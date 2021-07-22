Moody’s Analytics and ACLI Support Revised Regulatory Capital Requirements Adopted by the NAIC for US Life Insurers

Moody’s Analytics and the American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) commend the recent adoption by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) of revised risk-based capital (RBC) factors for bond investments.

Developed by Moody’s Analytics, the revised bond factors adopted by state regulators at the NAIC are part of the regulatory framework for US life insurers and will apply to the credit component of regulatory capital requirements for about $3 trillion of assets, starting year-end 2021.

“Moody’s Analytics is pleased to have been able to provide support to state regulators for this effort leading to revised bond factors, which, we believe, are better aligned with economic risks,” said Amnon Levy, Managing Director at Moody’s Analytics. “Our collaboration with ACLI on recommendations to the NAIC is a testament to the important partnership we have with the insurance industry.”

“The new bond factors make the risk assessment of insurer portfolios more granular by expanding the number of risk categories from six to 20,” said Paul Graham, ACLI Senior Vice President, Policy Development. “Additionally, the existing factors were based on data that was 30 years old and regulators recognized the need to update them appropriately. Most importantly, the new factors will greatly enhance regulators’ ability to monitor risks to life insurers’ solvency and take action if needed to protect the interest of consumers.”

