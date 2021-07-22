checkAd

Cortexyme to Present New Data at AAIC 2021

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a company advancing a pivotal trial in Alzheimer’s disease with top-line data expected in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a growing pipeline of therapeutics for degenerative diseases, announced that it will present two poster presentations covering an update from its pivotal Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial of atuzaginstat, in addition to new data demonstrating the upstream role that P. gingivalis plays in key pathology of Alzheimer’s disease, at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2021 (AAIC) taking place July 26-30, 2021, in Denver, Colorado, as well as virtually.

AAIC 2021 Poster Presentation Details

Topic: An update and baseline data from the Phase 2/3 GAIN trial of COR388 (atuzaginstat), a novel bacterial virulence factor inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease

  • Presenter: Michael Detke, MD, PhD, Cortexyme’s Chief Medical Officer
  • Authors: Michael Detke, MD, PhD1, Shirin Kapur, PhD1, Marwan Sabbagh, MD2, Mark Ryder, DMD3, Ira Goodman, MD4, Debasish Raha, PhD1, Florian Ermini, PhD1, Mai Nguyen, PhD1, Ursula Haditsch, PhD1, Joanna Bolger1, Dave Hennings, PhD1, Kim Perry, PhD5, Kelly Ritch, MS6, Casey Lynch1, Hatice Hasturk, DDS, PhD6, Leslie J. Holsinger, PhD1, Stephen Dominy, MD1

Topic: Examining phospho-tau217 in neuron cultures and CVN mice infected with Porphyromonas gingivalis and effects of gingipain inhibition

  • Presenter: Florian Ermini, PhD, Cortexyme’s Associate Director, In Vivo Pharmacology and Translational Biology
  • Authors1: Florian Ermini, PhD, Ursula Haditsch, PhD, Aurora Martinez-Horta, Leo Rodriguez, Sean Broce, Mai Nguyen, PhD, Debasish Raha, PhD, Shirin Kapur, PhD, Leslie Holsinger, PhD, Casey Lynch, Stephen Dominy, MD

Cortexyme’s posters will be available on Monday, July 26, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Time) via AAIC 2021’s virtual conference experience here, as well as on the company’s website under the Science section accessible here.

Cortexyme AAIC Symposium – Getting to the Root Cause of Alzheimer’s Disease

In conjunction with AAIC 2021, Cortexyme also will host a corporate sponsored symposium and dinner titled “Getting to the Root Cause of Alzheimer’s Disease: An Innovative, Upstream Approach for Disease Modification” on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mountain Time at the Hilton Denver City Center in Denver, Colorado. Led by Cortexyme’s Chief Executive Officer, Co-founder, and Chair Casey Lynch and Chief Medical Officer Michael Detke, MD, PhD, the symposium will provide an informative presentation on how Cortexyme is moving beyond the prevailing targets to deliver a game-changing shift in Alzheimer’s disease treatment. For AAIC 2021 registered participants wishing to attend Cortexyme’s symposium in person, please email info@cortexyme.com to sign up. The symposium may be accessed online by registering to attend AAIC 2021 through its virtual conference experience here.

