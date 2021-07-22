checkAd

PureTech Founded Entity Akili Releases New Gameplay Features in the First and Only FDA-Cleared Video Game Treatment for Children With ADHD

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 14:09  |  33   |   |   

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq:PRTC, LSE:PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, today announced that its Founded Entity, Akili Interactive (“Akili”), introduced new gaming features and functionalities to its EndeavorRx treatment. The new gameplay features are being released as Akili begins its go-to market approach to bring EndeavorRx to families and healthcare professionals at scale.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005582/en/

PureTech’s Founded Entity, Akili Interactive, introduced new gaming features and functionalities to its FDA-cleared EndeavorRx treatment for children with ADHD. The new gameplay features are being released as Akili begins to scale its commercial activities. (Graphic: Business Wire)

PureTech’s Founded Entity, Akili Interactive, introduced new gaming features and functionalities to its FDA-cleared EndeavorRx treatment for children with ADHD. The new gameplay features are being released as Akili begins to scale its commercial activities. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Akili leveraged its expertise in two disparate industries – medicine and gaming – to identify opportunities to enhance the EndeavorRx gameplay experience without changing Akili’s patented Selective Stimulus Management Engine (SSME) core technology designed to improve attention function. The enhancements were based on the latest trends in video game development and informed by user insights collected across multiple forums, including playtesting, workshops, in-depth interviews with patients and caregivers, surveys, gameplay data and longitudinal research.

The full text of the announcement from Akili is as follows:

Akili Releases New Gameplay Features in the First and Only FDA-Cleared Video Game Treatment for Children With ADHD

Akili delivers on commitment to unparalleled patient experiences with continuous product enhancements

New EndeavorRx features released as Akili begins to scale its commercial activities

BOSTON, Mass. – July 22, 2021Akili Interactive (“Akili” or “Company”), maker of the first and only prescription video game treatment, today introduced new gaming features and functionalities to its EndeavorRx treatment following its U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance in June 2020. The new gameplay features are part of Akili’s commitment to continuous product iterations to create enjoyable, entertaining patient experiences and are being released as Akili begins its go-to market approach to bring EndeavorRx to families and healthcare professionals at scale. Leveraging insights from caregivers and patients, Akili game designers and engineers have created additional gameplay experiences that offer exciting new quests and increased optionality, including new personalized universes and character choices to enhance engagement in the prescription digital therapeutic. Enabled by the adaptive ability of digital therapeutics and the dynamic nature of video games, these enhancements evolve the gameplay experience for patients while preserving the regulated core technology of the product.

Seite 1 von 5
PureTech Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PureTech Founded Entity Akili Releases New Gameplay Features in the First and Only FDA-Cleared Video Game Treatment for Children With ADHD PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq:PRTC, LSE:PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, today announced that its Founded Entity, Akili Interactive (“Akili”), introduced new gaming features and functionalities to its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
AT&T Selling Vrio Operations to Grupo Werthein
Metro by T-Mobile is First and Only in Prepaid to Offer iPhone 12 mini on Us
Coinbase Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Wells Fargo Names Tanya Sanders to Lead Auto Business
Electronic Arts and LPGA Partner to Bring Authentic Representation of Women’s Golf to EA SPORTS ...
Single-Engine Denali Aircraft Joins the Legendary Beechcraft Turboprop Family as Program Progresses ...
Distributors Announce Proposed Opioid Settlement Agreement
Teradata Joins TM Forum to Support the Cloud Journeys of Global Communications Services Providers
Bloom Energy to Power Korea’s First Utility-Scale Combined Heat and Power Project with Solid ...
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
CytRx Corporation Announces Closing of $10 Million Offering to Healthcare-Focused Institutional ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.07.21PureTech Founded Entity Vedanta Biosciences Completes $68 Million Series D Financing
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21PureTech Founded Entity Gelesis, the Maker of Plenity, to Become a Publicly Traded Company via Merger with Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Announces Collaboration with Janssen to Develop Engineered Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplants Combined with a Bi-Specific Antibody Therapy for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21PureTech Founded Entity Sonde Health Announces Collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies for Use of Vocal Biomarker Technology on Qualcomm Snapdragon Mobile Platforms
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21PureTech Announces Clinical Trial and Supply Agreement with BeiGene to Evaluate LYT-200 and Tislelizumab in Patients with Difficult-to-Treat Solid Tumors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21PureTech Founded Entity Vedanta Biosciences Announces New Data from Phase 1 Study of VE202 for the Treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Vedanta Biosciences Presents New Data from Phase 1 Study of VE202, Its Rationally-Defined Consortium for the Treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease, at the International Human Microbiome Consortium Congress 2021 (IHMC)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21PureTech Founded Entity Karuna Therapeutics Announces Results from Phase 1b Trial Evaluating the Safety and Tolerability of KarXT in Healthy Elderly Volunteers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten