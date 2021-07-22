checkAd

McKesson Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Intention to Increase the Tender Cap

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) (the “Company”) today announced the early tender results as of the Early Tender Time (as defined below) in connection with its previously announced cash tender offer to purchase up to $500,000,000 (subject to increase, the “Tender Cap”) aggregate principal amount (the “Offer”) of its outstanding 6.00% Notes due 2041 (the “6.00% Notes”), 4.883% Notes due 2044 (the “4.883% Notes”), 7.65% Debentures due 2027 (the “7.65% Debentures”), 4.750% Notes due 2029 (the “4.750% Notes”), 3.950% Notes due 2028 (the “3.950% Notes”), 2.85% Notes due 2023 (the “2.85% Notes”) and 3.796% Notes due 2024 (the “3.796% Notes” and together with the 6.00% Notes, the 4.883% Notes, the 7.65% Debentures, the 4.750% Notes, the 3.950% Notes and the 2.85% Notes, the “Notes”, and each, a “series” of Notes).

The Company today announced that, based on preliminary estimates, it intends to increase the Tender Cap to $922,154,000 aggregate principal amount on the date hereof, subject to determination of the Full Tender Offer Consideration at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, on the date hereof (the “Tender Cap Increase”), in order to accept all of the Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Time (as defined below).

On July 8, 2021, the Company commenced the Offer in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the offer to purchase, dated July 8, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”), and the related letter of transmittal (the “Letter of Transmittal” and, together with the Offer to Purchase, the “Offer Documents”), sent to holders of the Notes.

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 21, 2021 (the “Early Tender Time”), $922,154,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the Offer, as set forth in the table below:

Title of Security

 

CUSIP / ISIN Numbers

 

Principal Amount
Outstanding

 

Acceptance
Priority Level

 

Principal Amount
Tendered as of the
Early Tender Time

 

Percent of Outstanding
Principal Amount
Tendered(1)

6.00%
Notes due 2041

 

58155QAE3/

Seite 1 von 4
McKesson Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

McKesson Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Intention to Increase the Tender Cap McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) (the “Company”) today announced the early tender results as of the Early Tender Time (as defined below) in connection with its previously announced cash tender offer to purchase up to $500,000,000 (subject to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
AT&T Selling Vrio Operations to Grupo Werthein
Metro by T-Mobile is First and Only in Prepaid to Offer iPhone 12 mini on Us
Coinbase Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Wells Fargo Names Tanya Sanders to Lead Auto Business
Electronic Arts and LPGA Partner to Bring Authentic Representation of Women’s Golf to EA SPORTS ...
Single-Engine Denali Aircraft Joins the Legendary Beechcraft Turboprop Family as Program Progresses ...
Distributors Announce Proposed Opioid Settlement Agreement
Teradata Joins TM Forum to Support the Cloud Journeys of Global Communications Services Providers
Bloom Energy to Power Korea’s First Utility-Scale Combined Heat and Power Project with Solid ...
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
CytRx Corporation Announces Closing of $10 Million Offering to Healthcare-Focused Institutional ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.07.21US-Pharmakonzerne stimmen milliardenschwerem Opioid-Vergleich zu
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Distributors Announce Proposed Opioid Settlement Agreement
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21US-Pharmakonzerne akzeptieren milliardenschweren Opioid-Vergleich
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Distributors Reach Opioid Settlement Agreement With New York State
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21'WSJ': Milliardenschwere Einigung bei US-Opioid-Krise in Sicht
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21McKesson Corporation Announces Offer to Purchase up to $500 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Debt
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Pharmahändler Phoenix will McKesson-Geschäfte übernehmen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21McKesson Corporation Enters Agreement to Sell Certain European Businesses to the PHOENIX Group
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21McKesson Corporation to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on August 4, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21Aktien New York Schluss: Dow bricht jüngste Erholung ab
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte