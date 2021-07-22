Golden Lake Intersects 18.68 Meters of 5.85 G/T Au and 8.09 Meters of 8.93 G/T Au on First Three Holes of Phase 2 Drilling at Jewel Ridge the Company Continues to Intersect Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) and Carlin Style Mineralization on The Jewel
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (CSE:GLM) ("GLM" or the "Company") (OTCQB:GOLXF) today reported assay results from the first three diamond drill holes of the Phase 2 program on the Eureka Target on the company's keystone Jewel Ridge gold property located near the town of Eureka, Nevada. Two types of mineralization have been identified on the Eureka Target, included a tabular, shallow dipping zone of "Carlin-style" mineralization intersected in several recent drill holes, and the recently discovered Carbonate Replacement Deposit mineralization (see Press Release dated February 24, 2021 ). To date 7 holes have been completed as drilling continues.
Highlights
- Diamond drilling resumed on the Jewel Ridge property on May 6, 2021, on hole JR-21-14DD.
- To date, complete assays have been received for holes JR-21-14 DD, JR-21-15DD and JR-21-16DD (see table below). All three holes were collared close to (with 10 meters) of hole JR-20-12DD to determine the dip of the CRD zone and to test the width and continuity of the Carlin-style mineralization. Hole JR-21-14DD was drilled to the southwest at -45 degrees and was lost at 37.2 meters. Hole JR-21-15 DD was drilled to the southwest at -70 degrees and ended at 175.3 meters. Hole 21-16DD was drilled at -70 degrees in a northeast direction to a depth of 201.8 meters.
- In hole JR-21-16DD the mineralized zone extends from 6.86 meters to 25.54 meters, over a core width of 18.68 meters averaging 5.85 g/t Au, 18.3 g/t Ag, 0.38 % Pb and 1.28 % Zn . A CRD section from a depth of 18.78 meters within this interval returned 1.98 meters averaging 5.93 g/t Au, 111.2 g/t Ag, 2.83 % Pb and 3.50 % Zn. A unit of jasperoid mineralization within the Carlin-style portion of the interval from a depth of 10.68 meters, over a width of 8.09 meters averaged 8.93 g/t Au, 9.4 g/t Ag, 0.12 % Pb, and 1.72 % Zn.
- Based on these initial results the CRD zone appears to be steeply dipping in a north-easterly direction, and the Carlin mineralization is a tabular zone, striking North-North-west with a shallow dip to the east.
As reported in our February 24, 2021 Press Release, the Carbonate Replacement Deposit ("CRD") bonanza mineralization returned 3.23 meters averaging 57.16 grams gold per tonne (g/t Au), 452.0 grams silver per tonne (g/t Ag), 7.23 percentage lead (% Pb) and 11.99 percentage zinc (% Zn). This high-grade interval in hole JR-20-12DD (vertical hole) was within a wider zone (combined with Carlin style mineralization) that averaged 9.16 g/t Au, 65.8 g/t Ag. 1.03 % Pb, and 1.90 % Zn over a drill interval of 24.54 meters.
