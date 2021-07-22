PureTech Founded Entity Akili Releases New Gameplay Features in the First and Only FDA-Cleared Video Game Treatment for Children With ADHD

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq:PRTC, LSE:PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, today announced that its Founded Entity, Akili Interactive (“Akili”), introduced new gaming features and functionalities to its EndeavorRx treatment. The new gameplay features are being released as Akili begins its go-to market approach to bring EndeavorRx to families and healthcare professionals at scale.

PureTech’s Founded Entity, Akili Interactive, introduced new gaming features and functionalities to its FDA-cleared EndeavorRx treatment for children with ADHD. The new gameplay features are being released as Akili begins to scale its commercial activities. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Akili leveraged its expertise in two disparate industries – medicine and gaming – to identify opportunities to enhance the EndeavorRx gameplay experience without changing Akili’s patented Selective Stimulus Management Engine (SSME) core technology designed to improve attention function. The enhancements were based on the latest trends in video game development and informed by user insights collected across multiple forums, including playtesting, workshops, in-depth interviews with patients and caregivers, surveys, gameplay data and longitudinal research.

BOSTON, Mass. – July 22, 2021 – Akili Interactive (“Akili” or “Company”), maker of the first and only prescription video game treatment, today introduced new gaming features and functionalities to its EndeavorRx treatment following its U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance in June 2020. The new gameplay features are part of Akili’s commitment to continuous product iterations to create enjoyable, entertaining patient experiences and are being released as Akili begins its go-to market approach to bring EndeavorRx to families and healthcare professionals at scale. Leveraging insights from caregivers and patients, Akili game designers and engineers have created additional gameplay experiences that offer exciting new quests and increased optionality, including new personalized universes and character choices to enhance engagement in the prescription digital therapeutic. Enabled by the adaptive ability of digital therapeutics and the dynamic nature of video games, these enhancements evolve the gameplay experience for patients while preserving the regulated core technology of the product.