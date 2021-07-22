Oiltanking announces advanced stage of strategic review of four European terminals



Hamburg, Germany, July 22, 2021 - Oiltanking announces today that a strategic review of its four European terminals in Amsterdam, Terneuzen, Ghent and Malta has reached an advanced stage. This review is a result of the continuous evaluation and optimization of Oiltanking's asset portfolio in line with the company's Strategy 2025.



Oiltanking GmbH, 3i Infrastructure plc and Evos through Evos Finance B.V. intend to enter into an agreement for the sale and purchase of Oiltanking's 55% stakes in the respective entities as well as the remaining 45% held by affiliates of 3i Infrastructure.

Entering into a sale and purchase agreement is subject to the applicable Dutch and Belgian employee consultation procedures. Further announcements will be made in due course.