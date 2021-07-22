Daniel Brousseau Joins Medallia to Help Financial Services Firms Elevate Experience Management

“Financial services organizations are dealing with massive and rapid change across technology, customers, competition, regulations, information security and society,” said Brousseau. But the future is as bright as ever, and forward looking firms have incredible opportunities to innovate, grow and compete by elevating and scaling customer and employee experience. I’m excited to work with our clients and bring them everything that Medallia has to offer as the innovation and market leader in this space.”

Medallia, Inc. the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that Daniel Brousseau has joined Medallia as the Senior Solutions Principal for the Financial Services industry sector. Daniel joins Medallia after serving as SVP and Head of Client Experience at City National Bank (an RBC Bank) where he led the buildout of the enterprise CX function. Previously, Daniel led customer experience strategy consulting at the national consulting firm West Monroe, and he established and led the global Customer Experience Consulting practice at Forrester Research.

At Medallia, Brousseau’s work focuses on helping financial services leaders drive performance and business outcomes through continuous customer and employee experience improvement. He advises Medallia clients and prospects on experience strategy, stakeholder alignment, journey transformation, customer engagement, operationalizing customer data insights and feedback management, and managing change.

“Financial services is our largest industry sector at Medallia and we’re honored that all types and sizes of firms have chosen Medallia as their experience management partner,” said Bill Staikos, SVP of Industry Solutions. “Daniel’s proven leadership and expertise in customer experience and financial services as both practitioner and consultant is a valuable addition to our growing financial services practice and client community at Medallia. We’re thrilled to have him join our team.”

If you are interested in scheduling a conversation with Daniel, or learning more about Medallia and the company’s work in financial services, please contact press@medallia.com.

For more information on Medallia solutions for financial services, visit: https://www.medallia.com/solutions/financial-services/.

