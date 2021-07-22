McKesson Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Intention to Increase the Tender Cap
McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) (the “Company”) today announced the early tender results as of the Early Tender Time (as defined below) in connection with its previously announced cash tender offer to purchase up to $500,000,000 (subject to increase, the “Tender Cap”) aggregate principal amount (the “Offer”) of its outstanding 6.00% Notes due 2041 (the “6.00% Notes”), 4.883% Notes due 2044 (the “4.883% Notes”), 7.65% Debentures due 2027 (the “7.65% Debentures”), 4.750% Notes due 2029 (the “4.750% Notes”), 3.950% Notes due 2028 (the “3.950% Notes”), 2.85% Notes due 2023 (the “2.85% Notes”) and 3.796% Notes due 2024 (the “3.796% Notes” and together with the 6.00% Notes, the 4.883% Notes, the 7.65% Debentures, the 4.750% Notes, the 3.950% Notes and the 2.85% Notes, the “Notes”, and each, a “series” of Notes).
The Company today announced that, based on preliminary estimates, it intends to increase the Tender Cap to $922,154,000 aggregate principal amount on the date hereof, subject to determination of the Full Tender Offer Consideration at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, on the date hereof (the “Tender Cap Increase”), in order to accept all of the Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Time (as defined below).
On July 8, 2021, the Company commenced the Offer in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the offer to purchase, dated July 8, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”), and the related letter of transmittal (the “Letter of Transmittal” and, together with the Offer to Purchase, the “Offer Documents”), sent to holders of the Notes.
As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 21, 2021 (the “Early Tender Time”), $922,154,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the Offer, as set forth in the table below:
|
Title of Security
|
CUSIP / ISIN Numbers
|
Principal Amount
|
Acceptance
|
Principal Amount
|
Percent of Outstanding
|
6.00%
|
58155QAE3/
|
