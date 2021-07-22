Freeport-McMoRan EPS Above Estimates
- (PLX AI) – Freeport-McMoRan Q2 adjusted net income USD 1,140 million vs. estimate USD 1,181 million
- Q2 net income USD 1,080 million vs. estimate USD 1,096 million
- Q2 EPS USD 0.73 vs. estimate USD 0.68
- Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.77 vs. estimate USD 0.76
- Consolidated sales totaled 929 million pounds of copper, 305 thousand ounces of gold and 22 million pounds of molybdenum in second-quarter
- Consolidated sales for the year 2021 are expected to approximate 3.85 billion pounds of copper, 1.3 million ounces of gold and 86 million pounds of molybdenum, including 1.035 billion pounds of copper, 360 thousand ounces of gold and 21 million pounds of molybdenum in Q3
