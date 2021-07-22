Golden Lake Intersects 18.68 Meters of 5.85 G/T Au and 8.09 Meters of 8.93 G/T Au on First Three Holes of Phase 2 Drilling at Jewel Ridge the Company Continues to Intersect Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) and Carlin Style Mineralization on The Jewel

As reported in our February 24, 2021 Press Release, the Carbonate Replacement Deposit ("CRD") bonanza mineralization returned 3.23 meters averaging 57.16 grams gold per tonne (g/t Au), 452.0 grams silver per tonne (g/t Ag), 7.23 percentage lead (% Pb) and 11.99 percentage zinc (% Zn). This high-grade interval in hole JR-20-12DD (vertical hole) was within a wider zone (combined with Carlin style mineralization) that averaged 9.16 g/t Au, 65.8 g/t Ag. 1.03 % Pb, and 1.90 % Zn over a drill interval of 24.54 meters.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (CSE:GLM) ("GLM" or the "Company") (OTCQB:GOLXF) today reported assay results from the first three diamond drill holes of the Phase 2 program on the Eureka Target on the company's keystone Jewel Ridge gold property located near the town of Eureka, Nevada. Two types of mineralization have been identified on the Eureka Target, included a tabular, shallow dipping zone of "Carlin-style" mineralization intersected in several recent drill holes, and the recently discovered Carbonate Replacement Deposit mineralization (see Press Release dated February 24, 2021 ). To date 7 holes have been completed as drilling continues.

