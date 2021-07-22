checkAd

Twist Bioscience Now Shipping Synthetic RNA Positive Controls for Delta (B.1.617.2) SARS-CoV-2 Variant for Development of Accurate Diagnostic Tests

Twist Bioscience Corporation (Nasdaq: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that it has started shipping its synthetic RNA reference controls for the SARS-CoV-2 Delta (B.1.617.2) and B.1.617.3 variants first identified in India and spreading rapidly worldwide.

“Just last week, the World Health Organization noted that, ‘…despite national, regional, and global efforts, the pandemic is nowhere near finished,’” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “Rates of vaccinations in many countries have slowed, with COVID cases specific to the Delta variant spiking. We remain steadfast in our commitment to deploy our synthetic DNA manufacturing and R&D capabilities to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, providing critical tools as the virus continues to evolve. In addition to our growing number of positive RNA controls, we offer a SARS-CoV-2 NGS Assay, as well as a Respiratory Panel and an Infectious Disease Panel that test a wide range of infectious diseases simultaneously.”

For more information on the Twist products to combat COVID-19, including a full suite of NGS testing panels to help track the emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 strains, please visit: https://www.twistbioscience.com/coronavirus-research-tools.

In March 2020, Twist launched its first synthetic SARS-CoV-2 RNA distinct reference sequences as positive controls for the development of both next-generation sequencing (NGS) and reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) assays to test for SARS-CoV-2. These controls continue to be included in many different assays worldwide and can be used to determine the limit of detection, monitor day-to-day test variations and are included on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website as reference materials for SARS-CoV-2. Twist has subsequently released additional SARS-CoV-2 controls to cover the evolution of the virus and remains committed to using its DNA synthesis platform to offer valuable products that improve health and sustainability.

The Twist synthetic controls are designed based on specific SARS-CoV-2 variants, cover the full viral genome and are sequence-verified. For customers interested in alternative variants of SARS-CoV-2, or synthetic RNA or DNA controls for other sequences, Twist can provide custom controls in multiple formats. Twist also offers a suite of research tools, including next-generation sequencing (NGS) products for SARS-CoV-2 as well as a broad respiratory panel and the most comprehensive viral panel.

