Children’s Music Therapy Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.06.21Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Starbucks Will Join the Retail Lineup at Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten