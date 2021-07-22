checkAd

Golden Lake Intersects 18.68 Meters of 5.85 G/T Au and 8.09 Meters of 8.93 G/T Au on First Three Holes of Phase 2 Drilling at Jewel Ridge the Company Continues to Intersect Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) and Carlin Style Mineralization on The Jewel

Autor: Accesswire
22.07.2021, 14:00  |  33   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (CSE:GLM) ("GLM" or the "Company") (OTCQB:GOLXF) today reported assay results from the first three diamond drill holes of the Phase 2 program on the Eureka Target on the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (CSE:GLM) ("GLM" or the "Company") (OTCQB:GOLXF) today reported assay results from the first three diamond drill holes of the Phase 2 program on the Eureka Target on the company's keystone Jewel Ridge gold property located near the town of Eureka, Nevada. Two types of mineralization have been identified on the Eureka Target, included a tabular, shallow dipping zone of "Carlin-style" mineralization intersected in several recent drill holes, and the recently discovered Carbonate Replacement Deposit mineralization (see Press Release dated February 24, 2021 ). To date 7 holes have been completed as drilling continues.

Highlights

  • Diamond drilling resumed on the Jewel Ridge property on May 6, 2021, on hole JR-21-14DD.
  • To date, complete assays have been received for holes JR-21-14 DD, JR-21-15DD and JR-21-16DD (see table below). All three holes were collared close to (with 10 meters) of hole JR-20-12DD to determine the dip of the CRD zone and to test the width and continuity of the Carlin-style mineralization. Hole JR-21-14DD was drilled to the southwest at -45 degrees and was lost at 37.2 meters. Hole JR-21-15 DD was drilled to the southwest at -70 degrees and ended at 175.3 meters. Hole 21-16DD was drilled at -70 degrees in a northeast direction to a depth of 201.8 meters.
  • In hole JR-21-16DD the mineralized zone extends from 6.86 meters to 25.54 meters, over a core width of 18.68 meters averaging 5.85 g/t Au, 18.3 g/t Ag, 0.38 % Pb and 1.28 % Zn . A CRD section from a depth of 18.78 meters within this interval returned 1.98 meters averaging 5.93 g/t Au, 111.2 g/t Ag, 2.83 % Pb and 3.50 % Zn. A unit of jasperoid mineralization within the Carlin-style portion of the interval from a depth of 10.68 meters, over a width of 8.09 meters averaged 8.93 g/t Au, 9.4 g/t Ag, 0.12 % Pb, and 1.72 % Zn.
  • Based on these initial results the CRD zone appears to be steeply dipping in a north-easterly direction, and the Carlin mineralization is a tabular zone, striking North-North-west with a shallow dip to the east.

As reported in our February 24, 2021 Press Release, the Carbonate Replacement Deposit ("CRD") bonanza mineralization returned 3.23 meters averaging 57.16 grams gold per tonne (g/t Au), 452.0 grams silver per tonne (g/t Ag), 7.23 percentage lead (% Pb) and 11.99 percentage zinc (% Zn). This high-grade interval in hole JR-20-12DD (vertical hole) was within a wider zone (combined with Carlin style mineralization) that averaged 9.16 g/t Au, 65.8 g/t Ag. 1.03 % Pb, and 1.90 % Zn over a drill interval of 24.54 meters.

Seite 1 von 3
Golden Lake Exploration Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Golden Lake Intersects 18.68 Meters of 5.85 G/T Au and 8.09 Meters of 8.93 G/T Au on First Three Holes of Phase 2 Drilling at Jewel Ridge the Company Continues to Intersect Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) and Carlin Style Mineralization on The Jewel VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (CSE:GLM) ("GLM" or the "Company") (OTCQB:GOLXF) today reported assay results from the first three diamond drill holes of the Phase 2 program on the Eureka Target on the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta Approves Amended Plan of Arrangement
Nexa Reports Second Quarter Exploration Results
BlackStar's Blockchain Equity Trading Proprietary Software May Be Innovative Solution for ...
Empower Clinics Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F With the SEC and OTC Markets
First Light and New Oroperu Complete C$22,038,500 Financing in Connection with Business Combination ...
Pressure BioSciences Announces Major Business Expansion, Establishing Eco-Friendly Agrochemicals ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Receives All Necessary Approvals for Drilling at the Corcoran Silver-Gold ...
Adcore Launches Amphy, the Largest Live Learning Marketplace
Titel
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Conditions Satisfied for Malaysia Acquisition
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Blue Lagoon Completes $8.13 Million Private Placement Lead by a Strategic Investment by Crescat ...
Black Bird Biotech (BBBT) President to Appear on Newsmax TV’s New to the Street, Sunday, July 18, ...
Perk Labs Provides Corporate Update
1933 Industries Announces Extraordinary Meeting of Debentureholders to Delist Convertible ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.07.21Golden Lake Completes Six Diamond Drill Holes and Initiates a Plan of Operation on The Jewel Ridge Property, Nevada
Accesswire | Analysen