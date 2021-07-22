NanoVibronix Announces Publication of Compelling Study Results for UroShield in The Journal of Medical & Surgical Urology

“This independent study is further proof of the effectiveness and applicability of our UroShield device in reducing the incidence of urinary tract infections and the pain and discomfort caused by urinary catheters,” stated Brian Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of NanoVibronix, Inc. “As we would expect, the patient experiences in the study were statistically significant, with all responding patients reporting that our device was simple, easy to use and materially benefitted them. The patient experiences were so profoundly positive that 100% of the study’s participants are continuing to use the device following the conclusion of the study.”

Elmsford, NY, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoVibronix, Inc ., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company that produces the UroShield and PainShield Surface Acoustic Wave (“SAW”) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, today announced that The Journal of Medical & Surgical Urology is publishing an article with overwhelmingly positive findings from a study of patients that used its UroShield in real world settings.

Murphy added, “Importantly, the study was conducted in real world settings, including private residences and long-term care facilities. Study participants, who often relied on family members and other assistants, achieved positive outcomes without the benefit of trained clinicians and skilled care givers, reinforcing our assertion of the ease of use of the UroShield device.”

For the study, 23 patients with reoccurring UTIs were offered to use UroShield for a minimum period of 12 weeks. Objective and subjective measures of improvement were recorded every week, including the number of UTIs, antibiotic treatment, catheter blockage and changes, bladder washout, hospitalizations or nurse visits due to UTIs, level of pain, sleep and mobility. In the findings, patients reported a significant decrease in the number of UTIs and antibiotic treatment, had fewer catheter blockages and catheter changes and pain was reduced significantly by the end of the study.

Researchers at Coventry University concluded that ‘UroShield reduced the number of UTIs, catheter blockages and changes, and consequently the need for antibiotics. Patients reported the device is easy to use, were related to little to no pain, and overall improved patients’ well-being and mobility.’ The researchers suggest that the device should be considered as an appropriate treatment in long-term persistent UTIs.