Intellicheck To Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 3, 2021

Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry leader in identity verification and authentication solutions, intends to report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on August 3, 2021 after the close of the U.S. stock markets.

The Company will hold an earnings conference call on August 3 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT to discuss operating results. To listen to the earnings conference call, please dial 877-407-8037. For callers outside the U.S., please dial 201-689-8037.

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after completion of the live event. To listen to the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 and use conference identification number 13721644. For callers outside the U.S., please dial 201-612-7415 and use conference identification number 13721644. The replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the live event and will remain available until August 17, 2021.

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is a trusted industry leader in technology solutions that stop identity theft and fraud with real-time identity verification. We make it possible for our clients to increase revenues, improve customer service, and increase operational efficiencies. The company is focused on partnering with banks, credit card issuers and retailers as well as law enforcement agencies, national defense clients and diverse state and federal government agencies. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.




