Daniel Brousseau Joins Medallia to Help Financial Services Firms Elevate Experience Management

Medallia, Inc. the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that Daniel Brousseau has joined Medallia as the Senior Solutions Principal for the Financial Services industry sector. Daniel joins Medallia after serving as SVP and Head of Client Experience at City National Bank (an RBC Bank) where he led the buildout of the enterprise CX function. Previously, Daniel led customer experience strategy consulting at the national consulting firm West Monroe, and he established and led the global Customer Experience Consulting practice at Forrester Research.

“Financial services organizations are dealing with massive and rapid change across technology, customers, competition, regulations, information security and society,” said Brousseau. But the future is as bright as ever, and forward looking firms have incredible opportunities to innovate, grow and compete by elevating and scaling customer and employee experience. I’m excited to work with our clients and bring them everything that Medallia has to offer as the innovation and market leader in this space.”

At Medallia, Brousseau’s work focuses on helping financial services leaders drive performance and business outcomes through continuous customer and employee experience improvement. He advises Medallia clients and prospects on experience strategy, stakeholder alignment, journey transformation, customer engagement, operationalizing customer data insights and feedback management, and managing change.

“Financial services is our largest industry sector at Medallia and we’re honored that all types and sizes of firms have chosen Medallia as their experience management partner,” said Bill Staikos, SVP of Industry Solutions. “Daniel’s proven leadership and expertise in customer experience and financial services as both practitioner and consultant is a valuable addition to our growing financial services practice and client community at Medallia. We’re thrilled to have him join our team.”

If you are interested in scheduling a conversation with Daniel, or learning more about Medallia and the company’s work in financial services, please contact press@medallia.com.

For more information on Medallia solutions for financial services, visit: https://www.medallia.com/solutions/financial-services/.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Wertpapier


