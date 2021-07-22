Oiltanking announces advanced stage of strategic review of four European terminals
Hamburg, Germany, July 22, 2021 - Oiltanking announces today that a strategic review of its four European terminals in Amsterdam, Terneuzen, Ghent and Malta has reached an advanced
stage. This review is a result of the continuous evaluation and optimization of Oiltanking's asset portfolio in line with the company's Strategy 2025.
Entering into a sale and purchase agreement is subject to the applicable Dutch and Belgian employee consultation procedures. Further announcements will be made in due course.
Oiltanking GmbH is a subsidiary of Marquard & Bahls, an agile, independent holding company in the energy & chemical sector. Oiltanking is one of the largest independent tank storage providers for gas, chemicals and petroleum products worldwide. The company owns and operates 45 terminals in 20 countries in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific including China and India. Oiltanking has an overall storage capacity of more than 18.5 million cbm.
For more information on Oiltanking, please visit www.oiltanking.com.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Douglas van der Wiel
Oiltanking Europe B.V.
Senior Vice President EMEA
Tel: +31 20 333 838
douglas.van.der.wiel@oiltanking.com
Claudia Wagner
Oiltanking GmbH
Corporate Communications (external)
Tel: +49 40 37004-7571
claudia.wagner@extern.oiltanking.com
