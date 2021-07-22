McKesson Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Intention to Increase the Tender Cap

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) (the “Company”) today announced the early tender results as of the Early Tender Time (as defined below) in connection with its previously announced cash tender offer to purchase up to $500,000,000 (subject to increase, the “Tender Cap”) aggregate principal amount (the “Offer”) of its outstanding 6.00% Notes due 2041 (the “6.00% Notes”), 4.883% Notes due 2044 (the “4.883% Notes”), 7.65% Debentures due 2027 (the “7.65% Debentures”), 4.750% Notes due 2029 (the “4.750% Notes”), 3.950% Notes due 2028 (the “3.950% Notes”), 2.85% Notes due 2023 (the “2.85% Notes”) and 3.796% Notes due 2024 (the “3.796% Notes” and together with the 6.00% Notes, the 4.883% Notes, the 7.65% Debentures, the 4.750% Notes, the 3.950% Notes and the 2.85% Notes, the “Notes”, and each, a “series” of Notes).

The Company today announced that, based on preliminary estimates, it intends to increase the Tender Cap to $922,154,000 aggregate principal amount on the date hereof, subject to determination of the Full Tender Offer Consideration at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, on the date hereof (the “Tender Cap Increase”), in order to accept all of the Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Time (as defined below).