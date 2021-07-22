checkAd

CenterPoint Energy Implements Independent Board Leadership and Governance Structure

22.07.2021   

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) (“CenterPoint” or the “Company”) today announced the unanimous decision of the CenterPoint Board’s Independent Directors to implement a new independent board leadership and governance structure. The Board named Martin Nesbitt, chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee, as its new independent board chairman, effective immediately.

To institute the Company’s new governance structure, this independent seat replaces the position of Executive Chairman. This position has been eliminated by the independent directors of the board, effective immediately. In connection with these decisions by the independent directors, Milton Carroll departs from the Executive Chairman position and as an employee of the Company, effective immediately, and from the Board as a director, effective September 30 of this year, each substantially in advance of Mr. Carroll’s current mandatory retirement date in 2023.

CenterPoint’s Board, based on extensive feedback from shareholders and evaluation of evolving governance practices, determined that now is the right time to execute this significant leadership and governance transition as the company continues to advance its well-received strategic plan to drive sustainable value for the benefit of all its stakeholders. In connection with today’s leadership and governance transition, the Company entered into a multi-year retention grant arrangement with President and CEO Dave Lesar to retain his continued leadership, and to provide executive management continuity, drive successful execution of CenterPoint’s value-creation strategy, and provide executive leadership succession planning. The arrangements entered into with Mr. Carroll and Mr. Lesar will be publicly filed on Form 8-K.

Mr. Nesbitt said, “CenterPoint is a backbone of economic vitality and reliable energy delivery for the communities we serve, and CenterPoint’s importance is a central part of Milton Carroll’s legacy. As we continue to seize opportunities ahead of us, I believe that our unique value proposition will be further strengthened by CenterPoint’s commitment to strong corporate governance, including through the leadership and governance transition we announce today. I am honored to have been selected to lead CenterPoint as independent Chairman of the Board and on behalf of the Board, we express our deepest gratitude and respect for Milton, who has served CenterPoint and its stakeholders tirelessly for nearly 30 years. Milton has been a steady source of inspiration, leadership and guidance to all who have known him, and his stewardship and commitment to CenterPoint’s success have been unmatched. Milton was instrumental in the creation of CenterPoint, provided initial board leadership and with the help of many others, navigated CenterPoint through the difficult transition of the early days of the deregulation of the Texas electrical market. He then helped lead the company to where it is today – stronger than ever, with a market capitalization near its historic high. I look forward to continuing to work closely with our incredible CEO Dave Lesar, who has demonstrated tremendous energy and accomplishment since he became CEO only a year ago.”

